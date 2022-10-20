Prep football standings, stats -- Oct. 21 Oct 20, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Conference standings MSAC standings Pos-School Conf All Rating 1. Hurricane 4-1 6-1 12.9 2. Huntington 5-1 6-1 12.6 3. Spring Valley 5-1 6-1 12.4 4. Cabell Midland 4-2 5-2 10.6 5. George Wash. 4-2 5-2 10.3 6. Parkersburg 3-3 3-4 5.4 7. Capital 2-4 2-5 3.7 8. Riverside 2-4 2-5 3.4 9. South Charleston 0-6 0-7 0.0 9. St. Albans 0-5 0-7 0.0 NOTE: MSAC champion determined by SSAC rating. Cardinal standings Pos--School Conf All 1. Winfield 6-0 6-1 2. Scott 5-0 7-0 3. Herbert Hoover 4-2 4-2 3. Logan 4-2 6-2 5. Chapmanville 4-3 4-3 6. Nitro 1-4 2-5 7. Sissonville 1-5 1-6 7. Wayne 1-5 3-5 9. Poca 0-5 1-6 Other schools standings (Class AAA) School Record Parkersburg South 6-1 Woodrow Wilson 5-3 Greenbrier East 3-4 Ripley 2-6 Lincoln County 0-7 Other schools standings (Class AA) School Record Roane County 7-0 Clay County 6-1 Nicholas County 6-1 Point Pleasant 4-3 Mingo Central 3-4 Braxton County 1-6 Other schools standings (Class A) School Record Wahama 8-0 Van 7-0 Man 6-2 Tug Valley 5-2 Buffalo 2-5 Ravenswood 2-6 Webster County 2-6 Sherman 1-6 Tolsia 0-7 Conference leaders MSAC rushing Player, School Attempts Yards Average TD Jeremiah Riffle, Hur. 133 1338 10.1 11 Curtis Jones, Mid. 121 847 7.0 7 Zah Jackson, Hunt. 60 744 12.4 9 Ryan Wolfe, Mid. 102 667 6.5 12 Gavin Lochow, Hunt. 54 610 11.3 6 Zaky Roberts, Mid. 46 454 9.9 4 Bruin Booth, SV 65 438 6.7 7 Eli Littlejohn, SA 75 430 5.7 5 Dalton Fouch, SV 66 411 6.2 2 Reed Marsico, Riv. 68 339 5.0 1 Elijah Rivera, Hurr. 42 333 7.9 8 MSAC passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int Abe Fenwick, GW 112-171 1628 20 7 Vellaithambi, Hurr. 74-124 1420 14 6 Gavin Lochow, Hnt. 70-112 1263 20 2 D. Parsons, Park. 95-163 1246 15 3 Jake Walker, Riv. 70-143 1068 12 3 Dalton Fouch, SV 55-106 962 8 2 Fern. Valdivia, Cap. 41-69 362 2 7 MSAC receiving Player, School Receptions Yards Average TD Wayne Harris, Hunt. 34 681 20.0 11 Keegan Sack, GW 38 538 14.2 10 Tyshawn Dues, Hurr. 23 531 23.1 7 Hayden Hatfield, GW 30 520 17.3 4 Austin Fleming, Prk. 28 400 14.3 4 Michael Terrell, River. 18 398 22.1 2 Kyndon Kessee, SV 18 382 21.2 5 Jaylen Symns, Riv. 22 320 14.6 3 Anthony Ice, Park. 27 318 11.8 3 A. Valentine, GW 24 318 13.3 3 MSAC scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points Wayne Harris, Hunt. 13 0 0 78 Keegan Sack, GW 13 0 0 78 Jeremiah Riffle, Hurr. 12 0 0 72 Ryan Wolfe, Mid. 12 0 0 72 Zah Jackson, Hunt. 10 0 0 60 Casey Stanley, Park. 4 4 22 59 Elijah Rivera, Hurr. 8 0 0 48 Five tied at 42 Cardinal rushing Player, School Attempts Yards Average TD Jaxson Damron, Way. 132 831 6.3 14 Kohl Farmer, Chap. 147 828 5.6 15 Bray Boggs, Win. 77 764 9.9 9 Caden Beam, Win. 105 735 7.0 13 P. Cooper, Scott 125 727 5.8 8 Dane Hatfield, HH 106 684 