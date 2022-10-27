Prep football standings, stats -- Oct. 28 Oct 27, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Conference standings MSAC standings Pos-School Conf All Rating 1. Huntington 6-1 7-1 13.5 2. Hurricane 5-1 7-1 13.4 3. George Wash. 5-2 6-2 11.5 4. Spring Valley 5-2 6-2 11.3 5. Cabell Midland 4-3 5-3 9.5 6. Parkersburg 4-3 4-4 6.6 7. Capital 2-5 2-6 3.3 8. Riverside 2-5 2-6 3.1 9. South Charleston 1-6 1-7 1.5 10. St. Albans 0-6 0-8 0.0 NOTE: MSAC champion determined by SSAC rating points. Cardinal standings Pos--School Conf All 1. Winfield 7-0 7-1 2. Scott 6-0 8-0 3. Herbert Hoover 4-2 5-2 4. Chapmanville 5-3 5-3 5. Logan 4-3 6-3 6. Wayne 2-5 4-5 7. Nitro 1-5 2-6 8. Sissonville 1-6 1-7 9. Poca 0-6 1-7 Other schools standings (Class AAA) School Record Parkersburg South 7-1 Woodrow Wilson 5-3 Greenbrier East 3-5 Ripley 3-6 Lincoln County 1-7 Other schools standings (Class AA) School Record Roane County 8-0 Clay County 6-1 Nicholas County 6-2 Point Pleasant 4-4 Mingo Central 3-5 Braxton County 1-7 Other schools standings (Class A) School Record Wahama 9-0 Van 8-0 Man 6-2 Tug Valley 6-2 Buffalo 3-5 Webster County 2-6 Ravenswood 2-7 Sherman 1-7 Tolsia 0-8 Conference leaders MSAC rushing Player, School Attempts Yards Average TD Jerem. Riffle, Hurr. 151 1492 9.9 13 Curtis Jones, Mid. 141 989 7.0 9 Zah Jackson, Hunt. 70 835 11.9 11 Ryan Wolfe, Mid. 120 732 6.1 12 Gavin Lochow, Hunt. 64 682 10.7 7 Zaky Roberts, Mid. 62 528 8.5 4 Dalton Fouch, SV 77 473 6.1 3 Eli Littlejohn, SA 87 466 5.4 6 Bruin Booth, SV 69 463 6.7 7 Elijah Rivera, Hurr. 52 356 6.9 8 MSAC passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int Abe Fenwick, GW 133-203 1887 23 7 Vellaithambi, Hurr. 89-154 1566 14 6 D. Parsons, Park. 111-186 1496 18 4 G. Lochow, Hunt. 77-120 1447 23 2 Dalton Fouch, SV 69-135 1200 10 3 Jake Walker, Riv. 70-143 1068 12 3 F. Valdivia, Capital 54-100 499 3 11 Elijah Samples, SA 41-97 440 3 9 MSAC receiving Player, School Receptions Yards Average TD Wayne Harris, Hunt. 35 687 19.6 11 Hayden Hatfield, GW 35 601 17.2 4 Keegan Sack, GW 45 598 13.3 11 Tyshawn Dues, Hurr. 25 563 22.5 7 Austin Fleming, Park. 30 436 14.5 4 Michael Terrell, River. 19 410 21.6 2 Kyndon Kessee, SV 20 394 19.7 5 A. Valentine, GW 28 384 13.7 5 J. Abercrombie, SV 17 330 29.4 3 Anthony Ice, Park. 30 329 11.0 4 Jaylen Symns, River. 22 320 14.6 3 MSAC scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points Keegan Sack, GW 16 0 0 96 Jeremiah Riffle, Hur. 14 0 0 84 Casey Stanley, Park. 6 5 27 79 Wayne Harris, Hunt. 13 0 0 78 Zah Jackson, Hunt. 13 0 0 78 Ryan Wolfe, Midland 12 0 0 72 Curtis Jones, Mid. 9 0 0 54 Anthony Valentine, GW 9 0 0 54 Three tied at 48 points Cardinal rushing Player, School Attempts Yards Average TD Kohl Farmer, Chap. 182 1025 5.6 18 Jaxson Damron, Way. 152 987 6.5 16 Caden Beam, Win. 119 907 7.6 14 Bray Boggs, Win. 85 839 9.9 11 Preston Cooper, Sct. 136 771 5.7 9 Dane Hatfield, HH 118 746 6.3 11 Rocco Frye, HH 101 705 7.0 7 Jordan Wolfe, Poca 105 580 5.5 8 Mikey Toscano, Nit. 122 485 4.0 4 Brody Dalton, Chap. 76 436 5.7 8 Cardinal passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int Matt Frye, Scott 119-200 2002 25 5 Ethan Taylor, Siss. 162-300 1899 18 11 Brody Dalton, Chp. 98-164 1226 9 6 Jordan Wolfe, Poca 75-139 1180 12 6 Jaxon Cogar, Logan 85-138 1063 11 4 Dane Hatfield, HH 52-91 846 12 9 Derek