Schedule subject to change
All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted
Week 1
Monday, Aug. 26
Cameron at West Greene (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Montcalm at River View
Thursday, Aug. 29
Chapmanville vs. Sissonville at University of Charleston Stadium
East Fairmont at North Marion, 7 p.m.
George Washington at South Charleston
Hedgesville at Washington, 7 p.m.
Williamstown at Wheeling Central, 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 30
Braxton County at Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Lewis County, 7 p.m.
Brooke at Wheeling Park, 7 p.m.
Cabell Midland at St. Albans
Clay County at Sherman
Clay-Battelle at Gilmer County, 7 p.m.
Fairmont Senior at Buckhannon-Upshur, 7 p.m.
Federal Hocking (Ohio) at Hundred, 7 p.m.
Frankfort at Moorefield, 7 p.m.
Graham (Va.) at Bluefield, 7 p.m.
Greenbrier West at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Hannan at Parkersburg Catholic, 7 p.m.
Herbert Hoover at Scott
Independence at Midland Trail
James Monroe at Greenbrier East
John Marshall at University
Johnson Central (Ky.) at Capital
Keyser at Robert C. Byrd, 7 p.m.
Liberty Harrison at Elkins, 7 p.m.
Liberty Raleigh at Westside
Lincoln County at Shady Spring
Logan at Man
Madonna at Bridgeport (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Millbrook (Va.) at Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Morgantown at Parkersburg
Musselman at Spring Mills, 7 p.m.
Nicholas County at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.
Paden City at Frontier (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Parkersburg South at Ripley
Pendleton County at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Petersburg at Berkeley Springs, 7 p.m.
Philip Barbour at Grafton, 7 p.m.
PikeView at Summers County
Poca at Nitro, 7 p.m.
Preston at Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Ravenswood at Wahama
Richwood at Webster County, 7 p.m.
River View at Mount View
Riverside at Woodrow Wilson
Roane County at St. Marys
South Harrison at Doddridge County, 7 p.m.
Spring Valley at Wayne
Strasburg (Va.) at East Hardy, 7 p.m.
Tolsia at Fairland (Ohio)
Trinity Christian at Mapletown (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Tucker County at Pocahontas County, 7 p.m.
Tug Valley at Hurley (Va.), 7 p.m.
Tyler Consolidated at Ritchie County, 7 p.m.
Valley Wetzel at Tygarts Valley, 7 p.m.
Van at Meadow Bridge
Weir at Oak Glen, 7 p.m.
Winfield at Hurricane
Wirt County at Calhoun County, 7 p.m.
Woodson (D.C.) at Martinsburg, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Mingo Central at Pikeville (Ky.), 8:30 p.m.
Week 2
Friday, Sept. 6
Berkeley Springs at Keyser, 7 p.m.
Bluefield at Princeton
Brooke at Hedgesville, 7 p.m.
Buckhannon-Upshur at Ripley
Buffalo at Ravenswood
Calhoun County at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Carrick (Pa.) at Madonna, 7 p.m.
Chapmanville at Poca, 7 p.m.
Corning Miller (Ohio) at Wahama
Doddridge County at Tyler Consolidated, 7 p.m.
East Hardy at Frankfort, 7 p.m.
Eastern (D.C.) at Martinsburg, 7 p.m.
Elkins at Robert C. Byrd, 7 p.m.
George Washington at Ashland Paul Blazer (Ky.)
Gilmer County at Richwood, 7 p.m.
Grafton at East Fairmont, 7 p.m.
Greenbrier East at Woodrow Wilson
Greenbrier West at Summers County
Herbert Hoover at Winfield, 7 p.m.
Hundred at Cameron, 7 p.m.
Independence at PikeView
Jefferson at Sherando (Va.), 7 p.m.
Lewis County at Braxton County, 7 p.m.
Lincoln at Fairmont Senior, 7 p.m.
Lincoln County at Roane County
Magnolia at Williamstown, 7 p.m.
Man at Mount View
Meadow Bridge at Clay-Battelle, 7 p.m.
