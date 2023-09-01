Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

LaBryant Strader and Ashland (Kentucky) had the last laugh in what was likely the final game between the Tomcats and George Washington.

Strader completed 13 of 22 passes for 237 yards and three touchdowns while rushing 13 times for 57 yards and two touchdowns as he led Ashland to a 42-21 win over the Patriots on Friday at George Washington High.

Stories you might like

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

Tags