Conference standings

MSAC standings

Pos-School Conf All Rating
1. Spring Valley 3-0 4-0 13.0
2. Hurricane 3-1 4-1 10.6
3. Huntington 3-1 3-1 10.0
4. Cabell Midland 3-1 3-1 9.8
5. George Wash. 2-2 3-2 8.2
6. Parkersburg 2-1 2-2 6.3
7. Riverside 1-2 1-3 3.0
8. Capital 1-2 1-3 2.4
9. South Charleston 0-3 0-4 0.0
10. St. Albans 0-4 0-5 0.0

NOTE: MSAC champion determined by SSAC rating.

Cardinal standings

Pos--School Conf All
1. Scott 4-0 5-0
1. Winfield 4-0 4-1
3. Logan 3-1 4-1
4. Chapmanville 3-2 3-2
5. Herbert Hoover 2-2 2-2
6. Wayne 1-3 2-3
6. Nitro 1-3 2-3
8. Poca 0-3 1-4
9. Sissonville 0-4 0-5

Other schools standings (Class AAA)

School Record
Parkersburg South 5-0
Woodrow Wilson 4-1
Greenbrier East 1-3
Ripley 1-4
Lincoln County 0-5

Other schools standings (Class AA)

School Record
Roane County 5-0
Clay County 4-1
Nicholas County 3-1
Point Pleasant 3-2
Braxton County 1-3
Mingo Central 1-3

Other schools standings (Class A)

School Record
Van 5-0
Wahama 5-0
Man 4-1
Tug Valley 4-1
Ravenswood 2-3
Webster County 2-3
Buffalo 1-3
Sherman 1-4
Tolsia 0-4

MSAC rushing

Player, School Attempts Yards Average TD
Jeremiah Riffle, Hur. 81 786 9.7 9
Curtis Jones, Mid. 63 459 7.3 5
Z.Z. Jackson, Hunt. 31 372 12.0 3
Ryan Wolfe, Mid. 51 348 6.8 6
Gavin Lochow, Hunt. 32 313 9.8 3
Zaky Roberts, Mid. 28 306 10.9 2
Dalton Fouch, SV 43 286 6.7 2
Reed Marsico, River. 49 282 5.8 1

MSAC passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Abe Fenwick, GW 72-118 1102 10 7
Jake Walker, Riv. 54-104 881 12 2
Vellaithambi, Hurr. 50-80 878 8 4
Dalton Fouch, SV 42-72 762 6 1
Gavin Lochow, Hnt. 42-70 726 13 1
D. Parsons, Park. 52-91 629 8 1
F. Valdivia, Capital 28-57 254 1 8
Ryan Wolfe, Mid. 8-15 208 0 1

MSAC receiving

Player, School Receptions Yards Average TD
Keegan Sack, GW 27 408 15.1 6
Michael Terrell, River. 12 371 30.9 2
Wayne Harris, Hunt. 18 349 19.4 6
Hayden Hatfield, GW 19 321 16.9 1
Tyshawn Dues, GW 12 296 24.7 4
Kyndon Kessee, SV 14 295 21.1 3
A. Valentine, GW 17 252 14.8 2
Jalyn Symns, River. 18 246 13.7 3
J. Abercrombie, SV 10 230 23.0 2

MSAC scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Jeremiah Riffle, Hurr. 10 0 0 60
Wayne Harris, Hunt. 8 0 0 48
Keegan Sack, GW 7 0 0 42
Casey Stanley, Park. 3 2 13 37
Elijah Rivera, Hurr. 6 0 0 36
Ryan Wolfe, Midland 6 0 0 36
Curtis Jones, Mid. 5 0 0 30

Cardinal rushing

Player, School Attempts Yards Average TD
Kohl Farmer, Chap. 122 632 5.2 13
Caden Beam, Win. 79 516 6.5 6
Bray Boggs, Win. 59 491 8.3 7
Preston Cooper, Sct. 69 455 6.6 4
Dane Hatfield, HH 74 440 6.0 6
Rocco Frye, HH 64 411 6.4 3
Jaxson Damron, Way. 71 400 5.6 9
Matt Frye, Scott 29 389 13.4 4
Jordan Wolfe, Poca 60 380 6.3 6
Jaxon Cogar, Logan 65 340 5.2 3

Cardinal passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Matt Frye, Scott 73-123 1245 16 2
E. Taylor, Sisson. 106-184 1139 10 11
Jaxon Cogar, Log. 70-116 926 9 4
Jordan Wolfe, Poca 47-84 757 9 2
Brody Dalton, Chap. 58-95 736 6 3
Derek Lowe, Nitro 30-71 564 6 2
Dane Hatfield, HH 31-57 499 5 8

Cardinal receiving

Player, School Receptions Yards Average TD
Jake Wiseman, Sis. 41 554 13.5 7
Aiden Slack, Logan 24 369 15.4 3
Isaiah Bush, Scott 14 359 25.6 5
Jayden Sharps, Sct. 23 354 15.4 5
Adam Mullins, Chap. 24 339 14.1 2
Rashaun Robbins, Nit. 17 330 19.4 2
Brayden Clark, Sct. 16 313 19.6 4
Levi Paxton, HH 15 258 17.2 3

Cardinal scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Kohl Farmer, Chap. 13 0 0 78
Aiden Slack, Logan 7 3 18 69
Jaxson Damron, Way. 9 0 1 56
Bray Boggs, Winfield 8 0 0 48
Isaiah Bush, Scott 8 0 0 48
Jake Wiseman, Siss. 7 0 0 42
Dane Hatfield, HH 6 0 1 38
Jordan Wolfe, Poca 6 0 1 38

Other schools rushing

Player, School Attempts Yards Average TD
Evan Roach, Point 94 808 8.6 13
Briar Begler, Roane 97 690 7.1 8
S. VanMatre, Wah. 68 673 9.9 15
Skyler Delk, Roane 71 589 8.3 12
Kaleb Clark, Nich. 91 572 6.3 7
Brady Green, Van 70 566 8.1 8
Tyler Cox, Braxton 45 561 12.5 5
Gage Wright, South 35 537 15.3 10
Darm. Mitchell, WW 43 490 11.4 7
Robt. Shockey, South 47 477 10.2 5
Bryson Eli, TV 83 470 5.7 4
Gene Sams, Clay 71 463 6.5 6

Other schools passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
R. Shockey, South 64-95 1096 17 3
Noah Collins, Clay 64-99 823 5 2
Josh Moody, Buff. 42-85 773 7 5
S. VanMatre, Wah. 23-39 573 7 0
Elijah Fluty, TV 45-76 547 7 2
Monquelle Davis, GE 25-43 405 1 1
J. Brumfield, Man 22-40 390 4 2

Other schools receiving

Player, School Receptions Yards Average TD
BJ Williams, Clay 38 493 13.0 4
Wyatt Cobb, Buffalo 18 306 17.0 4
Brad Harris, Buffalo 12 303 25.3 5
T. Garretson, South 10 293 29.3 1
Cyrus Traugh, South 22 285 13.0 8
Mason Reams, South 15 266 17.7 6
Triston Walker, PS 14 227 16.2 2

Other schools scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
S. VanMatre, Wah. 15 0 0 90
Skyler Delk, Roane 13 0 0 78
Evan Roach, Point 13 0 0 78
Cyrus Traugh, South 13 0 0 78
Brady Green, Van 10 0 6 72
Briar Begler, Roane 8 0 10 68
BJ Williams, Clay 10 0 4 68
Gage Wright, South 11 0 0 66
Tyler Cox, Braxton 10 0 1 62
Bradley Harris, Buff. 9 0 0 54

