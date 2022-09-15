Prep football standings, stats -- Sept. 16 Sep 15, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Conference standings MSAC standings Pos-School Conf All Rating 1. Parkersburg 2-0 2-0 12.5 2. Hurricane 2-0 3-0 12.3 3. Spring Valley 1-0 2-0 10.5 4. George Wash. 1-1 2-1 8.7 5. Cabell Midland 1-1 1-1 6.0 5. Huntington 1-1 1-1 6.0 7. Riverside 1-1 1-2 4.0 8. South Charleston 0-1 0-2 0.0 9. Capital 0-2 0-3 0.0 9. St. Albans 0-2 0-3 0.0 NOTE: MSAC champion determined by SSAC rating system. Cardinal standings Pos--School Conf All 1. Scott 3-0 3-0 2. Logan 2-0 3-0 2. Winfield 2-0 2-1 4. Chapmanville 2-1 2-1 5. Nitro 1-1 2-1 6. Herbert Hoover 1-2 1-2 7. Wayne 0-2 1-2 7. Poca 0-2 0-3 9. Sissonville 0-3 0-3 Other schools standings (Class AAA) School Record Parkersburg South 3-0 Woodrow Wilson 2-1 Greenbrier East 1-2 Ripley 1-2 Lincoln County 0-3 Other schools standings (Class AA) School Record Roane County 3-0 Clay County 2-1 Nicholas County 2-1 Point Pleasant 2-1 Mingo Central 1-1 Braxton County 1-2 Other schools standings (Class A) School Record Tug Valley 3-0 Van 3-0 Wahama 3-0 Man 2-1 Webster County 2-1 Buffalo 1-2 Ravenswood 1-2 Sherman 1-2 Tolsia 0-3 Conference leaders MSAC rushing Player, School Attempts Yards Averages TD Jerem. Riffle, Hur. 54 491 9.1 5 Reed Marsico, Riv. 37 260 7.0 1 Curtis Jones, Mid. 30 211 7.0 3 Z.Z. Jackson, Hunt. 15 194 12.9 1 Ryan Wolfe, Mid. 29 184 6.3 3 Zaky Roberts, Mid. 15 178 11.9 1 Dalton Fouch, SV 24 133 5.5 2 MSAC passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int Jake Walker, Riv. 47-83 852 12 1 Abe Fenwick, GW 45-76 696 6 4 Vellaithambi, Hurr. 32-48 534 4 2 Gavin Lochow, Hnt. 20-39 386 8 1 D. Parsons, Park. 20-34 347 6 0 Dalton Fouch, SV 26-44 299 3 1 MSAC receiving Player, School Receptions Yards Averages TD Michael Terrell, Riv. 10 368 36.8 3 Keegan Sack, GW 18 246 13.7 5 Jaylen Symns, Riv. 17 246 14.5 3 Hayden Hatfield, GW 13 240 18.5 0 Wayne Harris, Hunt. 9 194 21.6 4 A. Valentine, GW 8 174 21.8 1 MSAC scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points Casey Stanley, Park. 3 1 11 32 Jeremiah Riffle, Hur. 5 0 0 30 Keegan Sack, GW 5 0 0 30 Michael Terrell, Riv. 4 0 1 26 Mondrell Dean, Hurr. 4 0 0 24 Wayne Harris, Hunt. 4 0 0 24 Jaylen Symns, River. 3 0 1 20 Cardinal rushing Player, School Attempts Yards Average TD Kohl Farmer, Chap. 72 380 5.3 7 Caden Beam, Win. 44 334 7.6 5 Dane Hatfield, HH 56 298 5.3 4 Matt Frye, Scott 14 280 20.0 4 Jaxson Damron, Way. 38 270 7.1 5 Bray Boggs, Win. 34 263 7.7 3 Rocco Frye, HH 45 225 5.0 1 Cardinal passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int Ethan Taylor, Sis. 72-119 728 5 6 Matt Frye, Scott 45-77 721 11 0 Jaxon Cogar, Logan 39-63 569 5 2 Derek Lowe, Nitro 30-62 564 6 2 Dane Hatfield, HH 30-53 492 5 8 Brody Dalton, Chap. 38-62 446 4 1 Jordan Wolfe, Poca 32-54 431 5 1 Cardinal receiving Player, School Receptions Yards Average TD R. Robbins, Nitro 17 330 19.4 2 Jake Wiseman, Sis. 25 302 12.1 4 Levi Paxton, HH 14 251 17.9 3 Jayden Sharps, Scott 15 225 15.0 4 Aiden Slack, Logan 12 218 18.2 3 Adam Mullins, Chap. 16 199 12.4 2 Blake Fisher, Sis. 14 193 13.8 0 Cardinal scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points Aiden Slack, Logan 5 3 12 51 Kohl Farmer, Chap. 7 0 0 42 Isaiah Bush, Scott 6 0 0 36 Jaxson Damron, Way. 5 0 1 32 Caden Beam, Win. 5 0 0 30 Levi Paxton, HH 3 0 9 27 Jayden Sharps, Sct. 4 0 1 26 Other schools rushing Player, School Attempts Yards Average TD Tyler Cox, Braxton 41 547 13.3 5 Evan Roach, Point 67 546 8.2 10 Briar Begler, Roane 70 501 7.2 3 Kaleb Clark, Nich. 55 413 7.5 6 D. Mitchell, WW 31 393 12.7 5 Brady Green, Van 46 366 8.0 5 Gage Wright, PS 17 358 21.1 6 S. VanMatre, Wah. 39 356 9.1 9 Ian Cline, GE 50 315 6.3 6 Skyler Delk, Roane 46 313 6.8 8 Gene Sams, Clay 52 308 5.9 5 Other schools passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int Noah Collins, Clay 58-90 722 4 2 Elijah Fluty, TV 34-53 452 6 1 Robt. Shockey, PS 33-51 404 7 1 S. VanMatre, Wah. 12-23 402 6 0 Monq. Davis, GE 21-34 308 1 0 J. Brumfield, Man 14-23 251 3 1 Other schools receiving Player, School Receptions Yards Average TD BJ Williams, Clay 31 353 11.4 2 T. Garretson, South 7 219 31.3 1 Tyler Cox, Braxton 5 177 35.4 2 Kase Stewart, Wah. 5 166 33.2 2 Chris Isaacs, Man 8 160 20.0 1 Ian Cline, GE 8 150 18.8 1 Other schools scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points Tyler Cox, Braxton 10 0 1 62 Evan Roach, Point 10 0 0 60 Sawyer VanMatre, Wah. 9 0 0 54 Skyler Delk, Roane 8 0 0 48 Cyrus Traugh, South 8 0 0 48 Brady Green, Van 6 0 5 46 Ian Cline, GE 7 0 1 44 Gage Wright, South 7 0 0 42 Byron Stewart, Van 5 0 4 38 NOTE: Does not include Buffalo, Mingo Central, St. Albans, Tolsia and Webster County, which have not supplied complete reports. 