Moorefield at Pocahontas County, 7 p.m.
Morgantown at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Musselman at Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Nicholas County at Shady Spring
Nitro at St. Albans
Oak Glen at Philip Barbour, 7 p.m.
Oak Hill at Midland Trail
Parkersburg at Cabell Midland, 7 p.m.
Parkersburg Catholic at Ritchie County, 7 p.m.
Parkersburg South at University
Petersburg at Pendleton County, 7 p.m.
Preston at North Marion, 7 p.m.
River View at Grundy (Va.)
Riverside at Huntington
Sherman at Tug Valley
Sissonville at Logan
South Charleston at Capital
South Harrison at Liberty Harrison, 7 p.m.
Spring Valley at Hurricane
St. Marys at Scott
Steubenville Central (Ohio) at Wheeling Central
Tolsia at Clay County
Twin Valley (Va.) at Montcalm, 7 p.m.
Tygarts Valley at Tucker County, 7 p.m.
Van at Liberty Raleigh
Washington at Spring Mills, 7 p.m.
Wayne at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
Weir at John Marshall, 7 p.m.
Westside at Wyoming East
Wheeling Park at St. Clairsville
Wirt County at Paden City, 7 p.m.
Week 3
Thursday, Sept. 12
North Marion at Fairmont Senior, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 13
Athens (Ohio) at Parkersburg South, 7 p.m.
Bluefield at Lord Botetourt (Va.)
Bridgeport at Liberty Harrison, 7 p.m.
Buckeye Local (Ohio) at Oak Glen, 7 p.m.
Buckhannon-Upshur at Philip Barbour, 7 p.m.
Cabell Midland at Spring Valley
Calhoun County at Doddridge County, 7 p.m.
Cameron at Valley Wetzel, 7 p.m.
Capital at Hurricane
Elkins at Lewis County, 7 p.m.
Fort Hill (Md.) at Morgantown, 7 p.m.
Frankfort at Weir, 7 p.m.
Gilmer County at Wirt County, 7 p.m.
Grafton at Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Greenbrier East at St. Albans
Greenbrier West at James Monroe
Hancock (Md.) at Berkeley Springs, 7 p.m.
Hedgesville at Wheeling Park, 7 p.m.
Hundred at Beallsville (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Huntington at George Washington
Independence at River View
Jefferson at Musselman, 7 p.m.
John Marshall at Preston, 7 p.m.
Johnson Central (Ky.) at South Charleston
Keyser at Petersburg, 7 p.m.
Madonna at Strasburg (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Man at Westside
Martinsburg at Sherando (Va.), 7 p.m.
Meadow Bridge at Midland Trail
Mingo Central at Logan
Montcalm at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Moorefield at Southern Garrett (Md.), 7 p.m.
Mount View at Tazewell (Va.)
Nitro at Herbert Hoover
Northern Garrett (Md.) at Tucker County, 7 p.m.
Oak Hill at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Paden City at Van, 7 p.m.
Parkersburg Catholic at South Harrison, 7 p.m.
Pendleton County at Pocahontas County, 7 p.m.
PikeView at Liberty Raleigh
Poca at Braxton County
Point Pleasant at Gallia Academy (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Richwood at Sherman
Ripley at Riverside
Roane County at Clay County
Robert C. Byrd at East Fairmont, 7 p.m.
Scott at Sissonville
Shadyside (Ohio) at Magnolia, 7 p.m.
Spring Mills at Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Tolsia at Lincoln County
Tug Valley at Hannan
Tygarts Valley at Webster County, 7 p.m.
University at Brooke
Wahama at Racine Southern (Ohio)
Williamstown at Marietta (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Winfield at Chapmanville
Woodrow Wilson at Parkersburg
Wyoming East at Nicholas County
Saturday, Sept. 14
Summers County at Shady Spring, 3 p.m.
Wheeling Central at Linsly, 1:30 p.m.
Week 4
Thursday, Sept. 19
Fairmont Senior at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 20
Academy Park (Pa.) at Martinsburg, 7 p.m.
Bath County (Va.) at Pendleton County, 7 p.m.
