Conference standings MSAC standings Pos-School Conf All Rating 1. Spring Valley 2-0 3-0 12.0 2. Hurricane 2-1 3-1 9.8 3. Huntington 2-1 2-1 8.7 4. Cabell Midland 2-1 2-1 8.3 4. Parkersburg 2-0 2-1 8.3 6. George Wash. 1-2 2-2 7.0 7. Riverside 1-1 1-2 4.0 8. Capital 1-1 1-2 3.0 9. South Charleston 0-2 0-3 0.0 10. St. Albans 0-3 0-4 0.0 NOTE: MSAC champion determined by SSAC rating. Cardinal standings Pos--School Conf All 1. Logan 3-0 4-0 1. Scott 3-0 4-0 1. Winfield 3-0 3-1 4. Chapmanville 3-1 3-1 5. Herbert Hoover 1-2 1-2 5. Nitro 1-2 2-2 7. Poca 0-3 0-4 7. Sissonville 0-3 0-4 7. Wayne 0-3 1-3 Other schools standings (Class AAA) School Record Parkersburg South 4-0 Woodrow Wilson 3-1 Greenbrier East 1-3 Ripley 1-3 Lincoln County 0-4 Other schools standings (Class AA) School Record Roane County 4-0 Clay County 3-1 Nicholas County 3-1 Point Pleasant 2-2 Mingo Central 1-2 Braxton County 1-3 Other schools standings (Class A) School Record Tug Valley 4-0 Van 4-0 Wahama 4-0 Man 3-1 Webster County 2-2 Buffalo 1-2 Ravenswood 1-3 Sherman 1-3 Tolsia 0-4 Conference leaders MSAC rushing Player, School Attempts Yards Average TD Jeremiah Riffle, Hur. 75 686 9.2 7 Curtis Jones, Mid. 43 331 7.7 5 Gavin Lochow, Hunt. 28 292 10.4 3 Z.Z. Jackson, Hunt. 27 283 10.5 2 Reed Marsico, River. 37 260 7.0 1 Dalton Fouch, SV 35 223 6.4 2 Ryan Wolfe, Mid. 37 211 5.7 5 MSAC passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int Jake Walker, Riv. 47-83 852 12 1 Abe Fenwick, GW 56-95 820 7 6 Vellaithambi, Hur. 44-69 694 5 4 Gavin Lochow, Hnt. 33-57 608 11 1 Dalton Fouch, SV 32-54 539 4 1 D. Parsons, Park. 37-63 480 7 1 F. Valdivia, Cap. 21-49 196 1 8 Ryan Wolfe, Mid. 6-10 188 0 0 MSAC receiving Player, School Receptions Yards Average TD Michael Terrell, River. 10 368 36.8 2 Keegan Sack, GW 21 284 13.5 5 Wayne Harris, Hunt. 13 267 20.5 4 Hayden Hatfield, GW 16 258 16.1 0 Jaylen Symns, River. 17 246 14.5 3 Tyshawn Dues, Hur. 11 232 21.1 3 A. Valentine, GW 12 192 16.0 1 MSAC scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points Jeremiah Riffle, Hurr. 7 0 0 42 Casey Stanley, Park. 3 1 12 33 Curtis Jones, Midland 5 0 0 30 Keegan Sack, GW 5 0 0 30 Ryan Wolfe, Midland 5 0 0 30 Michael Terrell, River. 4 0 1 26 Cardinal rushing Player, School Attempts Yards Average TD Kohl Farmer, Chap. 91 514 5.7 12 Caden Beam, Win. 60 420 7.0 5 Bray Boggs, Win. 45 370 8.2 5 Matt Frye, Scott 25 350 14.0 4 Preston Cooper, Sct. 52 330 6.4 1 Jaxon Cogar, Logan 55 315 5.7 2 Jaxson Damron, Way. 49 305 6.2 6 Dane Hatfield, HH 56 298 5.3 4 Jordan Wolfe, Poca 47 281 6.0 4 Cardinal passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int Matt Frye, Scott 61-101 931 14 1 Ethan Taylor, Sis. 86-148 855 7 8 Jaxon Cogar, Log. 54-85 754 9 2 Brody Dalton, Chap. 53-87 630 5 2 Jordan Wolfe, Poca 37-69 591 7 2 Derek Lowe, Nitro 30-71 564 6 3 Dane Hatfield, HH 30-53 492 5 8 G. Spradlin, Wayne 30-41 304 3 1 Cardinal receiving Player, School Receptions Yards Average TD Jake Wiseman, Sis. 33 406 12.3 6 R. Robbins, Nitro 17 330 19.4 2 Adam Mullins, Chap. 22 296 13.5 2 Jayden Sharps, Sct. 20 277 13.9 5 Aiden Slack, Logan 17 267 15.7 3 Brayden Clark, Sct. 14 264 18.9 4 Levi Paxton, HH 14 251 17.9 3 Blake Fisher, Siss. 15 205 13.7 0 Cardinal scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points Kohl Farmer, Chap. 12 0 0 72 Aiden Slack, Logan 7 3 17 68 Jaxson Damron, Way. 6 0 1 38 Bray Boggs, Winfield 6 0 0 36 Isaiah Bush, Scott 6 0 0 36 Jacob Wiseman, Siss. 6 0 0 36 Other schools rushing Player, School Attempts Yards Average TD Evan Roach, Point 85 661 7.8 11 Kaleb Clark, Nich. 91 572 6.3 7 Briar Begler, Roane 86 568 6.6 6 Tyler Cox, Braxton 45 561 12.5 5 S. VanMatre, Wah. 62 543 8.8 13 TJ Hager, Sherman 62 485 7.8 6 Dar. Mitchell, WW 38 477 12.6 7 Skyler Delk, Roane 61 457 7.5 8 Gage Wright, South 26 444 17.1 8 Robt. Shockey, South 35 405 11.6 9 Other schools passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int Noah Collins, Clay 64-99 823 5 2 R. Shockey, South 50-76 718 12 2 Josh Moody, Buffalo 36-73 698 7 5 Elijah Fluty, TV 38-62 475 6 2 S. VanMatre, Wahh. 17-31 473 6 0 Monquelle Davis, GE 25-43 405 1 1 J. Brumfield, Man 20-32 347 4 2 Other schools receiving Player, School Receptions Yards Averages TD BJ Williams, Clay 34 409 12.0 3 T. Garretson, South 10 293 29.3 1 Brad Harris, Buffalo 10 290 29.0 5 Wyatt Cobb, Buffalo 14 244 17.4 4 Cyrus Traugh, South 17 220 12.9 6 Ian Cline, GE 9 176 19.6 1 Kase Stewart, Wah. 6 176 29.3 2 Other schools scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points S. VanMatre, Wah. 13 0 0 78 Evan Roach, Point 11 0 0 66 Cyrus Traugh, South 11 0 0 66 Tyler Cox, Braxton 10 0 1 62 Skyler Delk, Roane 10 0 0 60 Gage Wright, South 9 0 0 54 Brady Green, Van 7 0 5 52 Briar Begler, Roane 6 0 7 50 Byron Stewart, Van 6 0 7 50 BJ Williams, Clay 7 0 4 50 NOTE: Stats do not include Mingo Central, St. Albans, Tolsia and Webster County, which have not provided reports. 