Conference standings

MSAC standings

Pos-School Conf All Rating
1. Hurricane 4-1 6-1 12.9
2. Huntington 5-1 6-1 12.6
3. Spring Valley 5-1 6-1 12.4
4. Cabell Midland 4-2 5-2 10.6
5. George Wash. 4-2 5-2 10.3
6. Parkersburg 3-3 3-4 5.4
7. Capital 2-4 2-5 3.7
8. Riverside 2-4 2-5 3.4
9. South Charleston 0-6 0-7 0.0
9. St. Albans 0-5 0-7 0.0

NOTE: MSAC champion determined by SSAC rating.

Cardinal standings

Pos--School Conf All
1. Winfield 6-0 6-1
2. Scott 5-0 7-0
3. Herbert Hoover 4-2 4-2
3. Logan 4-2 6-2
5. Chapmanville 4-3 4-3
6. Nitro 1-4 2-5
7. Sissonville 1-5 1-6
7. Wayne 1-5 3-5
9. Poca 0-5 1-6

Other schools standings (Class AAA)

School Record
Parkersburg South 6-1
Woodrow Wilson 5-3
Greenbrier East 3-4
Ripley 2-6
Lincoln County 0-7

Other schools standings (Class AA)

School Record
Roane County 7-0
Clay County 6-1
Nicholas County 6-1
Point Pleasant 4-3
Mingo Central 3-4
Braxton County 1-6

Other schools standings (Class A)

School Record
Wahama 8-0
Van 7-0
Man 6-2
Tug Valley 5-2
Buffalo 2-5
Ravenswood 2-6
Webster County 2-6
Sherman 1-6
Tolsia 0-7

MSAC rushing

Player, School Attempts Yards Average TD
Jeremiah Riffle, Hur. 133 1338 10.1 11
Curtis Jones, Mid. 121 847 7.0 7
Zah Jackson, Hunt. 60 744 12.4 9
Ryan Wolfe, Mid. 102 667 6.5 12
Gavin Lochow, Hunt. 54 610 11.3 6
Zaky Roberts, Mid. 46 454 9.9 4
Bruin Booth, SV 65 438 6.7 7
Eli Littlejohn, SA 75 430 5.7 5
Dalton Fouch, SV 66 411 6.2 2
Reed Marsico, Riv. 68 339 5.0 1
Elijah Rivera, Hurr. 42 333 7.9 8

MSAC passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Abe Fenwick, GW 112-171 1628 20 7
Vellaithambi, Hurr. 74-124 1420 14 6
Gavin Lochow, Hnt. 70-112 1263 20 2
D. Parsons, Park. 95-163 1246 15 3
Jake Walker, Riv. 70-143 1068 12 3
Dalton Fouch, SV 55-106 962 8 2
Fern. Valdivia, Cap. 41-69 362 2 7

MSAC receiving

Player, School Receptions Yards Average TD
Wayne Harris, Hunt. 34 681 20.0 11
Keegan Sack, GW 38 538 14.2 10
Tyshawn Dues, Hurr. 23 531 23.1 7
Hayden Hatfield, GW 30 520 17.3 4
Austin Fleming, Prk. 28 400 14.3 4
Michael Terrell, River. 18 398 22.1 2
Kyndon Kessee, SV 18 382 21.2 5
Jaylen Symns, Riv. 22 320 14.6 3
Anthony Ice, Park. 27 318 11.8 3
A. Valentine, GW 24 318 13.3 3

MSAC scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Wayne Harris, Hunt. 13 0 0 78
Keegan Sack, GW 13 0 0 78
Jeremiah Riffle, Hurr. 12 0 0 72
Ryan Wolfe, Mid. 12 0 0 72
Zah Jackson, Hunt. 10 0 0 60
Casey Stanley, Park. 4 4 22 59
Elijah Rivera, Hurr. 8 0 0 48
Five tied at 42

Cardinal rushing

Player, School Attempts Yards Average TD
Jaxson Damron, Way. 132 831 6.3 14
Kohl Farmer, Chap. 147 828 5.6 15
Bray Boggs, Win. 77 764 9.9 9
Caden Beam, Win. 105 735 7.0 13
P. Cooper, Scott 125 727 5.8 8
Dane Hatfield, HH 106 684 6.5 9
Rocco Frye, HH 87 593 6.8 6
Mikey Toscano, Nit. 104 473 4.6 4
Matt Frye, Scott 38 416 11.0 4

