gw paul blazer ftbll5
George Washington receiver Alex Mazelon is brought down by Ashland defender Isaac Caines last season. Mazelon led the MSAC last year with 58 catches for 860 yards and 10 touchdowns.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Schedule subject to change

All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted

Week 1

Monday, Aug. 26

Cameron at West Greene (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Montcalm at River View

Thursday, Aug. 29

Chapmanville vs. Sissonville at University of Charleston Stadium

East Fairmont at North Marion, 7 p.m.

George Washington at South Charleston

Hedgesville at Washington, 7 p.m.

Williamstown at Wheeling Central, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 30

Braxton County at Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lewis County, 7 p.m.

Brooke at Wheeling Park, 7 p.m.

Cabell Midland at St. Albans

Clay County at Sherman

Clay-Battelle at Gilmer County, 7 p.m.

Fairmont Senior at Buckhannon-Upshur, 7 p.m.

Federal Hocking (Ohio) at Hundred, 7 p.m.

Frankfort at Moorefield, 7 p.m.

Graham (Va.) at Bluefield, 7 p.m.

Greenbrier West at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Hannan at Parkersburg Catholic, 7 p.m.

Herbert Hoover at Scott

Independence at Midland Trail

James Monroe at Greenbrier East

John Marshall at University

Johnson Central (Ky.) at Capital

Keyser at Robert C. Byrd, 7 p.m.

Liberty Harrison at Elkins, 7 p.m.

Liberty Raleigh at Westside

Lincoln County at Shady Spring

Logan at Man

Madonna at Bridgeport (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Millbrook (Va.) at Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Morgantown at Parkersburg

Musselman at Spring Mills, 7 p.m.

Nicholas County at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.

Paden City at Frontier (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Parkersburg South at Ripley

Pendleton County at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Petersburg at Berkeley Springs, 7 p.m.

Philip Barbour at Grafton, 7 p.m.

PikeView at Summers County

Poca at Nitro, 7 p.m.

Preston at Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Ravenswood at Wahama

Richwood at Webster County, 7 p.m.

River View at Mount View

Riverside at Woodrow Wilson

Roane County at St. Marys

South Harrison at Doddridge County, 7 p.m.

Spring Valley at Wayne

Strasburg (Va.) at East Hardy, 7 p.m.

Tolsia at Fairland (Ohio)

Trinity Christian at Mapletown (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Tucker County at Pocahontas County, 7 p.m.

Tug Valley at Hurley (Va.), 7 p.m.

Tyler Consolidated at Ritchie County, 7 p.m.

Valley Wetzel at Tygarts Valley, 7 p.m.

Van at Meadow Bridge

Weir at Oak Glen, 7 p.m.

Winfield at Hurricane

Wirt County at Calhoun County, 7 p.m.

Woodson (D.C.) at Martinsburg, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 31

Mingo Central at Pikeville (Ky.), 8:30 p.m.

Week 2

Friday, Sept. 6

Berkeley Springs at Keyser, 7 p.m.

Bluefield at Princeton

Brooke at Hedgesville, 7 p.m.

Buckhannon-Upshur at Ripley

Buffalo at Ravenswood

Calhoun County at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Carrick (Pa.) at Madonna, 7 p.m.

Chapmanville at Poca, 7 p.m.

Corning Miller (Ohio) at Wahama

Doddridge County at Tyler Consolidated, 7 p.m.

East Hardy at Frankfort, 7 p.m.

Eastern (D.C.) at Martinsburg, 7 p.m.

Elkins at Robert C. Byrd, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Ashland Paul Blazer (Ky.)

Gilmer County at Richwood, 7 p.m.

Grafton at East Fairmont, 7 p.m.

Greenbrier East at Woodrow Wilson

Greenbrier West at Summers County

Herbert Hoover at Winfield, 7 p.m.

Hundred at Cameron, 7 p.m.

Independence at PikeView

Jefferson at Sherando (Va.), 7 p.m.

Lewis County at Braxton County, 7 p.m.

Lincoln at Fairmont Senior, 7 p.m.

