Conference standings MSAC standings Pos--School Conf All Rating 1. Huntington 6-0 7-0 15.14 2. Cabell Midland 5-1 6-1 12.14 3. South Charleston 4-1 5-1 11.67 4. George Wash. 3-2 4-2 9.50 4. Spring Valley 4-2 4-2 9.50 6. Hurricane 2-3 4-3 7.57 7. Parkersburg 1-5 2-5 4.00 8. St. Albans 0-5 2-5 3.14 9. Capital 1-4 1-5 2.17 9. Riverside 1-4 1-5 2.17 Note: MSAC champion determined by SSAC rating points. Cardinal standings Pos--School Conf All 1. Herbert Hoover 6-0 7-0 2. Poca 4-0 5-0 3. Logan 4-1 5-2 4. Scott 3-2 4-2 4. Winfield 3-2 3-3 6. Sissonville 1-4 1-5 6. Wayne 1-4 2-5 8. Chapmanville 1-5 1-5 9. Nitro 0-5 0-6 Other schools standings (Class AAA) School Record Greenbrier East 4-2 Parkersburg South 3-2 Lincoln County 3-4 Woodrow Wilson 2-4 Ripley 1-6 Other schools standings (Class AA) School Record Nicholas County 5-1 Point Pleasant 5-1 Roane County 5-1 Clay County 3-2 Mingo Central 2-4 Braxton County 1-5 Other schools standings (Class A) School Record Sherman 4-2 Van 4-2 Man 3-3 Wahama 3-3 Tug Valley 2-3 Buffalo 1-4 Tolsia 0-5 Webster County 0-5 Ravenswood 0-7 Conference leaders MSAC rushing Player, School Att Yards Average TD Jackson Fetty, CM 158 991 6.3 8 Mason Moran, CM 58 620 10.7 8 Gavin Lochow, Hnt. 82 576 7.0 7 Andrew Baria, Riv. 93 504 5.4 4 Elijah Rivera, Hurr. 71 471 6.6 4 Bryson Singer, Prk. 100 460 4.6 7 C. Schmidt, CM 56 456 8.1 10 Jace Caldwell, SV 56 432 7.7 5 Trey Dunn, SC 63 410 6.5 6 MSAC passing Player, School Att-Comp Yards TD Int I. Borrero, Hurr. 93-146 1543 12 6 Trey Dunn, SC 86-160 1455 16 6 Abe Fenwick, GW 69-130 1236 17 5 JacQai Long, Cap. 82-149 1066 7 4 Gavin Lochow, Hnt. 64-113 1003 11 3 Dalton Fouch, SV 55-93 965 14 2 David Parsons, Prk. 73-127 825 6 5 Jake Walker, River. 57-127 578 2 6 MSAC receiving Player, School Rec Yards Average TD Chase Hager, Hurr. 28 524 18.7 4 Noah Waynick, Hunt. 22 493 22.4 4 Ty Bartrum, SV 21 438 20.9 8 T. Fitzpatrick, GW 22 436 19.8 7 Shawn James, Cap. 24 403 16.8 5 Wayne Harris, SC 28 387 13.8 4 C. McCorkle, SC 16 350 21.9 5 Bryson Singer, Park. 25 319 12.8 3 Mondrell Dean, SC 13 300 23.1 2 MSAC scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points Chandler Schmidt, CM 14 0 0 84 Ty Bartrum, SV 10 0 1 62 Shawn James, Cap. 10 0 0 60 Bryson Singer, Park. 10 0 0 60 Jace Caldwell, SV 9 0 0 54 Amari Felder, Hunt. 8 0 0 48 Jackson Fetty, CM 8 0 0 48 Taran Fitzpatrick, GW 8 0 0 48 Mason Moran, CM 8 0 0 48 Cardinal rushing Player, School Att Yards Average TD K. Vanhoose, Way. 110 652 5.9 7 Cooper Martin, Sct. 128 648 5.1 9 Dane Hatfield, HH 66 634 9.6 9 Bryson Tate, Win. 102 630 6.2 8 Woodard-Jones, Poc. 78 607 