Bellaire (Ohio) at John Marshall, 7 p.m.
Berkeley Springs at Frankfort, 7 p.m.
Brashear (Pa.) at Brooke
Bridgeport (Ohio) at Paden City, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Sherman
Calhoun County at Tyler Consolidated, 7 p.m.
Chapmanville at Nitro, 7 p.m.
Clay County at Herbert Hoover
Craig County (Va.) at Montcalm, 7 p.m.
East Fairmont at Braxton County, 7 p.m.
Frontier (Ohio) at Cameron, 7 p.m.
Hampshire at Petersburg, 7 p.m.
Hannan at Hundred, 7 p.m.
Hedgesville at Morgantown, 7 p.m.
Huntington at Woodrow Wilson
Hurley (Va.) at River View
Hurricane at Cabell Midland, 7 p.m.
James Monroe at PikeView
Logan at Poca, 7 p.m.
Man at Greenbrier East
Midland Trail at Richwood, 7 p.m.
Musselman at Tuscarora (Va.), 7 p.m.
Nicholas County at Lincoln, 7 p.m.
North Hagerstown (Md.) at Washington, 7 p.m.
North Marion at Elkins, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at South Harrison, 7 p.m.
Parkersburg at Capital
Perry Academy (Pa.) at Oak Glen, 7 p.m.
Philip Barbour at Liberty Harrison, 7 p.m.
Pocahontas County at East Hardy, 7 p.m.
Point Pleasant at Lincoln County
Princeton at Parkersburg South, 7 p.m.
Ravenswood at Williamstown, 7 p.m.
Ripley at Marietta (Ohio)
River (Ohio) at Magnolia, 7 p.m.
Robert C. Byrd at Preston, 7 p.m.
Shady Spring at Independence
Shadyside (Ohio) at Wheeling Central
Sissonville at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
South Charleston at Spring Valley
Spring Mills at Jefferson, 7 p.m.
St. Albans at George Washington
St. Marys at Ritchie County, 7 p.m.
Summers County at Mount View
Tucker County at Moorefield, 7 p.m.
Tug Valley at Van, 7 p.m.
University at Wheeling Park, 7 p.m.
Valley Wetzel at Clay-Battelle, 7 p.m.
Vienna Mathews (Ohio) at Madnna, 7 p.m.
Wahama at Belpre (Ohio)
Wayne at Winfield, 7 p.m.
Webster County at Greenbrier West
Weir at Keyser, 7 p.m.
Westside at Tolsia
Wirt County at Parkersburg Catholic, 7 p.m.
Wyoming East at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.
Week 5
Thursday, Sept. 26
Ritchie County at Doddridge County, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 27
Bishop Sycamore (Ohio) at Point Pleasant
Braxton County at Roane County
Bridgeport at Robert C. Byrd, 7 p.m.
Buckhannon-Upshur at Greenbrier East
Buffalo at Williamstown, 7 p.m.
Cameron at Madonna, 7 p.m.
Capital at Cabell Midland, 7 p.m.
Clay-Battelle at Tygarts Valley, 7 p.m.
East Hardy at Meadow Bridge
Elkins at Philip Barbour, 7 p.m.
Fairmont Senior at University
Federal Hocking (Ohio) at Wahama
Frankfort at Northern Garrett (Md.), 7 p.m.
George Washington at Spring Valley
Hampshire at Mountain Ridge (Md.), 7 p.m.
Herbert Hoover at Sissonville
Hurricane at Woodrow Wilson
James Monroe at Wyoming East
Jefferson at Heritage (Va.), 7 p.m.
John Marshall at Parkersburg South, 7 p.m.
Keyser at Nicholas County, 7 p.m.
Lewis County at Preston, 7 p.m.
Liberty Harrison at Grafton, 7 p.m.
Liberty Raleigh at Clay County
Lincoln County at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.
Magnolia at Frontier (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Manchester (Ohio) at Hannan, 7 p.m.
Marietta (Ohio) at Parkersburg
Martinsburg at Hedgesville, 7 p.m.