Lincoln County at Roane County

Magnolia at Williamstown, 7 p.m.

Man at Mount View

Meadow Bridge at Clay-Battelle, 7 p.m.

Moorefield at Pocahontas County, 7 p.m.

Morgantown at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Musselman at Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Nicholas County at Shady Spring

Nitro at St. Albans

Oak Glen at Philip Barbour, 7 p.m.

Oak Hill at Midland Trail

Parkersburg at Cabell Midland, 7 p.m.

Parkersburg Catholic at Ritchie County, 7 p.m.

Parkersburg South at University

Petersburg at Pendleton County, 7 p.m.

Preston at North Marion, 7 p.m.

River View at Grundy (Va.)

Riverside at Huntington

Sherman at Tug Valley

Sissonville at Logan

South Charleston at Capital

South Harrison at Liberty Harrison, 7 p.m.

Spring Valley at Hurricane

St. Marys at Scott

Steubenville Central (Ohio) at Wheeling Central

Tolsia at Clay County

Twin Valley (Va.) at Montcalm, 7 p.m.

Tygarts Valley at Tucker County, 7 p.m.

Van at Liberty Raleigh

Washington at Spring Mills, 7 p.m.

Wayne at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.

Weir at John Marshall, 7 p.m.

Westside at Wyoming East

Wheeling Park at St. Clairsville

Wirt County at Paden City, 7 p.m.

Week 3

Thursday, Sept. 12

North Marion at Fairmont Senior, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13

Athens (Ohio) at Parkersburg South, 7 p.m.

Bluefield at Lord Botetourt (Va.)

Bridgeport at Liberty Harrison, 7 p.m.

Buckeye Local (Ohio) at Oak Glen, 7 p.m.

Buckhannon-Upshur at Philip Barbour, 7 p.m.

Cabell Midland at Spring Valley

Calhoun County at Doddridge County, 7 p.m.

Cameron at Valley Wetzel, 7 p.m.

Capital at Hurricane

Elkins at Lewis County, 7 p.m.

Fort Hill (Md.) at Morgantown, 7 p.m.

Frankfort at Weir, 7 p.m.

Gilmer County at Wirt County, 7 p.m.

Grafton at Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Greenbrier East at St. Albans

Greenbrier West at James Monroe

Hancock (Md.) at Berkeley Springs, 7 p.m.

Hedgesville at Wheeling Park, 7 p.m.

Hundred at Beallsville (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Huntington at George Washington

Independence at River View

Jefferson at Musselman, 7 p.m.

John Marshall at Preston, 7 p.m.

Johnson Central (Ky.) at South Charleston

Keyser at Petersburg, 7 p.m.

Madonna at Strasburg (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Man at Westside

Martinsburg at Sherando (Va.), 7 p.m.

Meadow Bridge at Midland Trail

Mingo Central at Logan

Montcalm at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Moorefield at Southern Garrett (Md.), 7 p.m.

Mount View at Tazewell (Va.)

Nitro at Herbert Hoover

Northern Garrett (Md.) at Tucker County, 7 p.m.

Oak Hill at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Paden City at Van, 7 p.m.

Parkersburg Catholic at South Harrison, 7 p.m.

Pendleton County at Pocahontas County, 7 p.m.

PikeView at Liberty Raleigh

Poca at Braxton County

Point Pleasant at Gallia Academy (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Richwood at Sherman

Ripley at Riverside

Roane County at Clay County

Robert C. Byrd at East Fairmont, 7 p.m.

Scott at Sissonville

Shadyside (Ohio) at Magnolia, 7 p.m.

Spring Mills at Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Tolsia at Lincoln County

Tug Valley at Hannan

Tygarts Valley at Webster County, 7 p.m.

University at Brooke

Wahama at Racine Southern (Ohio)

Williamstown at Marietta (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Winfield at Chapmanville

Woodrow Wilson at Parkersburg

Wyoming East at Nicholas County

Saturday, Sept. 14

Summers County at Shady Spring, 3 p.m.

Wheeling Central at Linsly, 1:30 p.m.