Lowe, Nitro 44-116 743 7 7 Drew Berry, Logan 48-74 533 7 4 Brycen Brown, Win. 22-51 354 5 2 Cardinal receiving Player, School Receptions Yards Average TD Jake Wiseman, Siss. 65 809 12.5 8 Adam Mullins, Chap. 45 617 13.7 4 Aiden Slack, Logan 39 546 14.0 8 G. Williamson, Logan 43 497 11.6 4 Carson Brinegar, Sct. 30 493 16.4 6 Isaiah Bush, Scott 18 487 27.1 7 Jayden Sharps, Scott 34 486 14.3 6 Brayden Clark, Sct. 24 471 19.6 6 Levi Paxton, HH 24 430 17.9 7 Rashaun Robbins, Nit. 32 422 13.2 2 Cardinal scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points Kohl Farmer, Chap. 18 0 0 108 Aiden Slack, Logan 12 4 23 107 Jaxson Damron, Way. 16 0 1 98 Caden Beam, Win. 14 0 0 84 Bray Boggs, Win. 13 0 1 80 Levi Paxton, HH 7 0 32 74 Dane Hatfield, HH 11 0 1 68 Isaiah Bush, Scott 10 0 0 60 Preston Cooper, Scott 9 0 1 56 Other schools rushing Player, School Attempts Yards Average TD S. VanMatre, Wah. 102 1274 12.5 25 Kaleb Clark, Nich. 158 1070 6.8 15 Evan Roach, Point 145 1042 7.2 15 Briar Begler, Roane 136 988 7.3 14 Ian Cline, GE 133 920 6.9 13 Skyler Delk, Roane 104 918 8.8 18 TJ Hager, Sherm. 112 896 8.0 7 Brady Green, Van 107 891 8.3 12 Matt Moore, WW 123 823 6.7 4 Gage Wright, South 65 815 12.5 15 Connor Lambert, Wah. 46 802 17.4 13 Adam Slone, TV 105 768 7.3 9 Robt. Shockey, South 94 714 8.0 9 Brad Harris, Buffalo 83 712 8.6 10 Other schools passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int R. Shockey, South 126-183 2011 23 5 Josh Moody, Buff. 106-198 1799 16 9 Blake Adkins, LC 90-169 921 6 11 S. VanMatre, Wah. 36-63 881 14 1 Elijah Fluty, TV 68-118 814 9 5 Noah Collins, Clay 66-104 778 4 8 Brady Green, Van 34-65 578 10 2 Monq. Davis, GE 36-65 570 4 1 J. Brumfield, Man 32-57 472 5 4 Other schools receiving Player, School Receptions Yards Average TD Cyrus Traugh, South 47 733 15.6 13 Wyatt Cobb, Buffalo 36 708 19.7 9 BJ Williams, Clay 52 621 11.9 5 T. Garretson, South 23 461 20.0 2 Brad Harris, Buffalo 24 412 17.2 6 Kase Stewart, Wah. 13 381 29.3 6 Chris Williams, Buff. 17 378 22.2 3 Triston Walker, South 23 348 15.1 2 Jason Massey, Van 13 321 24.7 5 Other schools scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points Sawyer VanMatre, Wah. 25 0 1 152 Skyler Delk, Roane 19 0 2 118 Brad Harris, Buffalo 19 0 0 114 Cyrus Traugh, South 18 0 0 108 Brady Green, Van 14 0 11 106 BJ Williams, Clay 15 0 8 106 Briar Begler, Roane 13 0 12 102 Matt Barr, Wahama 9 0 43 97 Connor Lambert, Wah. 16 0 0 96 Gage Wright, South 16 0 0 96 Kaleb Clark, Nich. 15 0 1 92 Ian Cline, GE 15 0 1 92 Evan Roach, Point 15 0 0 90 Byron Stewart, Van 10 0 10 80 NOTE: Does not include Mingo Central, Tolsia or Webster County, which have not provided full reports. Stats can be forwarded to rickryan@hdmediallc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesBehind the scenes look at the Fox Nation original movie 'Christmas at The Greenbrier'BridgeValley has 2 offers to sell away former WVU Tech dorm in MontgomeryWork continues on Dem 2 Brothers' downtown locationTrick-or-treat hours for Boone, Kanawha and Putnam countiesPushkin, Luoni vie to represent state capitol House districtFERC taking comment on proposed pipeline expansion project targeting Wetzel County, parts of Ohio and PennsylvaniaGazette-Mail editorial: Vampire energy vs. greed of coal, PSCFour constitutional amendments on ballotKeedy Johnson returns for one more go-roundInside the matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers — TCU Horned Frogs