Midland Trail at Summers County
Moorefield at South Harrison, 7 p.m.
Morgantown vs. Linsly at West Liberty, 7 p.m.
Mount View at Webster County
Nitro at Wayne
North Marion at Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Trinity Christian, 7 p.m.
Oak Glen at East Liverpool (Ohio)
Paden City at Hundred, 7 p.m.
Park View (Va.) at Washington, 7 p.m.
Pendleton County at Southern Garrett (Md.), 7 p.m.
Poca at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
Ravenswood at Sherman
Richlands (Va.) at Bluefield
Richwood at Pocahontas County, 7 p.m.
Ripley at Brooke
River View at Man
Scott at Chapmanville
Shady Spring at PikeView
South Charleston at Huntington
South Hagerstown (Md.) at Spring Mills, 7 p.m.
St. Albans at Riverside
St. Marys at Calhoun County
Tazewell (Va.) at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Tug Valley at Tolsia
Tyler Consolidated at Wirt County, 7 p.m.
Valley Wetzel at Beallsville (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Westside at Independence
Winfield at Logan
Woodgrove (Va.) at Musselman, 7 p.m.
Zanesville (Ohio) at Wheeling Park, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Gilmer County at Parkersburg Catholic, 7 p.m.
Petersburg at Weir, 4 p.m.
Western Reserve (Ohio) at Wheeling Central, 1 p.m.
Week 6
Thursday, Oct. 3
Tygarts Valley at Richwood, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 4
Berkeley Springs at Moorefield, 7 p.m.
Bishop Sycamore (Ohio) at Hedgesville, 7 p.m.
Bluefield at Point Pleasant
Bridgeport at North Marion, 7 p.m.
Brooke at Indian Creek (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Calhoun County at Clay-Battelle, 7 p.m.
Capital at Spring Valley
Chapmanville at Herbert Hoover
Clay County at Independence
Covington (Va.) at James Monroe
Dominion (Va.) at Jefferson, 7 p.m.
East Carter (Ky.) at Tolsia
East Fairmont at Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Edison Local (Ohio) at Oak Glen, 7 p.m.
Graham (Va.) at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Hundred at Gilmer County, 7 p.m.
Hurricane at George Washington
John Marshall at Buckhannon-Upshur, 7 p.m.
Keyser at Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Liberty Harrison at Braxton County, 7 p.m.
Lincoln County at Man
Logan at Nitro, 7 p.m.
Madonna at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Meadow Bridge at Greenbrier West
Midland Trail at Westside
Monroe Central (Ohio) at Magnolia, 7 p.m.
Morgantown at Musselman, 7 p.m.
Mountain Ridge (Md.) at Frankfort, 7 p.m.
Northern Garrett (Md.) at Grafton, 7 p.m.
Oak Hill at PikeView, 7 p.m.
Paden City at Cameron, 7 p.m.
Parkersburg Catholic at Frontier (Ohio), 7 p.m
Parkersburg South at Huntington
Pendleton County at Tucker County, 7 p.m.
Petersburg at Philip Barbour, 7 p.m.
Pike County Central (Ky.) at Tug Valley
Pocahontas County at Shady Spring
Richwood at Tygarts Valley, 7 p.m.
Ritchie County at Ravenswood
Riverside at Cabell Midland, 7 p.m.
Roane County at Nicholas County
Robert C. Byrd at Lewis County, 7 p.m.
Sissonville at Poca, 7 p.m.
South Harrison at Valley Wetzel, 7 p.m.
St. Albans at Ripley
Summers County at Liberty Raleigh
Tyler Consolidated at Webster County, 7 p.m.
University at Albert Gallatin (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Van at Montcalm, 7 p.m.
Wahama at Reedsville Eastern (Ohio)
Washington at Martinsburg, 7 p.m.
Wayne at Scott
Weir at Plum (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Wheeling Central at Fort Frye (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Williamstown at St. Marys
Wirt County at Doddridge County, 7 p.m.
Wyoming East at River View
Saturday, Oct. 5
Sherman at East Hardy, 1:30 p.m.
