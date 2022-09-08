Prep football standings, stats: Sept. 9 Sep 8, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Conference standings MSAC standings Pos-School Conf All Rating 1. Parkersburg 2-0 2-0 -- 2. George Wash. 1-0 2-0 -- 2. Hurricane 1-0 2-0 -- 2. Spring Valley 1-0 2-0 -- 5. Huntington 1-1 1-1 -- 6. Cabell Midland 0-1 0-1 -- 6. Capital 0-1 0-2 -- 6. Riverside 0-1 0-2 -- 6. South Charleston 0-1 0-2 -- 6. St. Albans 0-1 0-2 -- NOTE: MSAC champion determined by SSAC rating points. Cardinal standings Pos--School Conf All 1. Chapmanville 2-0 2-0 1. Scott 2-0 2-0 3. Logan 1-0 2-0 3. Nitro 1-0 2-0 4. Wayne 0-0 1-0 3. Winfield 1-0 1-1 7. Herbert Hoover 0-1 0-1 7. Poca 0-1 0-1 7. Sissonville 0-1 0-1 Other schools standings (Class AAA) School Record Parkersburg South 2-0 Woodrow Wilson 2-0 Greenbrier East 0-2 Lincoln County 0-2 Ripley 0-2 Other schools standings (Class AA) School Record Clay County 2-0 Roane County 2-0 Mingo Central 1-0 Nicholas County 1-1 Point Pleasant 1-1 Braxton County 0-2 Other schools standings (Class A) School Record Tug Valley 2-0 Van 2-0 Wahama 2-0 Man 1-1 Ravenswood 1-1 Webster County 1-1 Buffalo 0-2 Sherman 0-2 Tolsia 0-2 Conference leaders MSAC rushing Player, School Attempts Yards Average TD Jerem, Riffle, Hur. 38 358 9.4 4 Z.Z. Jackson, Hunt. 15 194 12.9 1 Reed Marsico, Riv. 24 148 6.2 0 Dalton Fouch, SV 24 133 5.5 2 Gavin Lochow, Hunt. 16 126 7.9 0 Ryan Wolfe, Mid. 21 124 5.9 2 Curtis Jones, Mid. 20 110 5.5 1 Logan Perry, SV 23 106 4.6 1 Zaky Roberts, Mid. 9 102 11.3 0 Abe Fenwick, GW 11 100 9.1 0 MSAC passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int Abe Fenwick, GW 30-56 552 6 1 Gavin Lochow, Hnt. 20-39 386 8 1 N.Vellaithambi, Hur. 26-41 427 3 2 D. Parsons, Park. 20-34 347 6 0 Jake Walker, Riv. 32-60 581 7 1 MSAC receiving Player, School Rec Yards Average TD Michael Terrell, River. 6 310 51.7 3 Keegan Sack, GW 13 198 15.2 5 Wayne Harris, Hunt. 9 194 21.6 4 Hayden Hatfield, GW 10 176 17.6 0 A. Valentine, GW 4 161 40.3 1 J.Abercrombie, SV 7 144 20.6 2 Casey Stanley, Park. 5 137 27.4 3 Jaylen Symns, Riv. 12 116 9.7 1 MSAC scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points Casey Stanley, Park. 3 1 11 32 Keegan Sack, GW 5 0 0 30 Wayne Harris, Hunt. 4 0 0 24 Jerem. Riffle, Hurr. 4 0 0 24 J. Abercrombie, SV 3 0 0 18 Michael Terrell, Riv. 3 0 0 18 Cardinal rushing Player, School Attempts Yards Average TD Kohl Farmer, Chap. 52 330 6.4 7 Matt Frye, Scott 10 240 24.0 3 Jaxon Cogar, Logan 34 182 5.4 2 Jordan Wolfe, Poca 26 178 6.9 2 Jaxson Damron, Way. 18 159 8.8 4 Mikey Toscano, Nit. 23 151 6.6 1 Bray Boggs, Winf. 27 150 5.6 1 Caden Beam, Winf. 31 143 4.6 2 Cardinal passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int Ethan Taylor, Siss. 47-74 520 3 4 Matt Frye, Scott 27-52 423 6 0 Dane Hatfield, HH 20-41 360 4 7 Jordan Wolfe, Poca 26-43 338 5 1 Derek Lowe, Nitro 16-34 333 4 1 Jaxon Cogar, Log. 24-43 282 1 1 Brody Dalton, Chap. 22-36 273 3 0 Grady Spradlin, Way. 14-20 210 2 0 Cardinal receiving Player, School Receptions Yards Average TD R. Robbins, Nitro 9 236 26.2 2 Levi Paxton, HH 13 229 17.6 3 Jake Wiseman, Siss. 14 165 11.8 2 Rylen Murdock, Way. 9 140 15.6 1 Jayden Sharps, Scott 9 138 15.4 1 Carson Brinegar, Sct. 8 135 16.9 2 G. Williamson, Logan 13 131 10.1 1 Blake Fisher, Sisson. 10 125 12.5 0 Cardinal scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points Kohl Farmer. Chap. 7 0 0 42 Aiden Slack, Logan 3 1 8 32 Jaxson Damron, Way. 4 0 1 26 Levi Paxton, HH 3 0 3 21 Isaiah Bush, Scott 3 0 0 18 Matt Frye, Scott 3 0 0 18 Brandon Moore, Poca 2 0 1 14 Other schools rushing Player, School Attempts Yards Average TD Kaleb Clark, Nich. 47 318 6.8 4 Briar Begler, Roane 45 306 6.8 2 D, Mitchell, WW 20 303 15.2 5 Evan Roach, PP 49 290 5.9 7 Brady Green, Van 35 281 8.0 4 Gene Sams, Clay 40 228 5.7 4 Connor Lambert, Wah. 15 217 14.5 4 Gage Wright, PS 10 211 21.1 4 Jacob Bowling, Rav. 28 208 7.4 3 Skyler Delk, Roane 31 206 6.7 4 Robert Shockey, PS 12 205 17.1 3 Other schools passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int Noah Collins, Clay 43-63 496 2 2 R. Shockey, South 19-29 343 6 0 S. VanMatre, Wah. 8-15 288 6 0 Monq. Davis, GE 14-25 186 0 0 Brady Green, Van 11-20 139 2 0 Evan Roach, Point 6-8 129 0 0 Other schools receiving Player, School Receptions Yards Average TD B.J. Williams, Clay 21 178 8.5 1 T. Garretson, South 4 152 38.0 1 L. McCallister, GE 7 129 18.4 1 Zane Minger, Clay 6 118 19.5 0 Connor Lambert, Wah. 2 113 56.5 2 Other schools scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points Evan Roach, Point 7 0 0 42 Connor Lambert, Wah. 6 0 0 36 Darmonte Mitchell, WW 5 0 0 30 Gage Wright, South 5 0 0 30 Does not include Braxton County, Buffalo, Mingo Central, Tolsia, Tug Valley and Webster County, which have not provided weekly reports. 