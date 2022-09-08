Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Conference standings

MSAC standings

Pos-School Conf All Rating
1. Parkersburg 2-0 2-0 --
2. George Wash. 1-0 2-0 --
2. Hurricane 1-0 2-0 --
2. Spring Valley 1-0 2-0 --
5. Huntington 1-1 1-1 --
6. Cabell Midland 0-1 0-1 --
6. Capital 0-1 0-2 --
6. Riverside 0-1 0-2 --
6. South Charleston 0-1 0-2 --
6. St. Albans 0-1 0-2 --

NOTE: MSAC champion determined by SSAC rating points.

Cardinal standings

Pos--School Conf All
1. Chapmanville 2-0 2-0
1. Scott 2-0 2-0
3. Logan 1-0 2-0
3. Nitro 1-0 2-0
4. Wayne 0-0 1-0
3. Winfield 1-0 1-1
7. Herbert Hoover 0-1 0-1
7. Poca 0-1 0-1
7. Sissonville 0-1 0-1

Other schools standings (Class AAA)

School Record
Parkersburg South 2-0
Woodrow Wilson 2-0
Greenbrier East 0-2
Lincoln County 0-2
Ripley 0-2

Other schools standings (Class AA)

School Record
Clay County 2-0
Roane County 2-0
Mingo Central 1-0
Nicholas County 1-1
Point Pleasant 1-1
Braxton County 0-2

Other schools standings (Class A)

School Record
Tug Valley 2-0
Van 2-0
Wahama 2-0
Man 1-1
Ravenswood 1-1
Webster County 1-1
Buffalo 0-2
Sherman 0-2
Tolsia 0-2

MSAC rushing

Player, School Attempts Yards Average TD
Jerem, Riffle, Hur. 38 358 9.4 4
Z.Z. Jackson, Hunt. 15 194 12.9 1
Reed Marsico, Riv. 24 148 6.2 0
Dalton Fouch, SV 24 133 5.5 2
Gavin Lochow, Hunt. 16 126 7.9 0
Ryan Wolfe, Mid. 21 124 5.9 2
Curtis Jones, Mid. 20 110 5.5 1
Logan Perry, SV 23 106 4.6 1
Zaky Roberts, Mid. 9 102 11.3 0
Abe Fenwick, GW 11 100 9.1 0

MSAC passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Abe Fenwick, GW 30-56 552 6 1
Gavin Lochow, Hnt. 20-39 386 8 1
N.Vellaithambi, Hur. 26-41 427 3 2
D. Parsons, Park. 20-34 347 6 0
Jake Walker, Riv. 32-60 581 7 1

MSAC receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Average TD
Michael Terrell, River. 6 310 51.7 3
Keegan Sack, GW 13 198 15.2 5
Wayne Harris, Hunt. 9 194 21.6 4
Hayden Hatfield, GW 10 176 17.6 0
A. Valentine, GW 4 161 40.3 1
J.Abercrombie, SV 7 144 20.6 2
Casey Stanley, Park. 5 137 27.4 3
Jaylen Symns, Riv. 12 116 9.7 1

MSAC scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Casey Stanley, Park. 3 1 11 32
Keegan Sack, GW 5 0 0 30
Wayne Harris, Hunt. 4 0 0 24
Jerem. Riffle, Hurr. 4 0 0 24
J. Abercrombie, SV 3 0 0 18
Michael Terrell, Riv. 3 0 0 18

Cardinal rushing

Player, School Attempts Yards Average TD
Kohl Farmer, Chap. 52 330 6.4 7
Matt Frye, Scott 10 240 24.0 3
Jaxon Cogar, Logan 34 182 5.4 2
Jordan Wolfe, Poca 26 178 6.9 2
Jaxson Damron, Way. 18 159 8.8 4
Mikey Toscano, Nit. 23 151 6.6 1
Bray Boggs, Winf. 27 150 5.6 1
Caden Beam, Winf. 31 143 4.6 2

Cardinal passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Ethan Taylor, Siss. 47-74 520 3 4
Matt Frye, Scott 27-52 423 6 0
Dane Hatfield, HH 20-41 360 4 7
Jordan Wolfe, Poca 26-43 338 5 1
Derek Lowe, Nitro 16-34 333 4 1
Jaxon Cogar, Log. 24-43 282 1 1
Brody Dalton, Chap. 22-36 273 3 0
Grady Spradlin, Way. 14-20 210 2 0

Cardinal receiving

Player, School Receptions Yards Average TD
R. Robbins, Nitro 9 236 26.2 2
Levi Paxton, HH 13 229 17.6 3
Jake Wiseman, Siss. 14 165 11.8 2
Rylen Murdock, Way. 9 140 15.6 1
Jayden Sharps, Scott 9 138 15.4 1
Carson Brinegar, Sct. 8 135 16.9 2
G. Williamson, Logan 13 131 10.1 1
Blake Fisher, Sisson. 10 125 12.5 0

Cardinal scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Kohl Farmer. Chap. 7 0 0 42
Aiden Slack, Logan 3 1 8 32
Jaxson Damron, Way. 4 0 1 26
Levi Paxton, HH 3 0 3 21
Isaiah Bush, Scott 3 0 0 18
Matt Frye, Scott 3 0 0 18
Brandon Moore, Poca 2 0 1 14

Other schools rushing

Player, School Attempts Yards Average TD
Kaleb Clark, Nich. 47 318 6.8 4
Briar Begler, Roane 45 306 6.8 2
D, Mitchell, WW 20 303 15.2 5
Evan Roach, PP 49 290 5.9 7
Brady Green, Van 35 281 8.0 4
Gene Sams, Clay 40 228 5.7 4
Connor Lambert, Wah. 15 217 14.5 4
Gage Wright, PS 10 211 21.1 4
Jacob Bowling, Rav. 28 208 7.4 3
Skyler Delk, Roane 31 206 6.7 4
Robert Shockey, PS 12 205 17.1 3

Other schools passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Noah Collins, Clay 43-63 496 2 2
R. Shockey, South 19-29 343 6 0
S. VanMatre, Wah. 8-15 288 6 0
Monq. Davis, GE 14-25 186 0 0
Brady Green, Van 11-20 139 2 0
Evan Roach, Point 6-8 129 0 0

Other schools receiving

Player, School Receptions Yards Average TD
B.J. Williams, Clay 21 178 8.5 1
T. Garretson, South 4 152 38.0 1
L. McCallister, GE 7 129 18.4 1
Zane Minger, Clay 6 118 19.5 0
Connor Lambert, Wah. 2 113 56.5 2

Other schools scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Evan Roach, Point 7 0 0 42
Connor Lambert, Wah. 6 0 0 36
Darmonte Mitchell, WW 5 0 0 30
Gage Wright, South 5 0 0 30