Week 7
Friday, Oct. 11
Bridgeport (Ohio) at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Brunswick (Md.) at Berkeley Springs, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Tyler Consolidated, 7 p.m.
Cameron at Conotton Valley (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Clay-Battelle at Paden City, 7 p.m.
Doddridge County at Gilmer County, 7 p.m.
Elkins at Roane County
Fairmont Senior at Weir, 7 p.m.
Grafton at Clay County
Hampshire at Albert Gallatin (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Herbert Hoover at Wayne
Hundred at Valley Wetzel, 7 p.m.
Huntington at Hurricane
Independence at Summers County
James Monroe at Westside
Lewis County at Buckhannon-Upshur, 7 p.m.
Liberty Raleigh at Midland Trail
Lincoln County at St. Albans
Linsly at Point Pleasant
Madonna at Beallsville (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Man at Tug Valley
Marietta (Ohio) at Magnolia, 7 p.m.
Montcalm at Hannan, 7 p.m.
Mountain Ridge (Md.) at Univesity
Musselman at Hedgesville, 7 p.m.
Nicholas County at Braxton County, 7 p.m.
Nitro at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
Northern Garrett (Md.) at Moorefield, 7 p.m.
Oak Hill at Greenbrier East
Parkersburg at George Washington
Parkersburg Catholic at Calhoun County, 7 p.m.
Philip Barbour at East Fairmont, 7 p.m.
PikeView at Bluefield
Pocahontas County at Greenbrier West
Preston at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Cabell Midland, 7 p.m.
Ravenswood at Racine Southern (Ohio)
Ritchie County at South Harrison, 7 p.m.
River View at Twin Valley (Va.)
Scott at Logan
Shady Spring at Wyoming East
Spring Mills at Martinsburg, 7 p.m.
Spring Valley at Riverside
St. Marys at Wirt County, 7 p.m.
Toronto (Ohio) at Oak Glen, 7 p.m.
Tucker County at East Hardy, 7 p.m.
Tygarts Valley at Pendleton County, 7 p.m.
Van at Mount View
Washington at Frankfort, 7 p.m.
Waterford (Ohio) at Wahama
Webster County at Meadow Bridge
Wheeling Park at Morgantown, 7 p.m.
Williamstown at Warren Local (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Winfield at Poca, 7 p.m.
Woodrow Wilson at South Charleston
Week 8
Friday, Oct. 18
Albert Gallatin (Pa.) at Spring Mills, 7 p.m.
Allegany (Md.) at Keyser, 7 p.m.
Bluefield at Tazewell (Va.), 7 p.m.
Braxton County at Grafton, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Elkins, 7 p.m.
Brooke at John Marshall, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Tolsia
Cabell Midland at Woodrow Wilson
Capital at Huntington
Clay County at Lincoln County
Clay-Battelle at Cameron, 7 p.m.
Doddridge County at Ravenswood
East Fairmont at Liberty Harrison, 7 p.m.
Frankfort at Petersburg, 7 p.m.
Frontier (Ohio) at Valley Wetzel, 7 p.m.
Gilmer County at Calhoun County, 7 p.m.
Greenbrier East at Ripley
Greenbrier West at Richwood, 7 p.m.
Hampshire at Berkeley Springs, 7 p.m.
Hancock (Md.) at Hundred, 7 p.m.
Hannan at Wirt County, 7 p.m.
Hurricane at Parkersburg
Independence at Liberty Raleigh
Lewis County at North Marion, 7 p.m.
Lincoln at Roane County
Louisville (Ohio) at Point Pleasant
Madonna at Toronto (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Magnolia at St. Marys
Martinsburg at Salem (Va.), 7 p.m.
Meadow Bridge at Summers County
Mingo Central at Scott
Moorefield at East Hardy, 7 p.m.
Oak Glen at Harrison Central (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Oak Hill at Shady Spring
Parkersburg Catholic at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Parkersburg South at Morgantown, 7 p.m.
Princeton at James Monroe
Robert C. Byrd at Fairmont Senior, 7 p.m.
