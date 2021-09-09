Prep football: Standings, stats -- Sept. 9 Sep 9, 2021 40 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Conference standings MSAC standings Pos--School Conf All 1. Cabell Midland 2-0 2-0 1. Huntington 2-0 2-0 3. George Washington 1-0 2-0 3. South Charleston 1-0 2-0 5. Spring Valley 1-1 1-1 6. Capital 0-1 0-2 6. Hurricane 0-1 1-1 6. Riverside 0-1 0-2 6. St. Albans 0-1 1-1 10. Parkersburg 0-2 0-2 Note: MSAC champion determined by SSAC rating points. Cardinal standings Pos--School Conf All 1. Herbert Hoover 2-0 2-0 1. Poca 2-0 2-0 3. Logan 1-0 2-0 4. Scott 1-1 1-1 4. Sissonville 1-1 1-1 6. Nitro 0-1 0-2 6. Wayne 0-1 1-1 6. Winfield 0-1 0-2 9. Chapmanville 0-2 0-2 Other schools standings (Class AAA) School Record Greenbrier East 2-0 Lincoln County 1-1 Parkersburg South 1-1 Ripley 1-1 Woodrow Wilson 1-1 Other schools standings (Class AA) School Record Nicholas County 2-0 Clay County 1-0 Mingo Central 1-0 Braxton County 1-1 Point Pleasant 1-1 Roane County 1-1 Other schools standings (Class A) School Record Sherman 2-0 Buffalo 1-0 Van 1-1 Man 0-1 Wahama 0-1 Webster County 0-1 Ravenswood 0-2 Tolsia 0-2 Tug Valley 0-2 Conference leaders MSAC rushing Player, School Att Yards Average TD Mason Moran, Mid. 14 247 17.6 2 Trey Dunn, SC 24 238 9.9 3 Elijah Rivera, Hurr. 27 226 8.4 2 Jackson Fetty, Mid. 39 224 5.7 3 Amari Felder, Hunt. 17 222 13.1 3 Gavin Lochow, Hunt. 26 219 8.4 3 Jace Caldwell, SV 27 210 7.8 3 Amellio Miller, SC 19 167 8.8 1 MSAC passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int Abe Fenwick, GW 28-55 586 7 0 Trey Dunn, SC 29-53 539 8 2 JacQai Long, Cap. 33-64 530 3 3 Ismael Borrero, Hurr. 33-48 451 2 2 Gavin Lochow, Hnt. 22-31 350 3 1 Dalton Fouch, SV 22-40 344 2 0 Ryan Wolfe, Mid. 6-8 227 3 0 MSAC receiving Player, School Rec Yards Average TD Shawn James, Cap. 8 228 28.5 2 T. Fitzpatrick, GW 10 215 21.5 3 Chase Hager, Hurr. 16 197 12.3 1 Chris McCorkle, SC 6 181 30.1 2 Noah Waynick, Hunt. 6 170 28.3 1 Mondrell Dean, SC 6 158 26.3 2 Wayne Harris, SC 11 145 13.2 3 MSAC scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points Amari Felder, Hunt. 4 0 0 24 Taran Fitzpatrick, GW 4 0 0 24 Shawn James, Cap. 4 0 0 24 Johnny Aya-Ay, Hunt. 0 3 10 19 Jace Caldwell, SV 3 0 0 18 Trey Dunn, SC 3 0 0 18 Jackson Fetty, Mid. 3 0 0 18 Wayne Harris, SC 3 0 0 18 Gavin Lochow, Hunt. 3 0 0 18 Chandler Schmidt, Mid. 3 0 0 18 Cardinal rushing Player, School Att Yards Average TD Dane Hatfield, HH 31 253 8.2 4 Woodard-Jones, Poc. 29 253 8.7 3 Kobe Vahoose, Way. 29 187 6.5 3 Bryson Tate, Win. 33 170 5.2 2 Hunter Bartley, HH 30 164 5.5 2 Jordan Wolfe, Poca 17 125 7.4 2 Cardinal passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int Jordan Hayes, Log. 26-39 470 5 2 Jordan Wolfe, Poca 18-33 289 4 1 B.Thompson, Siss. 22-42 286 1 2 Dane Hatfield, HH 25-35 279 1 0 Brycen Brown, Win. 16-31 204 1 3 Trevor Lowe, Nitro 20-30 167 0 1 Brody Dalton, Chap. 16-42 137 0 0 Cardinal receiving Player, School Rec Yards Average TD Toby Payne, Poca 11 217 19.7 4 Carson Kirk, Logan 6 188 31.3 2 Aiden Slack, Logan 12 187 15.6 2 Brayden Perdue, Sis. 6 162 27.0 0 Devin Hatfield, HH 11 120 10.9 0 Jacob Burns, HH 8 110 13.8 1 Cardinal scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points Toby Payne, Poca 5 0 0 30 Dane Hatfield, HH 4 0 0 24 Aiden Slack, Logan 2 0 7 19 Brody Dalton, Chap. 3 0 0 18 Kobe Vanhoose, Way. 3 0 0 18 Woodard-Jones, Poc. 3 0 0 18 Other schools rushing Player, School Att Yards Average TD Brady Green, Van 59 400 6.8 5 Kaleb Clark, Nich. 56 321 5.7 4 Gavin Jeffers, PP 28 291 10.4 1 Ian Cline, GE 64 235 3.7 1 Isaiah Casto, Rav. 36 219 6.1 1 Robert Shockey, PS 37 212 5.7 2 Tanner Kirk, TV 36 209 5.8 1 Evan Roach, Point 44 201 4.6 6 Other schools passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int Robert Shockey, PS 26-41 361 3 1 M. McMillen, WW 26-45 336 3 2 TJ Hager, Sherm. 13-22 286 3 1 Gabe Bates, LC 19-29 240 4 1 Jacob Bowling, Rav. 12-28 235 3 1 Monq. Davis, GE 12-17 215 4 0 Logan Bennett, Brax. 15-36 200 1 3 Other schools receiving Player, School Rec Yards Average TD Cyrus Traugh, PS 20 240 12.0 2 Elijah Redfern, WW 9 128 14.2 2 Keynan Cook, WW 9 122 13.6 0 Nolan Shimp, LC 8 116 14.5 2 Cody Schultz, PP 4 103 25.8 0 Other schools scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points Evan Roach, Point 6 0 0 36 Kaleb Clark, Nich. 5 0 1 32 Brady Green, Van 5 0 1 32 Andrew Pritt, Brax. 4 0 4 32 Norm Kennedy. MC 5 0 0 30 C.J. Winnell, Sherm. 3 0 1 20 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesJustice: WV leads nation in acceleration of COVID-19 casesChuck Landon: Karma is a you-know-what for AACHull Group raising rates on tenants at Charleston Town CenterName change coming for Charleston's pro baseball teamMountain Stage's Larry Groce stepping down as host; Mattea taking overGazette-Mail editorial: What a difference a year makesWV ed leaders: If schools universally mandate masks, no COVID-19 contact quarantines requiredPrep football: South Charleston's Harris keeping KJ Taylor's memory aliveBettijane Burger: Hard to watch Manchin embarrass WV (Opinion)Harrison County, West Virginia native returns to the NFL as head trainer of the Detroit Lions Upcoming Events