Week 4

Thursday, Sept. 19

Fairmont Senior at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 20

Academy Park (Pa.) at Martinsburg, 7 p.m.

Bath County (Va.) at Pendleton County, 7 p.m.

Bellaire (Ohio) at John Marshall, 7 p.m.

Berkeley Springs at Frankfort, 7 p.m.

Brashear (Pa.) at Brooke

Bridgeport (Ohio) at Paden City, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Sherman

Calhoun County at Tyler Consolidated, 7 p.m.

Chapmanville at Nitro, 7 p.m.

Clay County at Herbert Hoover

Craig County (Va.) at Montcalm, 7 p.m.

East Fairmont at Braxton County, 7 p.m.

Frontier (Ohio) at Cameron, 7 p.m.

Hampshire at Petersburg, 7 p.m.

Hannan at Hundred, 7 p.m.

Hedgesville at Morgantown, 7 p.m.

Huntington at Woodrow Wilson

Hurley (Va.) at River View

Hurricane at Cabell Midland, 7 p.m.

James Monroe at PikeView

Logan at Poca, 7 p.m.

Man at Greenbrier East

Midland Trail at Richwood, 7 p.m.

Musselman at Tuscarora (Va.), 7 p.m.

Nicholas County at Lincoln, 7 p.m.

North Hagerstown (Md.) at Washington, 7 p.m.

North Marion at Elkins, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at South Harrison, 7 p.m.

Parkersburg at Capital

Perry Academy (Pa.) at Oak Glen, 7 p.m.

Philip Barbour at Liberty Harrison, 7 p.m.

Pocahontas County at East Hardy, 7 p.m.

Point Pleasant at Lincoln County

Princeton at Parkersburg South, 7 p.m.

Ravenswood at Williamstown, 7 p.m.

Ripley at Marietta (Ohio)

River (Ohio) at Magnolia, 7 p.m.

Robert C. Byrd at Preston, 7 p.m.

Shady Spring at Independence

Shadyside (Ohio) at Wheeling Central

Sissonville at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.

South Charleston at Spring Valley

Spring Mills at Jefferson, 7 p.m.

St. Albans at George Washington

St. Marys at Ritchie County, 7 p.m.

Summers County at Mount View

Tucker County at Moorefield, 7 p.m.

Tug Valley at Van, 7 p.m.

University at Wheeling Park, 7 p.m.

Valley Wetzel at Clay-Battelle, 7 p.m.

Vienna Mathews (Ohio) at Madnna, 7 p.m.

Wahama at Belpre (Ohio)

Wayne at Winfield, 7 p.m.

Webster County at Greenbrier West

Weir at Keyser, 7 p.m.

Westside at Tolsia

Wirt County at Parkersburg Catholic, 7 p.m.

Wyoming East at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.

Week 5

Thursday, Sept. 26

Ritchie County at Doddridge County, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 27

Bishop Sycamore (Ohio) at Point Pleasant

Braxton County at Roane County

Bridgeport at Robert C. Byrd, 7 p.m.

Buckhannon-Upshur at Greenbrier East

Buffalo at Williamstown, 7 p.m.

Cameron at Madonna, 7 p.m.

Capital at Cabell Midland, 7 p.m.

Clay-Battelle at Tygarts Valley, 7 p.m.

East Hardy at Meadow Bridge

Elkins at Philip Barbour, 7 p.m.

Fairmont Senior at University

Federal Hocking (Ohio) at Wahama

Frankfort at Northern Garrett (Md.), 7 p.m.

George Washington at Spring Valley

Hampshire at Mountain Ridge (Md.), 7 p.m.

Herbert Hoover at Sissonville

Hurricane at Woodrow Wilson

James Monroe at Wyoming East

Jefferson at Heritage (Va.), 7 p.m.

John Marshall at Parkersburg South, 7 p.m.

Keyser at Nicholas County, 7 p.m.

Lewis County at Preston, 7 p.m.

Liberty Harrison at Grafton, 7 p.m.

Liberty Raleigh at Clay County

Lincoln County at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.

Magnolia at Frontier (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Manchester (Ohio) at Hannan, 7 p.m.