Sherman at Van
Sissonville at Winfield, 7 p.m.
South Charleston at Riverside
South Hagerstown (Md.) at Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Spring Valley at St. Albans
Tucker County at Southern Garrett (Md.), 7 p.m.
Tug Valley at Mount View
Tygarts Valley at South Harrison, 7 p.m.
University at Buckhannon-Upshur, 7 p.m.
Wahama at South Gallia (Ohio)
Washington at Preston, 7 p.m.
Wayne at Chapmanville
Webster County at Ritchie County, 7 p.m.
Weir at Edison Local (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Wheeling Central at Martins Ferry (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Wheeling Park at Musselman, 7 p.m.
Williamstown at Tyler Consolidated, 7 p.m.
Wyoming East at Man
Saturday, Oct. 19
Trinity Christian at Steubenville Central (Ohio), 1 p.m.
Week 9
Thursday, Oct. 24
Lewis County at Fairmont Senior, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 25
Beallsville (Ohio) at Cameron, 7 p.m.
Berkeley Springs at East Fairmont, 7 p.m.
Bluefield at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.
Braxton County at Shady Spring
Buckhannon-Upshur at Brooke
Cabell Midland at Huntington
Chapmanville at Logan
Clay-Battelle at Conotton Valley (Ohio), 7 p.m.
East Hardy at Pendleton County, 7 p.m.
East Liverpool (Ohio) at Weir, 7 p.m.
George Washington at Riverside
Grafton at Robert C. Byrd, 7 p.m.
Greenbrier East at Parkersburg South, 7 p.m.
Greenbrier West at Sherman
Hampshire at Frankfort, 7 p.m.
Hancock (Md.) at Paden City, 7 p.m.
Hannan at Van, 7 p.m.
Hedgesville at North Hagerstown (Md.), 7 p.m.
Herbert Hoover at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
Hurricane at South Charleston
Independence at Nicholas County
Jefferson at Martinsburg, 7 p.m.
Keyser at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Liberty Harrison at Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Liberty Raleigh at James Monroe
Magnolia at Tyler Consolidated, 7 p.m.
Man at Point Pleasant
Meadow Bridge at Montcalm, 7 p.m.
Midland Trail at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Moorefield at Petersburg, 7 p.m.
Morgantown at John Marshall, 7 p.m.
Mount View at Tolsia
Musselman at Washington, 7 p.m.
Nitro at Winfield, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Webster County, 7 p.m.
Philip Barbour at North Marion, 7 p.m.
PikeView at Wyoming East
Richwood at Tug Valley
Ripley at Princeton, 7 p.m.
River View at Westside
Roane County at Ravenswood
Scott at Poca, 7 p.m.
South Harrison at St. Marys
Spring Mills at Parkersburg
Summers County at Pocahontas County, 7 p.m.
Tucker County at Gilmer County, 7 p.m.
Tygarts Valley at Trinity Christian, 7 p.m.
University at Preston, 7 p.m.
Valley Wetzel at Doddridge County, 7 p.m.
Wayne at Sissonville
Wheeling Park at Elkins, 7 p.m.
Wirt County at Ritchie County, 7 p.m.
Woodrow Wilson at Capital
Saturday, Oct. 26
Oak Glen at Lincoln County, 5 p.m.
Paul Public Charter (D.C.) at Wheeling Central, 6 p.m.
Steubenville Central (Ohio) at Madonna, 7 p.m.
Williamstown at Parkersburg Catholic, 7 p.m.
Week 10
Thursday, Oct. 31
Wheeling Central at St. Clairsville (Ohio)
Friday, Nov. 1
Ashland Paul Blazer (Ky.) at Spring Valley
Brooke at Weir, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Van
Calhoun County at Meadow Bridge
Cameron at Bridgeport (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Clear Spring (Md.) at Berkeley Springs, 7 p.m.
Doddridge County at Williamstown, 7 p.m.
East Fairmont at Lewis County, 7 p.m.
Elkins at Fairmont Senior, 7 p.m.
