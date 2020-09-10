MSAC standings
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|1. Hurricane
|1-0
|1-0
|1. Spring Valley
|1-0
|1-0
|3. Cabell Midland
|0-0
|1-0
|3. Capital
|0-0
|0-0
|3. George Washington
|0-0
|0-0
|3. Riverside
|0-0
|0-0
|3. St. Albans
|0-0
|0-0
|8. Huntington
|0-1
|0-1
|8. Parkersburg
|0-1
|0-1
NOTE: MSAC champion determined by SSAC rating points.
Cardinal standings
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|1. Wayne
|1-0
|1-0
|2. Poca
|0-0
|1-0
|2. Chapmanville
|0-0
|0-0
|2. Herbert Hoover
|0-0
|0-0
|2. Logan
|0-0
|0-0
|2. Nitro
|0-0
|0-0
|2. Sissonville
|0-0
|0-0
|2. Winfield
|0-0
|0-0
|9. Scott
|0-1
|0-1
Other schools (Class AAA)
|School
|Record
|Greenbrier East
|1-0
|Ripley
|1-0
|Parkersburg South
|0-1
Other schools (Class AA)
|School
|Record
|Clay County
|1-0
|Lincoln County
|1-0
|Mingo Central
|0-0
|Braxton County
|0-1
|Nicholas County
|0-1
|Point Pleasant
|0-1
|Roane County
|0-1
Other schools (Class A)
|School
|Record
|Buffalo
|1-0
|Tolsia
|1-0
|Tug Valley
|1-0
|Man
|0-0
|Ravenswood
|0-1
|Sherman
|0-1
|Van
|0-1
|Wahama
|0-1
|Webster County
|0-1
Class AAA rushing
|Player, School
|Att
|Yards
|Average
|TD
|Jakob Caudill, Mid.
|14
|196
|14.0
|4
|Quentin Wilson, GE
|13
|136
|10.5
|0
|T. Washington, Hurr.
|21
|105
|5.0
|0
|Kadin Hall, Ripley
|16
|103
|6.4
|2
|Cole Diamond, SV
|7
|97
|13.9
|0
|Devin Gaines, South
|24
|94
|3.9
|2
Class AAA passing
|Player, School
|Comp-Att
|Yards
|TD
|Int
|Sam Schuler, South
|29-47
|339
|2
|2
|Gavin Lochow, Hunt.
|13-28
|201
|0
|1
|Monq. Davis, GE
|9-19
|159
|3
|0
|Jack Roy, SV
|13-26
|158
|3
|1
|Ismael Borrero, Hurr.
|8-15
|98
|1
|1
Class AAA receiving
|Player, School
|Rec
|Yards
|Average
|TD
|Cyrus Traugh, South
|11
|153
|13.9
|1
|Levi Rice, South
|6
|113
|18.8
|1
|JT James, Hurricane
|5
|80
|16.0
|1
|Noah Waynick, Hunt.
|3
|77
|25.7
|0
Class AAA scoring
|Player, School
|TD
|FG
|PAT
|Points
|Jakob Caudill, Mid.
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Joey Ramsey, Ripley
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Colby Piner, GE
|3
|0
|0
|18
|Isaiah Vaughn, Mid.
|3
|0
|0
|18
Class AA rushing
|Player, School
|Att
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
|Ethan Payne, Poca
|27
|208
|7.7
|3
|Klay Matthews, Scott
|24
|137
|5.7
|1
|Jordan McKinney, NC
|21
|128
|6.1
|2
Class AA passing
|Player, School
|Comp-Att
|Yards
|TD
|Int
|Grant Krajeski, Clay
|16-25
|282
|4
|2
|Jay Cook, Poca
|20-27
|195
|2
|9
|Hunter Bush, Point
|13-17
|153
|2
|0
|Jordan McKinney, NC
|11-17
|116
|0
|0
Class AA receiving
|Player, School
|Rec
|Yards
|Average
|TD
|Caleb Atha, Clay
|6
|131
|21.8
|2
|Toby Payne, Poca
|8
|121
|15.1
|0
Class AA scoring
|Player, School
|TD
|FG
|PAT
|Points
|Ethan Payne, Poca
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Caleb Atha, Clay
|2
|0
|1
|14
Class A rushing
|Player, School
|Att
|Yards
|Avg
|TD
|Connor Bell, Webster
|17
|139
|8.2
|1
|Chase Lovejoy, Buff.
|14
|131
|9.4
|0
|John Wilson, Tolsia
|23
|128
|5.6
|3
|Gavin Meadows, Tol.
|11
|114
|10.4
|1
|Kase Stewart, Waha.
|14
|111
|7.9
|2
|C.J. Winnell, Sherm.
|20
|105
|5.3
|1
Class A passing
|Player, School
|Comp-Att
|Yards
|TD
|Int
|Davy Jarrell, Sherm.
|7-14
|133
|1
|0
|Joby Sorrell, TV
|14-26
|124
|0
|2
Class A receiving
|Player, School
|Rec
|Yards
|Average
|TD
|T.J. Hager, Sherman
|1
|86
|86.0
|1
Class A scoring
|Player, School
|TD
|FG
|PAT
|Points
|John Wilson, Tolsia
|3
|0
|1
|20
|Zack Savage, TV
|2
|0
|1
|14
Contact Rick Ryan at 304-348-5175 or rickryan@wvgazettemail.com. Follow him on Twitter @RickRyanWV.