Marietta (Ohio) at Parkersburg

Martinsburg at Hedgesville, 7 p.m.

Midland Trail at Summers County

Moorefield at South Harrison, 7 p.m.

Morgantown vs. Linsly at West Liberty, 7 p.m.

Mount View at Webster County

Nitro at Wayne

North Marion at Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Trinity Christian, 7 p.m.

Oak Glen at East Liverpool (Ohio)

Paden City at Hundred, 7 p.m.

Park View (Va.) at Washington, 7 p.m.

Pendleton County at Southern Garrett (Md.), 7 p.m.

Poca at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.

Ravenswood at Sherman

Richlands (Va.) at Bluefield

Richwood at Pocahontas County, 7 p.m.

Ripley at Brooke

River View at Man

Scott at Chapmanville

Shady Spring at PikeView

South Charleston at Huntington

South Hagerstown (Md.) at Spring Mills, 7 p.m.

St. Albans at Riverside

St. Marys at Calhoun County

Tazewell (Va.) at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Tug Valley at Tolsia

Tyler Consolidated at Wirt County, 7 p.m.

Valley Wetzel at Beallsville (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Westside at Independence

Winfield at Logan

Woodgrove (Va.) at Musselman, 7 p.m.

Zanesville (Ohio) at Wheeling Park, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Gilmer County at Parkersburg Catholic, 7 p.m.

Petersburg at Weir, 4 p.m.

Western Reserve (Ohio) at Wheeling Central, 1 p.m.

Week 6

Thursday, Oct. 3

Tygarts Valley at Richwood, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4

Berkeley Springs at Moorefield, 7 p.m.

Bishop Sycamore (Ohio) at Hedgesville, 7 p.m.

Bluefield at Point Pleasant

Bridgeport at North Marion, 7 p.m.

Brooke at Indian Creek (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Calhoun County at Clay-Battelle, 7 p.m.

Capital at Spring Valley

Chapmanville at Herbert Hoover

Clay County at Independence

Covington (Va.) at James Monroe

Dominion (Va.) at Jefferson, 7 p.m.

East Carter (Ky.) at Tolsia

East Fairmont at Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Edison Local (Ohio) at Oak Glen, 7 p.m.

Graham (Va.) at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Hundred at Gilmer County, 7 p.m.

Hurricane at George Washington

John Marshall at Buckhannon-Upshur, 7 p.m.

Keyser at Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Liberty Harrison at Braxton County, 7 p.m.

Lincoln County at Man

Logan at Nitro, 7 p.m.

Madonna at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Meadow Bridge at Greenbrier West

Midland Trail at Westside

Monroe Central (Ohio) at Magnolia, 7 p.m.

Morgantown at Musselman, 7 p.m.

Mountain Ridge (Md.) at Frankfort, 7 p.m.

Northern Garrett (Md.) at Grafton, 7 p.m.

Oak Hill at PikeView, 7 p.m.

Paden City at Cameron, 7 p.m.

Parkersburg Catholic at Frontier (Ohio), 7 p.m

Parkersburg South at Huntington

Pendleton County at Tucker County, 7 p.m.

Petersburg at Philip Barbour, 7 p.m.

Pike County Central (Ky.) at Tug Valley

Pocahontas County at Shady Spring

Richwood at Tygarts Valley, 7 p.m.

Ritchie County at Ravenswood

Riverside at Cabell Midland, 7 p.m.

Roane County at Nicholas County

Robert C. Byrd at Lewis County, 7 p.m.

Sissonville at Poca, 7 p.m.

South Harrison at Valley Wetzel, 7 p.m.

St. Albans at Ripley

Summers County at Liberty Raleigh

Tyler Consolidated at Webster County, 7 p.m.

University at Albert Gallatin (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Van at Montcalm, 7 p.m.

Wahama at Reedsville Eastern (Ohio)

Washington at Martinsburg, 7 p.m.

Wayne at Scott

Weir at Plum (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Wheeling Central at Fort Frye (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Williamstown at St. Marys

Wirt County at Doddridge County, 7 p.m.

