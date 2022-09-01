Prep football stats: Sept. 2 Sep 1, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Conference standingsNOTE: MSAC champion determined by SSAC ratings. Cardinal standings Pos--School Conf All 1. Chapmanville 1-0 1-0 1. Nitro 1-0 1-0 1. Scott 1-0 1-0 4. Logan 0-0 1-0 4. Wayne 0-0 1-0 4. Winfield 0-0 0-1 7. Herbert Hoover 0-1 0-1 7. Poca 0-1 0-1 7. Sissonville 0-1 0-1 Other schools standings (Class AAA) School Record Parkersburg South 1-0 Woodrow Wilson 1-0 Greenbrier East 0-1 Lincoln County 0-1 Ripley 0-1 Other schools standings (Class AA) School Record Clay County 1-0 Point Pleasant 1-0 Roane County 1-0 Mingo Central 0-0 Braxton County 0-1 Nicholas County 0-1 Other schools standings (Class A) School Record Ravenswood 1-0 Tug Valley 1-0 Van 1-0 Wahama 1-0 Webster County 1-0 Buffalo 0-1 Man 0-1 Sherman 0-1 Tolsia 0-1 Conference leaders MSAC rushing Player, School Att Yards Avg TD Jerem. Riffle, Hurr. 18 190 10.6 4 Ryan Wolfe, Mid. 21 124 5.9 2 Dalton Fouch, SV 17 115 6.8 2 Curtis Jones, Mid. 20 110 5.5 1 Zaky Roberts, Mid. 9 102 11.3 0 Abe Fenwick, GW 5 84 16.8 0 Bishop Hairston, Riv. 13 64 4.9 0 Aiydn Cooke, Park. 6 60 10.0 2 ZZ Jackson, Hunt. 9 57 6.3 0 MSAC passing Player, School Cmp-Att Yards TD Int Jake Walker, River. 15-27 341 4 0 Gavin Lochow, Hnt. 10-24 246 3 0 N. Vellaithambi, Hur. 13-19 239 2 2 David Parsons, Park. 10-13 187 2 0 Dalton Fouch, SV 10-17 170 1 0 Abe Fenwick, GW 11-18 146 3 0 MSAC receiving Player, School Rec Yards Avg TD Michael Terrell, Riv. 4 225 56.3 2 Wayne Harris, Hunt. 5 172 34.4 3 Lucas Rippetoe, Hurr. 2 96 48.0 2 Anthony Ice, Park. 4 93 23.3 1 Keegan Sack, GW 5 85 17.0 3 J. Abercrombie, SV 2 75 37.5 1 Mondrell Dean, Hurr. 2 70 35.0 0 MSAC scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points Jeremiah Riffle, Hur. 4 0 0 24 Wayne Harris, Hunt. 3 0 0 18 Keegan Sack, GW 3 0 0 18 Aiydn Cooke, Park. 2 0 0 12 Dalton Fouch, SV 2 0 0 12 Lucas Rippetoe, Hurr. 2 0 0 12 Michael Terrell, River. 2 0 0 12 Ryan Wolfe, Mid. 2 0 0 12 Cardinal rushing Player, School Att Yards Avg TD Kohl Farmer, Chap. 31 196 6.3 4 Jaxon Cogar, Logan 27 159 5.9 1 Jordan Wolfe, Poca 16 109 6.8 2 Jaxson Damron, Wayne 11 104 9.5 3 Brody Dalton, Chap. 15 103 6.9 0 Bray Boggs, Winfield 16 98 6.1 1 Rocco Frye, Hoover 16 91 5.7 0 Cam Arbogast, Siss. 12 80 6.7 2 Cardinal passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int Ethan Taylor, Siss. 19-33 259 2 2 Derek Lowe, Nitro 8-14 206 2 1 Dane Hatfield, HH 8-22 172 2 5 Jordan Wolfe, Poca 14-21 166 2 1 Matt Frye, Scott 11-26 162 2 0 Grady Spradlin, Way. 6-10 142 2 0 Jaxon Cogar, Logan 10-16 92 0 1 Cardinal receiving Player, School Rec Yards Avg TD Rashawn Robbins, Nit. 4 193 48.3 2 Rylen Murdock, Wayne 4 112 28.0 1 Jake Wiseman, Siss. 6 102 17.0 1 Carson Brinegar, Sct. 5 87 17.4 1 Brandon Moore, Poca 5 74 14.8 2 Levi Paxton, HH 2 73 36.5 1 Cardinal scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points Kohl Farmer, Chap. 4 0 0 24 Jaxson Damron, Way. 3 0 1 20 Isaiah Bush, Scott 3 0 0 18 Brandon Moore, Poca 2 0 1 14 Cam Arbogast, Siss. 2 0 0 12 Rashawn Robbins, Nit. 2 0 0 12 Jordan Wolfe, Poca 2 0 0 12 Other schools rushing Player, School Att Yards Avg TD Evan Roach, Point 25 221 8.8 4 Briar Begler, Roane 27 167 6.2 1 Tyler Cox, Braxton 9 143 15.9 1 Robert Shockey, PS 7 133 19.0 1 Gavin Jeffers, Point 18 123 6.8 0 Jacob Bowling, Rav. 8 112 14.0 2 Gene Sams, Clau 17 105 6.2 2 Connor Lambert, Wah. 8 99 12.4 3 Caleb Clark, Nich. 22 98 4.5 1 Other schools passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int Noah Collins, Clay 23-37 286 1 2 Robert Shockey, PS 14-21 189 3 0 S. Van Meter, Wahama 4-9 167 2 0 Gavin Bennett, GE 8-13 83 0 1 Logan Bennett, Brax. 6-14 83 1 3 Other schools receiving Player, School Rec Yards Avg TD Zane Minger, Clay 6 118 19.7 0 B.J. Williams, Clay 13 100 7.7 1 T. Garretson, South 3 84 28.0 1 Lucas McCallister, GE 4 78 19.5 1 Matteo McKinney, Clay 4 77 19.3 0 Tyler Cox, Braxton 3 74 24.7 1 Connor Lambert, Wah. 1 74 74.0 1 Other schools scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points Connor Lambert, Wah. 4 0 0 24 Evan Roach, Point 4 0 0 24 Noah Dawson, Ravens. 3 0 0 18 Matteo McKinney, Clay 3 0 0 18 Briar Begler, Roane 1 0 3 12 Jacob Bowling, Rav. 2 0 0 12 Tyler Cox, Braxton 2 0 0 12 Tylai Kimble, WW 2 0 0 12 Gene Sams, Clay 2 0 0 12 Cyrus Traugh, South 2 0 0 12 Gage Wright, South 2 0 0 12 NOTE: Does not include Lincoln County, Tolsia, Tug Valley and Van, which have not provided statistics. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Statistics Tug Valley Lincoln County Van Standing Prep Football Trending Now Articles ArticlesVictim, suspect in Kanawha City shooting death knew each other, neighbors sayBen Fields: Saddened and shocked by neighbor's shooting death (Opinion)MVB Bank claims Justice, Bluestone Resources owe $3.5M in loansRucker, a top 'school choice' advocate, challenges Blair for Senate presidency; Grady picked to lead Senate EducationHerbert Hoover girls soccer player Leah Strickland killed in car accidentWVU football: Emotion, execution both key as WVU prepares for BrawlChuck Landon: WVU pulls upset; MU will win"Losing patience": Lexington Coal Co. falls into deeper trouble with federal judge, DEP over evidence of more cleanup failuresFormer WV police officer, firefighter sentenced to 14 years in rape caseDear Abby: 'Family failure' refuses to enable sibling's behavior