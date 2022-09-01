Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Conference standings

Cardinal standings

Pos--School Conf All
1. Chapmanville 1-0 1-0
1. Nitro 1-0 1-0
1. Scott 1-0 1-0
4. Logan 0-0 1-0
4. Wayne 0-0 1-0
4. Winfield 0-0 0-1
7. Herbert Hoover 0-1 0-1
7. Poca 0-1 0-1
7. Sissonville 0-1 0-1

Other schools standings (Class AAA)

School Record
Parkersburg South 1-0
Woodrow Wilson 1-0
Greenbrier East 0-1
Lincoln County 0-1
Ripley 0-1

Other schools standings (Class AA)

School Record
Clay County 1-0
Point Pleasant 1-0
Roane County 1-0
Mingo Central 0-0
Braxton County 0-1
Nicholas County 0-1

Other schools standings (Class A)

School Record
Ravenswood 1-0
Tug Valley 1-0
Van 1-0
Wahama 1-0
Webster County 1-0
Buffalo 0-1
Man 0-1
Sherman 0-1
Tolsia 0-1

MSAC rushing

Player, School Att Yards Avg TD
Jerem. Riffle, Hurr. 18 190 10.6 4
Ryan Wolfe, Mid. 21 124 5.9 2
Dalton Fouch, SV 17 115 6.8 2
Curtis Jones, Mid. 20 110 5.5 1
Zaky Roberts, Mid. 9 102 11.3 0
Abe Fenwick, GW 5 84 16.8 0
Bishop Hairston, Riv. 13 64 4.9 0
Aiydn Cooke, Park. 6 60 10.0 2
ZZ Jackson, Hunt. 9 57 6.3 0

MSAC passing

Player, School Cmp-Att Yards TD Int
Jake Walker, River. 15-27 341 4 0
Gavin Lochow, Hnt. 10-24 246 3 0
N. Vellaithambi, Hur. 13-19 239 2 2
David Parsons, Park. 10-13 187 2 0
Dalton Fouch, SV 10-17 170 1 0
Abe Fenwick, GW 11-18 146 3 0

MSAC receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Avg TD
Michael Terrell, Riv. 4 225 56.3 2
Wayne Harris, Hunt. 5 172 34.4 3
Lucas Rippetoe, Hurr. 2 96 48.0 2
Anthony Ice, Park. 4 93 23.3 1
Keegan Sack, GW 5 85 17.0 3
J. Abercrombie, SV 2 75 37.5 1
Mondrell Dean, Hurr. 2 70 35.0 0

MSAC scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Jeremiah Riffle, Hur. 4 0 0 24
Wayne Harris, Hunt. 3 0 0 18
Keegan Sack, GW 3 0 0 18
Aiydn Cooke, Park. 2 0 0 12
Dalton Fouch, SV 2 0 0 12
Lucas Rippetoe, Hurr. 2 0 0 12
Michael Terrell, River. 2 0 0 12
Ryan Wolfe, Mid. 2 0 0 12

Cardinal rushing

Player, School Att Yards Avg TD
Kohl Farmer, Chap. 31 196 6.3 4
Jaxon Cogar, Logan 27 159 5.9 1
Jordan Wolfe, Poca 16 109 6.8 2
Jaxson Damron, Wayne 11 104 9.5 3
Brody Dalton, Chap. 15 103 6.9 0
Bray Boggs, Winfield 16 98 6.1 1
Rocco Frye, Hoover 16 91 5.7 0
Cam Arbogast, Siss. 12 80 6.7 2

Cardinal passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Ethan Taylor, Siss. 19-33 259 2 2
Derek Lowe, Nitro 8-14 206 2 1
Dane Hatfield, HH 8-22 172 2 5
Jordan Wolfe, Poca 14-21 166 2 1
Matt Frye, Scott 11-26 162 2 0
Grady Spradlin, Way. 6-10 142 2 0
Jaxon Cogar, Logan 10-16 92 0 1

Cardinal receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Avg TD
Rashawn Robbins, Nit. 4 193 48.3 2
Rylen Murdock, Wayne 4 112 28.0 1
Jake Wiseman, Siss. 6 102 17.0 1
Carson Brinegar, Sct. 5 87 17.4 1
Brandon Moore, Poca 5 74 14.8 2
Levi Paxton, HH 2 73 36.5 1

Cardinal scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Kohl Farmer, Chap. 4 0 0 24
Jaxson Damron, Way. 3 0 1 20
Isaiah Bush, Scott 3 0 0 18
Brandon Moore, Poca 2 0 1 14
Cam Arbogast, Siss. 2 0 0 12
Rashawn Robbins, Nit. 2 0 0 12
Jordan Wolfe, Poca 2 0 0 12

Other schools rushing

Player, School Att Yards Avg TD
Evan Roach, Point 25 221 8.8 4
Briar Begler, Roane 27 167 6.2 1
Tyler Cox, Braxton 9 143 15.9 1
Robert Shockey, PS 7 133 19.0 1
Gavin Jeffers, Point 18 123 6.8 0
Jacob Bowling, Rav. 8 112 14.0 2
Gene Sams, Clau 17 105 6.2 2
Connor Lambert, Wah. 8 99 12.4 3
Caleb Clark, Nich. 22 98 4.5 1

Other schools passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Noah Collins, Clay 23-37 286 1 2
Robert Shockey, PS 14-21 189 3 0
S. Van Meter, Wahama 4-9 167 2 0
Gavin Bennett, GE 8-13 83 0 1
Logan Bennett, Brax. 6-14 83 1 3

Other schools receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Avg TD
Zane Minger, Clay 6 118 19.7 0
B.J. Williams, Clay 13 100 7.7 1
T. Garretson, South 3 84 28.0 1
Lucas McCallister, GE 4 78 19.5 1
Matteo McKinney, Clay 4 77 19.3 0
Tyler Cox, Braxton 3 74 24.7 1
Connor Lambert, Wah. 1 74 74.0 1

Other schools scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Connor Lambert, Wah. 4 0 0 24
Evan Roach, Point 4 0 0 24
Noah Dawson, Ravens. 3 0 0 18
Matteo McKinney, Clay 3 0 0 18
Briar Begler, Roane 1 0 3 12
Jacob Bowling, Rav. 2 0 0 12
Tyler Cox, Braxton 2 0 0 12
Tylai Kimble, WW 2 0 0 12
Gene Sams, Clay 2 0 0 12
Cyrus Traugh, South 2 0 0 12
Gage Wright, South 2 0 0 12

Tags