Wyoming East at River View

Saturday, Oct. 5

Sherman at East Hardy, 1:30 p.m.

Week 7

Friday, Oct. 11

Bridgeport (Ohio) at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Brunswick (Md.) at Berkeley Springs, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Tyler Consolidated, 7 p.m.

Cameron at Conotton Valley (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Clay-Battelle at Paden City, 7 p.m.

Doddridge County at Gilmer County, 7 p.m.

Elkins at Roane County

Fairmont Senior at Weir, 7 p.m.

Grafton at Clay County

Hampshire at Albert Gallatin (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Herbert Hoover at Wayne

Hundred at Valley Wetzel, 7 p.m.

Huntington at Hurricane

Independence at Summers County

James Monroe at Westside

Lewis County at Buckhannon-Upshur, 7 p.m.

Liberty Raleigh at Midland Trail

Lincoln County at St. Albans

Linsly at Point Pleasant

Madonna at Beallsville (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Man at Tug Valley

Marietta (Ohio) at Magnolia, 7 p.m.

Montcalm at Hannan, 7 p.m.

Mountain Ridge (Md.) at Univesity

Musselman at Hedgesville, 7 p.m.

Nicholas County at Braxton County, 7 p.m.

Nitro at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.

Northern Garrett (Md.) at Moorefield, 7 p.m.

Oak Hill at Greenbrier East

Parkersburg at George Washington

Parkersburg Catholic at Calhoun County, 7 p.m.

Philip Barbour at East Fairmont, 7 p.m.

PikeView at Bluefield

Pocahontas County at Greenbrier West

Preston at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Cabell Midland, 7 p.m.

Ravenswood at Racine Southern (Ohio)

Ritchie County at South Harrison, 7 p.m.

River View at Twin Valley (Va.)

Scott at Logan

Shady Spring at Wyoming East

Spring Mills at Martinsburg, 7 p.m.

Spring Valley at Riverside

St. Marys at Wirt County, 7 p.m.

Toronto (Ohio) at Oak Glen, 7 p.m.

Tucker County at East Hardy, 7 p.m.

Tygarts Valley at Pendleton County, 7 p.m.

Van at Mount View

Washington at Frankfort, 7 p.m.

Waterford (Ohio) at Wahama

Webster County at Meadow Bridge

Wheeling Park at Morgantown, 7 p.m.

Williamstown at Warren Local (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Winfield at Poca, 7 p.m.

Woodrow Wilson at South Charleston

Week 8

Friday, Oct. 18

Albert Gallatin (Pa.) at Spring Mills, 7 p.m.

Allegany (Md.) at Keyser, 7 p.m.

Bluefield at Tazewell (Va.), 7 p.m.

Braxton County at Grafton, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Elkins, 7 p.m.

Brooke at John Marshall, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Tolsia

Cabell Midland at Woodrow Wilson

Capital at Huntington

Clay County at Lincoln County

Clay-Battelle at Cameron, 7 p.m.

Doddridge County at Ravenswood

East Fairmont at Liberty Harrison, 7 p.m.

Frankfort at Petersburg, 7 p.m.

Frontier (Ohio) at Valley Wetzel, 7 p.m.

Gilmer County at Calhoun County, 7 p.m.

Greenbrier East at Ripley

Greenbrier West at Richwood, 7 p.m.

Hampshire at Berkeley Springs, 7 p.m.

Hancock (Md.) at Hundred, 7 p.m.

Hannan at Wirt County, 7 p.m.

Hurricane at Parkersburg

Independence at Liberty Raleigh

Lewis County at North Marion, 7 p.m.

Lincoln at Roane County

Louisville (Ohio) at Point Pleasant

Madonna at Toronto (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Magnolia at St. Marys

Martinsburg at Salem (Va.), 7 p.m.

Meadow Bridge at Summers County

Mingo Central at Scott

Moorefield at East Hardy, 7 p.m.

Oak Glen at Harrison Central (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Oak Hill at Shady Spring

Parkersburg Catholic at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Parkersburg South at Morgantown, 7 p.m.