Cardinal passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Matt Frye, Scott 106-179 1720 21 3
Ethan Taylor, Sis. 140-225 1565 16 11
Brody Dalton, Chap. 91-154 1153 8 6
Jaxon Cogar, Log. 85-138 1063 11 4
Jordan Wolfe, Poca 54-95 864 9 2
Dane Hatfield, HH 43-77 695 8 9
Derek Lowe, Nitro 41-102 681 7 5
Drew Berry, Log. 35-57 448 6 3

Cardinal receiving

Player, School Receptions Yards Average TD
Jake Wiseman, Siss. 56 706 12.6 8
Adam Mullins, Chap. 43 605 14.1 4
Aiden Slack, Logan 37 527 14.2 8
Jayden Sharps, Sct. 32 477 14.9 6
G. Williamson, Log. 39 468 12.0 3
Brayden Clark, Sct. 22 427 19.4 5
Rashaun Robbins, Nit. 32 422 13.2 2
Isaiah Bush, Scott 16 402 25.1 6
Levi Paxton, HH 19 365 19.2 5

Cardinal scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Aiden Slack, Logan 12 4 22 106
Kohl Farmer, Chap. 15 0 0 90
Jaxson Damron, Way. 14 0 1 86
Caden Beam, Win. 13 0 0 78
Bray Boggs, Win. 11 0 0 66
Dane Hatfield, HH 10 0 1 62
Lexi Paxton, HH 5 0 25 55
Isaiah Bush, Scott 9 0 0 54
Preston Cooper, Sct. 8 0 1 50

Other schools rushing

Player, School Attempts Yards Average TD
S. VanMatre, Wah. 97 1140 11.8 24
Kaleb Clark, Nich. 140 1034 7.4 15
Evan Roach, Point 119 909 7.6 13
Briar Begler, Roane 118 893 7.6 13
Matt Moore, WW 123 823 6.7 4
TJ Hager, Sherm. 104 808 7.7 7
Skyler Delk, Roane 86 784 9.1 15
Brady Green, Van 101 757 7.5 11
Gage Wright, South 56 744 13.3 14
Ian Cline, GE 114 742 6.5 10
Conner Lambert, Wah. 45 718 16.0 12
Adam Slone, TV 96 699 7.3 7
Brad Harris, Buff. 68 639 9.4 7

Other schools passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
R. Shockey, South 100-145 1657 20 4
Josh Moody, Buff. 90-168 1446 12 8
Elijah Fluty, TV 68-118 814 9 5
Noah Collins, Clay 66-104 778 4 8
S. VanMatre, Wah. 29-55 712 10 1
Blake Adkins, LC 70-135 675 4 10
Monquelle Davis, GE 35-62 570 4 1
J. Brumfield, Man 32-57 472 5 4

Other schools receiving

Player, School Receptions Yards Average TD
Wyatt Cobb, Buff. 31 621 20.0 7
BJ Williams, Clay 52 621 11.9 5
Cyrus Traugh, South 37 603 16.3 11
Brad Harris, Buff. 22 384 17.5 6
T. Garretson, South 15 348 23.2 1
Triston Walker, PS 20 319 16.0 2
Mason Reams, PS 20 315 15.8 6
Kase Stewart, Wah. 11 310 28.2 5
Chris Williams, Buff. 14 293 20.9 2

Other schools scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
S. VanMatre, Wah. 24 0 1 146
BJ Williams, Clay 15 0 8 106
Skyler Delk, Roane 16 0 2 100
Cyrus Traugh, South 16 0 0 96
Briar Begler, Roane 12 0 11 94
Brady Green, Van 13 0 8 94
Kaleb Clark, Nich. 15 0 1 92
Brad Harris, Buffalo 15 0 0 90
Gage Wright, South 15 0 0 90
Matt Barr, Wahama 8 0 37 85
Connor Lamber, Wah. 14 0 0 84
Ian Cline, GE 13 0 1 80
Evan Roach, Point 13 0 0 78
Tyler Cox, Braxton 12 0 1 74
Byron Stewart, Van 9 0 10 74