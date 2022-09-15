Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Conference standings

MSAC standings

Pos-School Conf All Rating
1. Parkersburg 2-0 2-0 12.5
2. Hurricane 2-0 3-0 12.3
3. Spring Valley 1-0 2-0 10.5
4. George Wash. 1-1 2-1 8.7
5. Cabell Midland 1-1 1-1 6.0
5. Huntington 1-1 1-1 6.0
7. Riverside 1-1 1-2 4.0
8. South Charleston 0-1 0-2 0.0
9. Capital 0-2 0-3 0.0
9. St. Albans 0-2 0-3 0.0

NOTE: MSAC champion determined by SSAC rating system.

Cardinal standings

Pos--School Conf All
1. Scott 3-0 3-0
2. Logan 2-0 3-0
2. Winfield 2-0 2-1
4. Chapmanville 2-1 2-1
5. Nitro 1-1 2-1
6. Herbert Hoover 1-2 1-2
7. Wayne 0-2 1-2
7. Poca 0-2 0-3
9. Sissonville 0-3 0-3

Other schools standings (Class AAA)

School Record
Parkersburg South 3-0
Woodrow Wilson 2-1
Greenbrier East 1-2
Ripley 1-2
Lincoln County 0-3

Other schools standings (Class AA)

School Record
Roane County 3-0
Clay County 2-1
Nicholas County 2-1
Point Pleasant 2-1
Mingo Central 1-1
Braxton County 1-2

Other schools standings (Class A)

School Record
Tug Valley 3-0
Van 3-0
Wahama 3-0
Man 2-1
Webster County 2-1
Buffalo 1-2
Ravenswood 1-2
Sherman 1-2
Tolsia 0-3

MSAC rushing

Player, School Attempts Yards Averages TD
Jerem. Riffle, Hur. 54 491 9.1 5
Reed Marsico, Riv. 37 260 7.0 1
Curtis Jones, Mid. 30 211 7.0 3
Z.Z. Jackson, Hunt. 15 194 12.9 1
Ryan Wolfe, Mid. 29 184 6.3 3
Zaky Roberts, Mid. 15 178 11.9 1
Dalton Fouch, SV 24 133 5.5 2

MSAC passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Jake Walker, Riv. 47-83 852 12 1
Abe Fenwick, GW 45-76 696 6 4
Vellaithambi, Hurr. 32-48 534 4 2
Gavin Lochow, Hnt. 20-39 386 8 1
D. Parsons, Park. 20-34 347 6 0
Dalton Fouch, SV 26-44 299 3 1

MSAC receiving

Player, School Receptions Yards Averages TD
Michael Terrell, Riv. 10 368 36.8 3
Keegan Sack, GW 18 246 13.7 5
Jaylen Symns, Riv. 17 246 14.5 3
Hayden Hatfield, GW 13 240 18.5 0
Wayne Harris, Hunt. 9 194 21.6 4
A. Valentine, GW 8 174 21.8 1

MSAC scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Casey Stanley, Park. 3 1 11 32
Jeremiah Riffle, Hur. 5 0 0 30
Keegan Sack, GW 5 0 0 30
Michael Terrell, Riv. 4 0 1 26
Mondrell Dean, Hurr. 4 0 0 24
Wayne Harris, Hunt. 4 0 0 24
Jaylen Symns, River. 3 0 1 20

Cardinal rushing

Player, School Attempts Yards Average TD
Kohl Farmer, Chap. 72 380 5.3 7
Caden Beam, Win. 44 334 7.6 5
Dane Hatfield, HH 56 298 5.3 4
Matt Frye, Scott 14 280 20.0 4
Jaxson Damron, Way. 38 270 7.1 5
Bray Boggs, Win. 34 263 7.7 3
Rocco Frye, HH 45 225 5.0 1

Cardinal passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Ethan Taylor, Sis. 72-119 728 5 6
Matt Frye, Scott 45-77 721 11 0
Jaxon Cogar, Logan 39-63 569 5 2
Derek Lowe, Nitro 30-62 564 6 2
Dane Hatfield, HH 30-53 492 5 8
Brody Dalton, Chap. 38-62 446 4 1
Jordan Wolfe, Poca 32-54 431 5 1

Cardinal receiving

Player, School Receptions Yards Average TD
R. Robbins, Nitro 17 330 19.4 2
Jake Wiseman, Sis. 25 302 12.1 4
Levi Paxton, HH 14 251 17.9 3
Jayden Sharps, Scott 15 225 15.0 4
Aiden Slack, Logan 12 218 18.2 3
Adam Mullins, Chap. 16 199 12.4 2
Blake Fisher, Sis. 14 193 13.8 0

Cardinal scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Aiden Slack, Logan 5 3 12 51
Kohl Farmer, Chap. 7 0 0 42
Isaiah Bush, Scott 6 0 0 36
Jaxson Damron, Way. 5 0 1 32
Caden Beam, Win. 5 0 0 30
Levi Paxton, HH 3 0 9 27
Jayden Sharps, Sct. 4 0 1 26

Other schools rushing

Player, School Attempts Yards Average TD
Tyler Cox, Braxton 41 547 13.3 5
Evan Roach, Point 67 546 8.2 10
Briar Begler, Roane 70 501 7.2 3
Kaleb Clark, Nich. 55 413 7.5 6
D. Mitchell, WW 31 393 12.7 5
Brady Green, Van 46 366 8.0 5
Gage Wright, PS 17 358 21.1 6
S. VanMatre, Wah. 39 356 9.1 9
Ian Cline, GE 50 315 6.3 6
Skyler Delk, Roane 46 313 6.8 8
Gene Sams, Clay 52 308 5.9 5

Other schools passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Noah Collins, Clay 58-90 722 4 2
Elijah Fluty, TV 34-53 452 6 1
Robt. Shockey, PS 33-51 404 7 1
S. VanMatre, Wah. 12-23 402 6 0
Monq. Davis, GE 21-34 308 1 0
J. Brumfield, Man 14-23 251 3 1

Other schools receiving

Player, School Receptions Yards Average TD
BJ Williams, Clay 31 353 11.4 2
T. Garretson, South 7 219 31.3 1
Tyler Cox, Braxton 5 177 35.4 2
Kase Stewart, Wah. 5 166 33.2 2
Chris Isaacs, Man 8 160 20.0 1
Ian Cline, GE 8 150 18.8 1

Other schools scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Tyler Cox, Braxton 10 0 1 62
Evan Roach, Point 10 0 0 60
Sawyer VanMatre, Wah. 9 0 0 54
Skyler Delk, Roane 8 0 0 48
Cyrus Traugh, South 8 0 0 48
Brady Green, Van 6 0 5 46
Ian Cline, GE 7 0 1 44
Gage Wright, South 7 0 0 42
Byron Stewart, Van 5 0 4 38