Princeton at James Monroe

Robert C. Byrd at Fairmont Senior, 7 p.m.

Sherman at Van

Sissonville at Winfield, 7 p.m.

South Charleston at Riverside

South Hagerstown (Md.) at Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Spring Valley at St. Albans

Tucker County at Southern Garrett (Md.), 7 p.m.

Tug Valley at Mount View

Tygarts Valley at South Harrison, 7 p.m.

University at Buckhannon-Upshur, 7 p.m.

Wahama at South Gallia (Ohio)

Washington at Preston, 7 p.m.

Wayne at Chapmanville

Webster County at Ritchie County, 7 p.m.

Weir at Edison Local (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Wheeling Central at Martins Ferry (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Wheeling Park at Musselman, 7 p.m.

Williamstown at Tyler Consolidated, 7 p.m.

Wyoming East at Man

Saturday, Oct. 19

Trinity Christian at Steubenville Central (Ohio), 1 p.m.

Week 9

Thursday, Oct. 24

Lewis County at Fairmont Senior, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25

Beallsville (Ohio) at Cameron, 7 p.m.

Berkeley Springs at East Fairmont, 7 p.m.

Bluefield at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.

Braxton County at Shady Spring

Buckhannon-Upshur at Brooke

Cabell Midland at Huntington

Chapmanville at Logan

Clay-Battelle at Conotton Valley (Ohio), 7 p.m.

East Hardy at Pendleton County, 7 p.m.

East Liverpool (Ohio) at Weir, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Riverside

Grafton at Robert C. Byrd, 7 p.m.

Greenbrier East at Parkersburg South, 7 p.m.

Greenbrier West at Sherman

Hampshire at Frankfort, 7 p.m.

Hancock (Md.) at Paden City, 7 p.m.

Hannan at Van, 7 p.m.

Hedgesville at North Hagerstown (Md.), 7 p.m.

Herbert Hoover at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.

Hurricane at South Charleston

Independence at Nicholas County

Jefferson at Martinsburg, 7 p.m.

Keyser at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Liberty Harrison at Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Liberty Raleigh at James Monroe

Magnolia at Tyler Consolidated, 7 p.m.

Man at Point Pleasant

Meadow Bridge at Montcalm, 7 p.m.

Midland Trail at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Moorefield at Petersburg, 7 p.m.

Morgantown at John Marshall, 7 p.m.

Mount View at Tolsia

Musselman at Washington, 7 p.m.

Nitro at Winfield, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Webster County, 7 p.m.

Philip Barbour at North Marion, 7 p.m.

PikeView at Wyoming East

Richwood at Tug Valley

Ripley at Princeton, 7 p.m.

River View at Westside

Roane County at Ravenswood

Scott at Poca, 7 p.m.

South Harrison at St. Marys

Spring Mills at Parkersburg

Summers County at Pocahontas County, 7 p.m.

Tucker County at Gilmer County, 7 p.m.

Tygarts Valley at Trinity Christian, 7 p.m.

University at Preston, 7 p.m.

Valley Wetzel at Doddridge County, 7 p.m.

Wayne at Sissonville

Wheeling Park at Elkins, 7 p.m.

Wirt County at Ritchie County, 7 p.m.

Woodrow Wilson at Capital

Saturday, Oct. 26

Oak Glen at Lincoln County, 5 p.m.

Paul Public Charter (D.C.) at Wheeling Central, 6 p.m.

Steubenville Central (Ohio) at Madonna, 7 p.m.

Williamstown at Parkersburg Catholic, 7 p.m.

Week 10

Thursday, Oct. 31

Wheeling Central at St. Clairsville (Ohio)

Friday, Nov. 1

Ashland Paul Blazer (Ky.) at Spring Valley

Brooke at Weir, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Van

Calhoun County at Meadow Bridge

Cameron at Bridgeport (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Clear Spring (Md.) at Berkeley Springs, 7 p.m.

Doddridge County at Williamstown, 7 p.m.

East Fairmont at Lewis County, 7 p.m.

Elkins at Fairmont Senior, 7 p.m.

