Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Conference standings

MSAC standings

Pos-School Conf All Rating
1. Spring Valley 2-0 3-0 12.0
2. Hurricane 2-1 3-1 9.8
3. Huntington 2-1 2-1 8.7
4. Cabell Midland 2-1 2-1 8.3
4. Parkersburg 2-0 2-1 8.3
6. George Wash. 1-2 2-2 7.0
7. Riverside 1-1 1-2 4.0
8. Capital 1-1 1-2 3.0
9. South Charleston 0-2 0-3 0.0
10. St. Albans 0-3 0-4 0.0

NOTE: MSAC champion determined by SSAC rating.

Cardinal standings

Pos--School Conf All
1. Logan 3-0 4-0
1. Scott 3-0 4-0
1. Winfield 3-0 3-1
4. Chapmanville 3-1 3-1
5. Herbert Hoover 1-2 1-2
5. Nitro 1-2 2-2
7. Poca 0-3 0-4
7. Sissonville 0-3 0-4
7. Wayne 0-3 1-3

Other schools standings (Class AAA)

School Record
Parkersburg South 4-0
Woodrow Wilson 3-1
Greenbrier East 1-3
Ripley 1-3
Lincoln County 0-4

Other schools standings (Class AA)

School Record
Roane County 4-0
Clay County 3-1
Nicholas County 3-1
Point Pleasant 2-2
Mingo Central 1-2
Braxton County 1-3

Other schools standings (Class A)

School Record
Tug Valley 4-0
Van 4-0
Wahama 4-0
Man 3-1
Webster County 2-2
Buffalo 1-2
Ravenswood 1-3
Sherman 1-3
Tolsia 0-4

MSAC rushing

Player, School Attempts Yards Average TD
Jeremiah Riffle, Hur. 75 686 9.2 7
Curtis Jones, Mid. 43 331 7.7 5
Gavin Lochow, Hunt. 28 292 10.4 3
Z.Z. Jackson, Hunt. 27 283 10.5 2
Reed Marsico, River. 37 260 7.0 1
Dalton Fouch, SV 35 223 6.4 2
Ryan Wolfe, Mid. 37 211 5.7 5

MSAC passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Jake Walker, Riv. 47-83 852 12 1
Abe Fenwick, GW 56-95 820 7 6
Vellaithambi, Hur. 44-69 694 5 4
Gavin Lochow, Hnt. 33-57 608 11 1
Dalton Fouch, SV 32-54 539 4 1
D. Parsons, Park. 37-63 480 7 1
F. Valdivia, Cap. 21-49 196 1 8
Ryan Wolfe, Mid. 6-10 188 0 0

MSAC receiving

Player, School Receptions Yards Average TD
Michael Terrell, River. 10 368 36.8 2
Keegan Sack, GW 21 284 13.5 5
Wayne Harris, Hunt. 13 267 20.5 4
Hayden Hatfield, GW 16 258 16.1 0
Jaylen Symns, River. 17 246 14.5 3
Tyshawn Dues, Hur. 11 232 21.1 3
A. Valentine, GW 12 192 16.0 1

MSAC scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Jeremiah Riffle, Hurr. 7 0 0 42
Casey Stanley, Park. 3 1 12 33
Curtis Jones, Midland 5 0 0 30
Keegan Sack, GW 5 0 0 30
Ryan Wolfe, Midland 5 0 0 30
Michael Terrell, River. 4 0 1 26

Cardinal rushing

Player, School Attempts Yards Average TD
Kohl Farmer, Chap. 91 514 5.7 12
Caden Beam, Win. 60 420 7.0 5
Bray Boggs, Win. 45 370 8.2 5
Matt Frye, Scott 25 350 14.0 4
Preston Cooper, Sct. 52 330 6.4 1
Jaxon Cogar, Logan 55 315 5.7 2
Jaxson Damron, Way. 49 305 6.2 6
Dane Hatfield, HH 56 298 5.3 4
Jordan Wolfe, Poca 47 281 6.0 4

Cardinal passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Matt Frye, Scott 61-101 931 14 1
Ethan Taylor, Sis. 86-148 855 7 8
Jaxon Cogar, Log. 54-85 754 9 2
Brody Dalton, Chap. 53-87 630 5 2
Jordan Wolfe, Poca 37-69 591 7 2
Derek Lowe, Nitro 30-71 564 6 3
Dane Hatfield, HH 30-53 492 5 8
G. Spradlin, Wayne 30-41 304 3 1

Cardinal receiving

Player, School Receptions Yards Average TD
Jake Wiseman, Sis. 33 406 12.3 6
R. Robbins, Nitro 17 330 19.4 2
Adam Mullins, Chap. 22 296 13.5 2
Jayden Sharps, Sct. 20 277 13.9 5
Aiden Slack, Logan 17 267 15.7 3
Brayden Clark, Sct. 14 264 18.9 4
Levi Paxton, HH 14 251 17.9 3
Blake Fisher, Siss. 15 205 13.7 0

Cardinal scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Kohl Farmer, Chap. 12 0 0 72
Aiden Slack, Logan 7 3 17 68
Jaxson Damron, Way. 6 0 1 38
Bray Boggs, Winfield 6 0 0 36
Isaiah Bush, Scott 6 0 0 36
Jacob Wiseman, Siss. 6 0 0 36

Other schools rushing

Player, School Attempts Yards Average TD
Evan Roach, Point 85 661 7.8 11
Kaleb Clark, Nich. 91 572 6.3 7
Briar Begler, Roane 86 568 6.6 6
Tyler Cox, Braxton 45 561 12.5 5
S. VanMatre, Wah. 62 543 8.8 13
TJ Hager, Sherman 62 485 7.8 6
Dar. Mitchell, WW 38 477 12.6 7
Skyler Delk, Roane 61 457 7.5 8
Gage Wright, South 26 444 17.1 8
Robt. Shockey, South 35 405 11.6 9

Other schools passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Noah Collins, Clay 64-99 823 5 2
R. Shockey, South 50-76 718 12 2
Josh Moody, Buffalo 36-73 698 7 5
Elijah Fluty, TV 38-62 475 6 2
S. VanMatre, Wahh. 17-31 473 6 0
Monquelle Davis, GE 25-43 405 1 1
J. Brumfield, Man 20-32 347 4 2

Other schools receiving

Player, School Receptions Yards Averages TD
BJ Williams, Clay 34 409 12.0 3
T. Garretson, South 10 293 29.3 1
Brad Harris, Buffalo 10 290 29.0 5
Wyatt Cobb, Buffalo 14 244 17.4 4
Cyrus Traugh, South 17 220 12.9 6
Ian Cline, GE 9 176 19.6 1
Kase Stewart, Wah. 6 176 29.3 2

Other schools scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
S. VanMatre, Wah. 13 0 0 78
Evan Roach, Point 11 0 0 66
Cyrus Traugh, South 11 0 0 66
Tyler Cox, Braxton 10 0 1 62
Skyler Delk, Roane 10 0 0 60
Gage Wright, South 9 0 0 54
Brady Green, Van 7 0 5 52
Briar Begler, Roane 6 0 7 50
Byron Stewart, Van 6 0 7 50
BJ Williams, Clay 7 0 4 50