7.8 7 Hunter Bartley, HH 84 574 6.8 15 Kohl Farmer, Chap. 110 442 4.0 5 Brody Dalton, Chap. 59 407 6.9 4 Cardinal passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int J. Hayes, Logan 80-151 1341 14 7 B. Thompson, Siss. 77-116 891 5 3 Dane Hatfield, HH 55-81 856 9 3 Matt Frye, Scott 35-75 816 6 5 Brycen Brown, Win. 49-87 661 7 6 Jordan Wolfe, Poca 35-74 559 6 4 Ethan Taylor, Siss. 22-47 354 1 2 Brody Dalton, Chap. 33-66 316 4 0 Cardinal receiving Player, School Rec Yards Average TD Aiden Slack, Logan 35 561 16.0 7 Carson Kirk, Logan 28 523 18.7 7 B. Perdue, Sisson. 29 491 16.9 1 Jayden Sharps, Sct. 18 381 21.2 1 Toby Payne, Poca 20 333 16.7 6 Jacob Burns, HH 16 310 19.4 3 Devin Hatfield, HH 17 301 17.7 4 Jake Wiseman, Sis. 21 299 14.2 1 Carter Perry, Win. 16 277 17.3 4 Cardinal scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points Hunter Bartley, HH 15 0 0 90 Levi Paxton, HH 0 4 36 59 Cooper Martin, Scott 9 0 2 58 Dane Hatfield, HH 9 0 0 54 Toby Payne, Poca 9 0 0 54 Aiden Slack, Logan 7 0 12 54 Kobe Vanhoose, Way. 8 0 2 52 Bryson Tate, Win. 8 0 0 48 Other schools rushing Player, School Att Yards Average TD Isaiah Smith, LC 120 1065 8.9 9 Kaleb Clark, Nich. 132 945 7.2 13 Gavin Jeffers, Point 91 930 10.2 11 Evan Roach, Point 107 702 6.6 18 Isaiah Casto, Rav. 121 694 5.7 6 Brady Green, Van 97 661 6.8 8 Ian Cline, GE 120 636 5.3 4 Skyler Delk, Roane 106 620 5.9 8 Briar Begler, Roane 97 617 6.4 7 Andrew Pritt, Brax. 88 574 6.5 8 Other schools passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int Robt. Shockey, PS 80-116 1003 9 5 M. McMillen, WW 68-124 906 7 7 Noah Collins, Clay 50-120 722 5 6 I. Canterbury, Man 48-101 695 7 9 Gabe Bates, LC 52-97 661 8 3 Monq. Davis, GE 45-74 651 8 3 Jacob Bowling,Rav. 34-65 631 5 8 TJ Hager, Sherm. 36-72 578 6 6 Ty Stephens, Rip. 47-98 494 6 2 Evan Roach, PP 26-37 477 4 1 Other schools receiving Player, School Rec Yards Average TD Cyrus Traugh, South 53 636 12.0 6 J. Harless, Man 23 374 16.3 5 Keynan Cook, WW 25 360 14.4 3 B.J. Williams, Clay 18 344 19.1 2 Elijah Redfern, WW 19 300 15/8 2 Shawn Banks, Rav. 13 262 20.2 1 Cody Schultz, PP 13 262 20.2 4 Isaiah Smith, LC 13 248 19.1 2 Other schools scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points Evan Roach, Point 18 0 0 108 Kaleb Clark, Nich. 16 0 2 100 Isaiah Smith, LC 13 0 0 78 Gavin Jeffers, Point 12 0 0 72 Cyrus Traugh, South 10 0 0 60 Skyler Delk, Roane 8 0 4 56 Andrew Pritt, Braxton 9 0 6 54 Briar Begler, Roane 7 0 5 52 Brady Green, Van 8 0 1 50 Note: Statistics do not include Mingo Central, Tolsia and Wahama, which have not provided complete reports. 