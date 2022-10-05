Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

hoover winfield3
Herbert Hoover’s Dane Hatfield (13) is stopped by Winfield’s Toby Laughery.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

After a slow start, Herbert Hoover’s football team has put together a three-game win streak.

The Class AA No. 12 Huskies (3-2 overall, 3-2 Cardinal Conference), will look to keep it going but they have another tough test as they host Class AA No. 20 Wayne (3-3, 1-3 Cardinal Conference) Friday in a bout scheduled for 7 p.m.