Fort Frye (Ohio) at Magnolia, 7 p.m.
Hedgesville at Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Hundred at Montcalm, 7 p.m.
Huntington at Parkersburg
James Monroe at Bluefield
John Marshall at Warren Local (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Liberty Harrison at Roane County
Lincoln at Philip Barbour
Logan at Wayne
Martinsburg at Musselman, 7 p.m.
Massanutten Academy (Va.) at Clay-Battelle, 7 p.m.
Midland Trail at Greenbrier West
Mingo Central at Chapmanville
Morgantown at University
Mount View at Hannan, 7 p.m.
Mountain Ridge (Md.) at Keyser, 7 p.m.
Nicholas County at Westside
North Marion at Robert C. Byrd, 7 p.m.
Oak Glen at Grafton, 7 p.m.
Paden City at Beallsville (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Parkersburg South at Wheeling Park, 7 p.m.
Pendleton County at Moorefield, 7 p.m.
Petersburg at Tucker County, 7 p.m.
PikeView at Clay County
Poca at Herbert Hoover
Pocahontas County at Tygarts Valley, 7 p.m.
Preston at Buckhannon-Upshur
Princeton at Greenbrier East
Ripley at Point Pleasant
Ritchie County at Gilmer County, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Capital
Shady Spring at Liberty Raleigh
Sherman at South Harrison, 7 p.m.
Sissonville at Nitro, 7 p.m.
South Charleston at St. Albans
Spring Mills at North Hagerstown (Md.), 7 p.m.
St. Marys at Ravenswood
Summers County at Richwood, 7 p.m.
Tolsia at Phelps (Ky.)
Trimble (Ohio) at Wahama
Trinity Christian at East Hardy, 7 p.m.
Tyler Consolidated at Valley Wetzel, 7 p.m.
Washington at Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Winfield at Scott
Woodrow Wilson at George Washington
Wyoming East at Independence
Saturday, Nov. 2
Conotton Valley (Ohio) at Madonna, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Tug Valley, 5 p.m.
Webster County at Parkersburg Catholic, 7 p.m.
Week 11
Friday, Nov. 8
Berkeley Springs at Pendleton County, 7 p.m.
Braxton County at Clay County
Buckhannon-Upshur at Elkins, 7 p.m.
Cabell Midland at South Charleston
Capital at George Washington
Clay-Battelle at Hundred, 7 p.m.
Doddridge County at Tygarts Valley, 7 p.m.
East Hardy at Petersburg, 7 p.m.
Fairmont Senior at East Fairmont, 7 p.m.
Frankfort at Keyser, 7 p.m.
Gilmer County at Meadow Bridge
Grafton at Lewis County, 7 p.m.
Greenbrier East at Riverside
Hedgesville at Spring Mills, 7 p.m.
Jefferson at Washington, 7 p.m.
Liberty Raleigh at Wyoming East
Lincoln at Robert C. Byrd, 7 p.m.
Logan at Herbert Hoover
Magnolia at Wheeling Central
Man at Chapmanville
Mingo Central at Winfield, 7 p.m.
Montcalm at Webster County, 7 p.m.
Mount View at Greenbrier West
North Marion at Liberty Harrison, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Tucker County, 7 p.m.
Parkersburg at Parkersburg South, 7 p.m.
Philip Barbour at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Poca at Wayne
Pocahontas County at Midland Trail
Point Pleasant at James Monroe
Preston at Brooke
Princeton at Nicholas County
Ravenswood at Ripley
Ritchie County at Calhoun County, 7 p.m.
River View at PikeView
Roane County at Sissonville
Scott at Nitro, 7 p.m.
Sherman at Lincoln County
Spring Valley at Huntington
St. Albans at Hurricane
Tolsia at Hannan, 7 p.m.
Tyler Consolidated at St. Marys
Trinity Christian at Wirt County, 7 p.m.
Valley Wetzel at Paden City, 7 p.m.
Van at Richwood, 7 p.m.
Wahama at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Westside at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.
Wheeling Park at John Marshall, 7 p.m.
Woodrow Wilson at Bluefield