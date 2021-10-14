The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Conference standings

MSAC standings

Pos--School Conf All Rating
1. Huntington 6-0 7-0 15.14
2. Cabell Midland 5-1 6-1 12.14
3. South Charleston 4-1 5-1 11.67
4. George Wash. 3-2 4-2 9.50
4. Spring Valley 4-2 4-2 9.50
6. Hurricane 2-3 4-3 7.57
7. Parkersburg 1-5 2-5 4.00
8. St. Albans 0-5 2-5 3.14
9. Capital 1-4 1-5 2.17
9. Riverside 1-4 1-5 2.17

Note: MSAC champion determined by SSAC rating points.

Cardinal standings

Pos--School Conf All
1. Herbert Hoover 6-0 7-0
2. Poca 4-0 5-0
3. Logan 4-1 5-2
4. Scott 3-2 4-2
4. Winfield 3-2 3-3
6. Sissonville 1-4 1-5
6. Wayne 1-4 2-5
8. Chapmanville 1-5 1-5
9. Nitro 0-5 0-6

Other schools standings (Class AAA)

School Record
Greenbrier East 4-2
Parkersburg South 3-2
Lincoln County 3-4
Woodrow Wilson 2-4
Ripley 1-6

Other schools standings (Class AA)

School Record
Nicholas County 5-1
Point Pleasant 5-1
Roane County 5-1
Clay County 3-2
Mingo Central 2-4
Braxton County 1-5

Other schools standings (Class A)

School Record
Sherman 4-2
Van 4-2
Man 3-3
Wahama 3-3
Tug Valley 2-3
Buffalo 1-4
Tolsia 0-5
Webster County 0-5
Ravenswood 0-7

Conference leaders

MSAC rushing

Player, School Att Yards Average TD
Jackson Fetty, CM 158 991 6.3 8
Mason Moran, CM 58 620 10.7 8
Gavin Lochow, Hnt. 82 576 7.0 7
Andrew Baria, Riv. 93 504 5.4 4
Elijah Rivera, Hurr. 71 471 6.6 4
Bryson Singer, Prk. 100 460 4.6 7
C. Schmidt, CM 56 456 8.1 10
Jace Caldwell, SV 56 432 7.7 5
Trey Dunn, SC 63 410 6.5 6

MSAC passing

Player, School Att-Comp Yards TD Int
I. Borrero, Hurr. 93-146 1543 12 6
Trey Dunn, SC 86-160 1455 16 6
Abe Fenwick, GW 69-130 1236 17 5
JacQai Long, Cap. 82-149 1066 7 4
Gavin Lochow, Hnt. 64-113 1003 11 3
Dalton Fouch, SV 55-93 965 14 2
David Parsons, Prk. 73-127 825 6 5
Jake Walker, River. 57-127 578 2 6

MSAC receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Average TD
Chase Hager, Hurr. 28 524 18.7 4
Noah Waynick, Hunt. 22 493 22.4 4
Ty Bartrum, SV 21 438 20.9 8
T. Fitzpatrick, GW 22 436 19.8 7
Shawn James, Cap. 24 403 16.8 5
Wayne Harris, SC 28 387 13.8 4
C. McCorkle, SC 16 350 21.9 5
Bryson Singer, Park. 25 319 12.8 3
Mondrell Dean, SC 13 300 23.1 2

MSAC scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Chandler Schmidt, CM 14 0 0 84
Ty Bartrum, SV 10 0 1 62
Shawn James, Cap. 10 0 0 60
Bryson Singer, Park. 10 0 0 60
Jace Caldwell, SV 9 0 0 54
Amari Felder, Hunt. 8 0 0 48
Jackson Fetty, CM 8 0 0 48
Taran Fitzpatrick, GW 8 0 0 48
Mason Moran, CM 8 0 0 48