Fort Frye (Ohio) at Magnolia, 7 p.m.

Hedgesville at Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Hundred at Montcalm, 7 p.m.

Huntington at Parkersburg

James Monroe at Bluefield

John Marshall at Warren Local (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Liberty Harrison at Roane County

Lincoln at Philip Barbour

Logan at Wayne

Martinsburg at Musselman, 7 p.m.

Massanutten Academy (Va.) at Clay-Battelle, 7 p.m.

Midland Trail at Greenbrier West

Mingo Central at Chapmanville

Morgantown at University

Mount View at Hannan, 7 p.m.

Mountain Ridge (Md.) at Keyser, 7 p.m.

Nicholas County at Westside

North Marion at Robert C. Byrd, 7 p.m.

Oak Glen at Grafton, 7 p.m.

Paden City at Beallsville (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Parkersburg South at Wheeling Park, 7 p.m.

Pendleton County at Moorefield, 7 p.m.

Petersburg at Tucker County, 7 p.m.

PikeView at Clay County

Poca at Herbert Hoover

Pocahontas County at Tygarts Valley, 7 p.m.

Preston at Buckhannon-Upshur

Princeton at Greenbrier East

Ripley at Point Pleasant

Ritchie County at Gilmer County, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Capital

Shady Spring at Liberty Raleigh

Sherman at South Harrison, 7 p.m.

Sissonville at Nitro, 7 p.m.

South Charleston at St. Albans

Spring Mills at North Hagerstown (Md.), 7 p.m.

St. Marys at Ravenswood

Summers County at Richwood, 7 p.m.

Tolsia at Phelps (Ky.)

Trimble (Ohio) at Wahama

Trinity Christian at East Hardy, 7 p.m.

Tyler Consolidated at Valley Wetzel, 7 p.m.

Washington at Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Winfield at Scott

Woodrow Wilson at George Washington

Wyoming East at Independence

Saturday, Nov. 2

Conotton Valley (Ohio) at Madonna, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Tug Valley, 5 p.m.

Webster County at Parkersburg Catholic, 7 p.m.

Week 11

Friday, Nov. 8

Berkeley Springs at Pendleton County, 7 p.m.

Braxton County at Clay County

Buckhannon-Upshur at Elkins, 7 p.m.

Cabell Midland at South Charleston

Capital at George Washington

Clay-Battelle at Hundred, 7 p.m.

Doddridge County at Tygarts Valley, 7 p.m.

East Hardy at Petersburg, 7 p.m.

Fairmont Senior at East Fairmont, 7 p.m.

Frankfort at Keyser, 7 p.m.

Gilmer County at Meadow Bridge

Grafton at Lewis County, 7 p.m.

Greenbrier East at Riverside

Hedgesville at Spring Mills, 7 p.m.

Jefferson at Washington, 7 p.m.

Liberty Raleigh at Wyoming East

Lincoln at Robert C. Byrd, 7 p.m.

Logan at Herbert Hoover

Magnolia at Wheeling Central

Man at Chapmanville

Mingo Central at Winfield, 7 p.m.

Montcalm at Webster County, 7 p.m.

Mount View at Greenbrier West

North Marion at Liberty Harrison, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Tucker County, 7 p.m.

Parkersburg at Parkersburg South, 7 p.m.

Philip Barbour at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Poca at Wayne

Pocahontas County at Midland Trail

Point Pleasant at James Monroe

Preston at Brooke

Princeton at Nicholas County

Ravenswood at Ripley

Ritchie County at Calhoun County, 7 p.m.

River View at PikeView

Roane County at Sissonville

Scott at Nitro, 7 p.m.

Sherman at Lincoln County

Spring Valley at Huntington

St. Albans at Hurricane

Tolsia at Hannan, 7 p.m.

Tyler Consolidated at St. Marys

Trinity Christian at Wirt County, 7 p.m.

Valley Wetzel at Paden City, 7 p.m.

Van at Richwood, 7 p.m.

Wahama at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Westside at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.

Wheeling Park at John Marshall, 7 p.m.

Woodrow Wilson at Bluefield