Prep football standings, stats -- Oct. 14 Oct 13, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Conference standings MSAC standings Pos-School Conf All Rating 1. Cabell Midland 4-1 5-1 12.0 2. Huntington 4-1 5-1 11.8 3. Hurricane 3-1 5-1 11.7 4. Spring Valley 4-1 5-1 11.5 5. George Wash. 3-2 4-2 9.8 6. Parkersburg 3-2 3-3 6.2 7. Capital 2-3 2-4 4.2 8. Riverside 1-4 1-5 2.0 9. South Charleston 0-5 0-6 0.0 9. St. Albans 0-4 0-6 0.0 NOTE: MSAC champion determined by SSAC rating. Cardinal standings Pos--School Conf All 1. Scott 5-0 7-0 1. Winfield 5-0 5-1 3. Herbert Hoover 4-2 4-2 3. Logan 4-2 5-2 5. Chapmanville 3-3 3-3 6. Nitro 1-4 2-5 6. Sissonville 1-4 1-5 6. Wayne 1-4 3-4 9. Poca 0-5 1-6 Other schools standings (Class AAA) School Record Parkersburg South 5-1 Woodrow Wilson 5-2 Greenbrier East 2-4 Ripley 2-5 Lincoln County 0-6 Other schools standings (Class AA) School Record Roane County 6-0 Clay County 5-1 Nicholas County 5-1 Point Pleasant 3-3 Mingo Central 2-4 Braxton County 1-5 Other schools standings (Class A) School Record Wahama 7-0 Van 6-0 Man 6-1 Tug Valley 5-1 Ravenswood 2-5 Webster County 2-5 Buffalo 1-5 Sherman 1-5 Tolsia 0-6 Conference leaders MSAC rushing Player, School Attempts Yards Average TD Jer. Riffle, Hurr. 105 1073 10.2 10 Curtis Jones, Mid. 103 727 7.1 7 Ryan Wolfe, Mid. 88 582 6.6 12 Z.Z. Jackson, Hunt. 51 551 10.8 6 Gavin Lochow, Hunt. 45 476 10.6 6 Zaky Roberts, Mid. 41 415 10.1 3 Dalton Fouch, SV 62 383 6.2 2 Bruin Booth, SV 58 333 5.7 5 Reed Marsico, Riv. 60 316 5.3 1 Elijah Rivera, Hurr. 38 315 8.3 8 MSAC passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int Abe Fenwick, GW 101-154 1419 15 7 Vellaithambi, Hur, 62-103 1152 12 5 G. Lochow, Hunt. 61-100 1086 19 2 Jake Walker, Riv. 70-143 1068 12 3 D. Parsons, Park. 77-132 1044 13 2 Dalton Fouch, SV 52-112 887 7 1 F. Valdivia, Cap. 41-69 362 2 7 MSAC receiving Player, School Receptions Yards Average TD Wayne Harris, Hunt. 28 560 20.0 10 Keegan Sack, GW 34 480 14.1 8 Hayden Hatfield, GW 27 431 16.0 3 Tyshawn Dues, Hurr. 17 417 24.5 6 Michael Terrell, Riv. 18 398 22.1 2 Austin Fleming, Park. 22 366 16.6 3 Jaylen Symns, Riv. 22 320 14.6 3 A. Valentine, GW 25 314 12.6 2 Kyndon Kessee, SV 15 300 20.0 3 J. Abercrombie, SV 13 262 20.2 2 MSAC scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points Wayne Harris, Hunt. 12 0 0 72 Ryan Wolfe, Midland 12 0 0 72 Jeremiah Riffle, Hurr. 11 0 0 66 Casey Stanley, Park. 4 4 20 57 Keegan Sack, GW 9 0 0 54 Elijah Rivera, Hurr. 8 0 0 48 Curtis Jones, Mid. 7 0 0 42 Jonny Aya-ay, Hunt. 0 0 37 37 Cardinal rushing Player, School Attempts Yards Average TD Kohl Farmer, Chap. 124 747 6.0 14 P. Cooper, Scott 125 727 5.8 8 Dane Hatfield, HH 106 684 6.5 9 Bray Boggs, Win. 70 617 8.8 8 Caden Beam, Win. 93 608 6.5 8 Jax. Damron, Way. 108 606 5.6 12 Rocco Frye, HH 87 593 6.8 6 Mikey Toscano, Nit. 104 473 4.6 4 Matt Frye, Scott 38 416 11.0 4 Cardinal passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int Matt Frye, Scott 106-179 1720 21 3 Ethan Taylor, Sis. 123-214 1383 13 10 Jaxon Cogar, Log. 85-138 1063 11 4 B. Dalton, Chap. 78-131 978 8 5 Dane Hatfield, HH 43-77 695 8 9 Derek Lowe, Nitro 41-102 681 7 5 Jordan Wolfe, Poca 54-95 864 9 2 Grady