LaBryant Strader and Ashland (Kentucky) had the last laugh in what was likely the final game between the Tomcats and George Washington.
Strader completed 13 of 22 passes for 237 yards and three touchdowns while rushing 13 times for 57 yards and two touchdowns as he led Ashland to a 42-21 win over the Patriots on Friday at George Washington High.
It was likely the final game between the teams, which started playing in 2011, as Kentucky does not value wins against out-of-state opponents in its playoff ratings.
Ashland coach Chad Tackett, in his second year at the helm of the Tomcats, is 2-0 against the Patriots.
“I was really proud of them,” Tackett said. “The guys played hard and executed the game plan. GW is a great team and a great program. Well-coached. To come out here with a win, this is a hostile environment. I’m really proud of the guys. I’m happy for our players and our program. [GW] is a great program and it’s been a joy to play against them. Coach [Steve] Edwards does a phenomenal job.”
The Tomcats (3-0) tallied 434 total yards while holding GW to 277 yards. The series ends with GW leading 7-5 all-time.
Edwards, whose team is young and without much senior leadership, said his team didn’t make big plays.
“We have to shorten some things up defensively,” Edwards said. “We had some opportunities and we could have made the score a little bit better. We’ll get better and get working.
“It’s a shame that our schedule is so tough. We just have to toughen up and get after it.”
Ashland outscored GW (0-2) 28-14 in the first half and 14-7 in the second half.
The first quarter was all Tomcats as they ran 27 plays compared to GW’s five plays. On Ashland’s first drive, the Tomcats put together a nine-play, 74-yard touchdown drive capped by Strader’s 3-yard run.
After GW went three-and-out on its opening possession, Ashland put together another long drive of nine plays and 74 yards to take a 14-0 lead. On GW’s next possession, Fenwick found Gunner Flores for a 32-yard touchdown pass to get on the board.
Though GW made the score 28-21 with 8:54 in the third quarter, an Anthony Valentine fumble gave Ashland the ball back. The Tomcats responded with two unanswered fourth-quarter touchdowns to seal its victory.