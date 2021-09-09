The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Conference standings

MSAC standings

Pos--School Conf All
1. Cabell Midland 2-0 2-0
1. Huntington 2-0 2-0
3. George Washington 1-0 2-0
3. South Charleston 1-0 2-0
5. Spring Valley 1-1 1-1
6. Capital 0-1 0-2
6. Hurricane 0-1 1-1
6. Riverside 0-1 0-2
6. St. Albans 0-1 1-1
10. Parkersburg 0-2 0-2

Note: MSAC champion determined by SSAC rating points.

Cardinal standings

Pos--School Conf All
1. Herbert Hoover 2-0 2-0
1. Poca 2-0 2-0
3. Logan 1-0 2-0
4. Scott 1-1 1-1
4. Sissonville 1-1 1-1
6. Nitro 0-1 0-2
6. Wayne 0-1 1-1
6. Winfield 0-1 0-2
9. Chapmanville 0-2 0-2

Other schools standings (Class AAA)

School Record
Greenbrier East 2-0
Lincoln County 1-1
Parkersburg South 1-1
Ripley 1-1
Woodrow Wilson 1-1

Other schools standings (Class AA)

School Record
Nicholas County 2-0
Clay County 1-0
Mingo Central 1-0
Braxton County 1-1
Point Pleasant 1-1
Roane County 1-1

Other schools standings (Class A)

School Record
Sherman 2-0
Buffalo 1-0
Van 1-1
Man 0-1
Wahama 0-1
Webster County 0-1
Ravenswood 0-2
Tolsia 0-2
Tug Valley 0-2

Conference leaders

MSAC rushing

Player, School Att Yards Average TD
Mason Moran, Mid. 14 247 17.6 2
Trey Dunn, SC 24 238 9.9 3
Elijah Rivera, Hurr. 27 226 8.4 2
Jackson Fetty, Mid. 39 224 5.7 3
Amari Felder, Hunt. 17 222 13.1 3
Gavin Lochow, Hunt. 26 219 8.4 3
Jace Caldwell, SV 27 210 7.8 3
Amellio Miller, SC 19 167 8.8 1

MSAC passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Abe Fenwick, GW 28-55 586 7 0
Trey Dunn, SC 29-53 539 8 2
JacQai Long, Cap. 33-64 530 3 3
Ismael Borrero, Hurr. 33-48 451 2 2
Gavin Lochow, Hnt. 22-31 350 3 1
Dalton Fouch, SV 22-40 344 2 0
Ryan Wolfe, Mid. 6-8 227 3 0

MSAC receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Average TD
Shawn James, Cap. 8 228 28.5 2
T. Fitzpatrick, GW 10 215 21.5 3
Chase Hager, Hurr. 16 197 12.3 1
Chris McCorkle, SC 6 181 30.1 2
Noah Waynick, Hunt. 6 170 28.3 1
Mondrell Dean, SC 6 158 26.3 2
Wayne Harris, SC 11 145 13.2 3

MSAC scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Amari Felder, Hunt. 4 0 0 24
Taran Fitzpatrick, GW 4 0 0 24
Shawn James, Cap. 4 0 0 24
Johnny Aya-Ay, Hunt. 0 3 10 19
Jace Caldwell, SV 3 0 0 18
Trey Dunn, SC 3 0 0 18
Jackson Fetty, Mid. 3 0 0 18
Wayne Harris, SC 3 0 0 18
Gavin Lochow, Hunt. 3 0 0 18
Chandler Schmidt, Mid. 3 0 0 18

Cardinal rushing

Player, School Att Yards Average TD
Dane Hatfield, HH 31 253 8.2 4
Woodard-Jones, Poc. 29 253 8.7 3
Kobe Vahoose, Way. 29 187 6.5 3
Bryson Tate, Win. 33 170 5.2 2
Hunter Bartley, HH 30 164 5.5 2
Jordan Wolfe, Poca 17 125 7.4 2

Cardinal passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Jordan Hayes, Log. 26-39 470 5 2
Jordan Wolfe, Poca 18-33 289 4 1
B.Thompson, Siss. 22-42 286 1 2
Dane Hatfield, HH 25-35 279 1 0
Brycen Brown, Win. 16-31 204 1 3
Trevor Lowe, Nitro 20-30 167 0 1
Brody Dalton, Chap. 16-42 137 0 0

Cardinal receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Average TD
Toby Payne, Poca 11 217 19.7 4
Carson Kirk, Logan 6 188 31.3 2
Aiden Slack, Logan 12 187 15.6 2
Brayden Perdue, Sis. 6 162 27.0 0
Devin Hatfield, HH 11 120 10.9 0
Jacob Burns, HH 8 110 13.8 1

Cardinal scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Toby Payne, Poca 5 0 0 30
Dane Hatfield, HH 4 0 0 24
Aiden Slack, Logan 2 0 7 19
Brody Dalton, Chap. 3 0 0 18
Kobe Vanhoose, Way. 3 0 0 18
Woodard-Jones, Poc. 3 0 0 18

Other schools rushing

Player, School Att Yards Average TD
Brady Green, Van 59 400 6.8 5
Kaleb Clark, Nich. 56 321 5.7 4
Gavin Jeffers, PP 28 291 10.4 1
Ian Cline, GE 64 235 3.7 1
Isaiah Casto, Rav. 36 219 6.1 1
Robert Shockey, PS 37 212 5.7 2
Tanner Kirk, TV 36 209 5.8 1
Evan Roach, Point 44 201 4.6 6

Other schools passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Robert Shockey, PS 26-41 361 3 1
M. McMillen, WW 26-45 336 3 2
TJ Hager, Sherm. 13-22 286 3 1
Gabe Bates, LC 19-29 240 4 1
Jacob Bowling, Rav. 12-28 235 3 1
Monq. Davis, GE 12-17 215 4 0
Logan Bennett, Brax. 15-36 200 1 3

Other schools receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Average TD
Cyrus Traugh, PS 20 240 12.0 2
Elijah Redfern, WW 9 128 14.2 2
Keynan Cook, WW 9 122 13.6 0
Nolan Shimp, LC 8 116 14.5 2
Cody Schultz, PP 4 103 25.8 0

Other schools scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Evan Roach, Point 6 0 0 36
Kaleb Clark, Nich. 5 0 1 32
Brady Green, Van 5 0 1 32
Andrew Pritt, Brax. 4 0 4 32
Norm Kennedy. MC 5 0 0 30
C.J. Winnell, Sherm. 3 0 1 20