Spradlin, Way. 30-41 304 3 1 Cardinal receiving Player, School Receptions Yards Average TD Jake Wiseman, Siss. 48 643 13.4 8 Adam Mullins, Chap. 36 507 14.1 4 Aiden Slack, Logan 35 487 13.9 6 Jayden Sharps, Sct. 32 477 14.9 6 Brayden Clark, Sct. 22 427 19.4 5 Rashaun Robbins, Nit. 32 422 13.2 2 Isaiah Bush, Scott 16 402 25.1 6 G. Williamson, Logan 35 396 11.3 3 Levi Paxton, HH 19 365 19.2 5 Cardinal scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points Aiden Slack, Logan 10 4 22 94 Kohl Farmer, Chap. 14 0 0 84 Jaxson Damron, Way. 12 0 1 74 Dane Hatfield, HH 10 0 1 62 Bray Boggs, Win. 10 0 0 60 Lexi Paxton, HH 5 0 25 55 Isaiah Bush, Scott 9 0 0 54 Preston Cooper, Sct. 8 0 1 50 Caden Beam, Win. 8 0 0 48 Jake Wiseman, Siss. 8 0 0 48 Other schools rushing Player, School Attempts Yards Average TD Kaleb Clark, Nich. 137 973 7.1 12 S. VanMatre, Wah. 81 949 11.7 21 Evan Roach, Point 116 881 7.6 13 Briar Begler, Roane 114 827 7.3 11 TJ Hager, Sherm. 89 734 8.2 7 Skyler Delk, Roane 82 719 8.8 13 Matt Moore, WW 99 688 7.0 4 Brady Green, Van 88 653 7,4 8 Ian Cline, GE 102 591 5.8 8 Connor Lambert, Wah. 39 567 14.5 10 Gage Wright, South 40 564 14.1 11 Adam Slone, TV 80 563 7.0 6 Other schools passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int Robt. Shockey, PS 83-121 1435 19 4 Josh Moody, Buff. 77-146 1211 9 7 Noah Collins, Clay 64-99 823 5 2 S. VanMatre, Wah. 29-51 712 10 1 Elijah Fluty, TV 58-96 667 9 2 Blake Adkins, LC 59-107 510 3 7 J. Brumfield, Man 26-48 450 5 4 Monq. Davis, GE 28-52 435 1 1 Other schools receiving Player, School Receptions Yards Average TD BJ Williams, Clay 47 611 13.0 6 Wyatt Cobb, Buff. 28 543 19.4 6 Cyrus Traugh, South 29 493 17.0 10 Brad Harris, Buff. 20 335 16.8 5 T. Garretson, South 13 319 24.5 1 Kase Stewart, Wah. 11 310 28.2 5 Mason Reams, South 18 300 16.7 6 Tyler Cox, Braxton 12 284 23.7 3 Other schools scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points S. VanMatre, Wah. 21 0 1 128 Cyrus Traugh, South 15 0 0 90 Briar Begler, Roane 11 0 11 88 Skyler Delk, Roane 14 0 2 88 BJ Williams, Clay 12 0 6 84 Evan Roach, Point 13 0 0 78 Kaleb Clark, Nich. 12 0 1 74 Tyler Cox, Braxton 12 0 1 74 Brady Green, Van 10 0 6 72 Brad Harris, Buffalo 12 0 0 72 Connor Lambert, Wah. 12 0 0 72 Gage Wright, South 12 0 0 72 NOTE: Does not include Mingo Central, Tolsia and Webster County, which have not provided full reports. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tolsia And Webster County Mingo Central Standing Rating Report Stat Note Trending Now Articles ArticlesChuck Landon: MU blackout turns into power outageSunday hike to shed light on effects of airport's planned expansion into CoonskinCiting Biden's pardon of federal marijuana charges, WV judge reduces inmate's sentenceFederal investigation latest look into potential inhumane treatment in WV jailsWest Virginia experiencing best fall colors of the decadeWVU's Deskins outlines familiar economic problems for WVWV school board president promises vote on $50K for West Side schools programWVU football commentary: Now is the time for MountaineersHuntington furniture business going out of business after 105 yearsWVU football: Mountaineer passing game key in battle with Baylor