Cardinal rushing

Player, School Att Yards Average TD
K. Vanhoose, Way. 110 652 5.9 7
Cooper Martin, Sct. 128 648 5.1 9
Dane Hatfield, HH 66 634 9.6 9
Bryson Tate, Win. 102 630 6.2 8
Woodard-Jones, Poc. 78 607 7.8 7
Hunter Bartley, HH 84 574 6.8 15
Kohl Farmer, Chap. 110 442 4.0 5
Brody Dalton, Chap. 59 407 6.9 4

Cardinal passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
J. Hayes, Logan 80-151 1341 14 7
B. Thompson, Siss. 77-116 891 5 3
Dane Hatfield, HH 55-81 856 9 3
Matt Frye, Scott 35-75 816 6 5
Brycen Brown, Win. 49-87 661 7 6
Jordan Wolfe, Poca 35-74 559 6 4
Ethan Taylor, Siss. 22-47 354 1 2
Brody Dalton, Chap. 33-66 316 4 0

Cardinal receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Average TD
Aiden Slack, Logan 35 561 16.0 7
Carson Kirk, Logan 28 523 18.7 7
B. Perdue, Sisson. 29 491 16.9 1
Jayden Sharps, Sct. 18 381 21.2 1
Toby Payne, Poca 20 333 16.7 6
Jacob Burns, HH 16 310 19.4 3
Devin Hatfield, HH 17 301 17.7 4
Jake Wiseman, Sis. 21 299 14.2 1
Carter Perry, Win. 16 277 17.3 4

Cardinal scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Hunter Bartley, HH 15 0 0 90
Levi Paxton, HH 0 4 36 59
Cooper Martin, Scott 9 0 2 58
Dane Hatfield, HH 9 0 0 54
Toby Payne, Poca 9 0 0 54
Aiden Slack, Logan 7 0 12 54
Kobe Vanhoose, Way. 8 0 2 52
Bryson Tate, Win. 8 0 0 48

Other schools rushing

Player, School Att Yards Average TD
Isaiah Smith, LC 120 1065 8.9 9
Kaleb Clark, Nich. 132 945 7.2 13
Gavin Jeffers, Point 91 930 10.2 11
Evan Roach, Point 107 702 6.6 18
Isaiah Casto, Rav. 121 694 5.7 6
Brady Green, Van 97 661 6.8 8
Ian Cline, GE 120 636 5.3 4
Skyler Delk, Roane 106 620 5.9 8
Briar Begler, Roane 97 617 6.4 7
Andrew Pritt, Brax. 88 574 6.5 8

Other schools passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Robt. Shockey, PS 80-116 1003 9 5
M. McMillen, WW 68-124 906 7 7
Noah Collins, Clay 50-120 722 5 6
I. Canterbury, Man 48-101 695 7 9
Gabe Bates, LC 52-97 661 8 3
Monq. Davis, GE 45-74 651 8 3
Jacob Bowling,Rav. 34-65 631 5 8
TJ Hager, Sherm. 36-72 578 6 6
Ty Stephens, Rip. 47-98 494 6 2
Evan Roach, PP 26-37 477 4 1

Other schools receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Average TD
Cyrus Traugh, South 53 636 12.0 6
J. Harless, Man 23 374 16.3 5
Keynan Cook, WW 25 360 14.4 3
B.J. Williams, Clay 18 344 19.1 2
Elijah Redfern, WW 19 300 15/8 2
Shawn Banks, Rav. 13 262 20.2 1
Cody Schultz, PP 13 262 20.2 4
Isaiah Smith, LC 13 248 19.1 2

Other schools scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Evan Roach, Point 18 0 0 108
Kaleb Clark, Nich. 16 0 2 100
Isaiah Smith, LC 13 0 0 78
Gavin Jeffers, Point 12 0 0 72
Cyrus Traugh, South 10 0 0 60
Skyler Delk, Roane 8 0 4 56
Andrew Pritt, Braxton 9 0 6 54
Briar Begler, Roane 7 0 5 52
Brady Green, Van 8 0 1 50

Note: Statistics do not include Mingo Central, Tolsia and Wahama, which have not provided complete reports.