6.5 9 Rocco Frye, HH 87 593 6.8 6 Mikey Toscano, Nit. 104 473 4.6 4 Matt Frye, Scott 38 416 11.0 4 Cardinal passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int Matt Frye, Scott 106-179 1720 21 3 Ethan Taylor, Sis. 140-225 1565 16 11 Brody Dalton, Chap. 91-154 1153 8 6 Jaxon Cogar, Log. 85-138 1063 11 4 Jordan Wolfe, Poca 54-95 864 9 2 Dane Hatfield, HH 43-77 695 8 9 Derek Lowe, Nitro 41-102 681 7 5 Drew Berry, Log. 35-57 448 6 3 Cardinal receiving Player, School Receptions Yards Average TD Jake Wiseman, Siss. 56 706 12.6 8 Adam Mullins, Chap. 43 605 14.1 4 Aiden Slack, Logan 37 527 14.2 8 Jayden Sharps, Sct. 32 477 14.9 6 G. Williamson, Log. 39 468 12.0 3 Brayden Clark, Sct. 22 427 19.4 5 Rashaun Robbins, Nit. 32 422 13.2 2 Isaiah Bush, Scott 16 402 25.1 6 Levi Paxton, HH 19 365 19.2 5 Cardinal scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points Aiden Slack, Logan 12 4 22 106 Kohl Farmer, Chap. 15 0 0 90 Jaxson Damron, Way. 14 0 1 86 Caden Beam, Win. 13 0 0 78 Bray Boggs, Win. 11 0 0 66 Dane Hatfield, HH 10 0 1 62 Lexi Paxton, HH 5 0 25 55 Isaiah Bush, Scott 9 0 0 54 Preston Cooper, Sct. 8 0 1 50 Other schools rushing Player, School Attempts Yards Average TD S. VanMatre, Wah. 97 1140 11.8 24 Kaleb Clark, Nich. 140 1034 7.4 15 Evan Roach, Point 119 909 7.6 13 Briar Begler, Roane 118 893 7.6 13 Matt Moore, WW 123 823 6.7 4 TJ Hager, Sherm. 104 808 7.7 7 Skyler Delk, Roane 86 784 9.1 15 Brady Green, Van 101 757 7.5 11 Gage Wright, South 56 744 13.3 14 Ian Cline, GE 114 742 6.5 10 Conner Lambert, Wah. 45 718 16.0 12 Adam Slone, TV 96 699 7.3 7 Brad Harris, Buff. 68 639 9.4 7 Other schools passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int R. Shockey, South 100-145 1657 20 4 Josh Moody, Buff. 90-168 1446 12 8 Elijah Fluty, TV 68-118 814 9 5 Noah Collins, Clay 66-104 778 4 8 S. VanMatre, Wah. 29-55 712 10 1 Blake Adkins, LC 70-135 675 4 10 Monquelle Davis, GE 35-62 570 4 1 J. Brumfield, Man 32-57 472 5 4 Other schools receiving Player, School Receptions Yards Average TD Wyatt Cobb, Buff. 31 621 20.0 7 BJ Williams, Clay 52 621 11.9 5 Cyrus Traugh, South 37 603 16.3 11 Brad Harris, Buff. 22 384 17.5 6 T. Garretson, South 15 348 23.2 1 Triston Walker, PS 20 319 16.0 2 Mason Reams, PS 20 315 15.8 6 Kase Stewart, Wah. 11 310 28.2 5 Chris Williams, Buff. 14 293 20.9 2 Other schools scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points S. VanMatre, Wah. 24 0 1 146 BJ Williams, Clay 15 0 8 106 Skyler Delk, Roane 16 0 2 100 Cyrus Traugh, South 16 0 0 96 Briar Begler, Roane 12 0 11 94 Brady Green, Van 13 0 8 94 Kaleb Clark, Nich. 15 0 1 92 Brad Harris, Buffalo 15 0 0 90 Gage Wright, South 15 0 0 90 Matt Barr, Wahama 8 0 37 85 Connor Lamber, Wah. 14 0 0 84 Ian Cline, GE 13 0 1 80 Evan Roach, Point 13 0 0 78 Tyler Cox, Braxton 12 0 1 74 Byron Stewart, Van 9 0 10 74 NOTE: Does not include Mingo Central, Tolsia and Webster County, which have not provided full reports. 