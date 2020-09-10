Essential reporting in volatile times.

Conference standings

MSAC standings

Pos--School Conf All
1. Hurricane 1-0 1-0
1. Spring Valley 1-0 1-0
3. Cabell Midland 0-0 1-0
3. Capital 0-0 0-0
3. George Washington 0-0 0-0
3. Riverside 0-0 0-0
3. St. Albans 0-0 0-0
8. Huntington 0-1 0-1
8. Parkersburg 0-1 0-1

NOTE: MSAC champion determined by SSAC rating points.

Cardinal standings

Pos--School Conf All
1. Wayne 1-0 1-0
2. Poca 0-0 1-0
2. Chapmanville 0-0 0-0
2. Herbert Hoover 0-0 0-0
2. Logan 0-0 0-0
2. Nitro 0-0 0-0
2. Sissonville 0-0 0-0
2. Winfield 0-0 0-0
9. Scott 0-1 0-1

Other schools (Class AAA)

School Record
Greenbrier East 1-0
Ripley 1-0
Parkersburg South 0-1

Other schools (Class AA)

School Record
Clay County 1-0
Lincoln County 1-0
Mingo Central 0-0
Braxton County 0-1
Nicholas County 0-1
Point Pleasant 0-1
Roane County 0-1

Other schools (Class A)

School Record
Buffalo 1-0
Tolsia 1-0
Tug Valley 1-0
Man 0-0
Ravenswood 0-1
Sherman 0-1
Van 0-1
Wahama 0-1
Webster County 0-1

Class AAA leaders

Class AAA rushing

Player, School Att Yards Average TD
Jakob Caudill, Mid. 14 196 14.0 4
Quentin Wilson, GE 13 136 10.5 0
T. Washington, Hurr. 21 105 5.0 0
Kadin Hall, Ripley 16 103 6.4 2
Cole Diamond, SV 7 97 13.9 0
Devin Gaines, South 24 94 3.9 2

Class AAA passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Sam Schuler, South 29-47 339 2 2
Gavin Lochow, Hunt. 13-28 201 0 1
Monq. Davis, GE 9-19 159 3 0
Jack Roy, SV 13-26 158 3 1
Ismael Borrero, Hurr. 8-15 98 1 1

Class AAA receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Average TD
Cyrus Traugh, South 11 153 13.9 1
Levi Rice, South 6 113 18.8 1
JT James, Hurricane 5 80 16.0 1
Noah Waynick, Hunt. 3 77 25.7 0

Class AAA scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Jakob Caudill, Mid. 4 0 0 24
Joey Ramsey, Ripley 4 0 0 24
Colby Piner, GE 3 0 0 18
Isaiah Vaughn, Mid. 3 0 0 18

Class AA leaders

Class AA rushing

Player, School Att Yards Avg TD
Ethan Payne, Poca 27 208 7.7 3
Klay Matthews, Scott 24 137 5.7 1
Jordan McKinney, NC 21 128 6.1 2

Class AA passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Grant Krajeski, Clay 16-25 282 4 2
Jay Cook, Poca 20-27 195 2 9
Hunter Bush, Point 13-17 153 2 0
Jordan McKinney, NC 11-17 116 0 0

Class AA receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Average TD
Caleb Atha, Clay 6 131 21.8 2
Toby Payne, Poca 8 121 15.1 0

Class AA scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Ethan Payne, Poca 4 0 0 24
Caleb Atha, Clay 2 0 1 14

Class A leaders

Class A rushing

Player, School Att Yards Avg TD
Connor Bell, Webster 17 139 8.2 1
Chase Lovejoy, Buff. 14 131 9.4 0
John Wilson, Tolsia 23 128 5.6 3
Gavin Meadows, Tol. 11 114 10.4 1
Kase Stewart, Waha. 14 111 7.9 2
C.J. Winnell, Sherm. 20 105 5.3 1

Class A passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Davy Jarrell, Sherm. 7-14 133 1 0
Joby Sorrell, TV 14-26 124 0 2

Class A receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Average TD
T.J. Hager, Sherman 1 86 86.0 1

Class A scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
John Wilson, Tolsia 3 0 1 20
Zack Savage, TV 2 0 1 14

Contact Rick Ryan at 304-348-5175 or rickryan@wvgazettemail.com. Follow him on Twitter @RickRyanWV.