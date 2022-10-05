After a slow start, Herbert Hoover’s football team has put together a three-game win streak.
The Class AA No. 12 Huskies (3-2 overall, 3-2 Cardinal Conference), will look to keep it going but they have another tough test as they host Class AA No. 20 Wayne (3-3, 1-3 Cardinal Conference) Friday in a bout scheduled for 7 p.m.
Hoover dropped its first two games of the season to Scott (34-19) and Winfield (19-14) before winning its next three against Nitro (42-21), Sissonville (56-21) and Chapmanville (42-33).
Wayne won its first game against Tolsia (50-14) before dropping its next three to Scott (41-6), Logan (31-7) and Winfield (27-14). The Pioneers turned it around over the last two weeks with wins over Nitro (36-17) and Lincoln County (28-6).
Hoover hammered Wayne 53-0 in last year’s matchup but Wayne holds the advantage in the series with a 14-5 record.
Hoover coach Joey Fields has plenty of respect for Wayne as he prepares for Friday’s matchup.
“When I first got into the Cardinal Conference in 2011 Wayne was a premier program,” Fields said. “That’s a lot of how I approach things mentally and things we do on both sides of the ball. They’re coached well. Coach [Tom] Harmon does a great job and they have tough kids and they’re going to play hard regardless of what the score is.”
Harmon has a mutual respect for Hoover and said it’s a battle of two teams trending in the right direction.
“I think both of us are feeling like we’re headed in the right direction and want to continue on,” Harmon said. “It will be a little bit of a battle of wills. By far we have the tradition-rich advantage on our side and they have the last couple of years on their side. I’m very impressed with the enthusiasm they play with and they certainly have some play-makers. We know it will be a tall task.”
Wayne likes to run the ball and Jaxon Damron leads the team with 88 carries for 533 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has the third most rushing yards in the Cardinal Conference and is the third highest scorer with 62 points.
Fields talked about what sticks out on film with the Pioneer offense.
“They’re going to do what they do and it starts with the run first,” Fields said. “They make you be very disciplined on defense and very assignment-oriented and be very physical in the box. It’s a task.”
Hoover on the other hand is a passing team. Quarterback Dane Hatfield has completed 37 of 67 passes for 582 yards, six touchdowns and eight interceptions. Hatfield is also second in the conference in rushing with 94 carries for 610 yards and nine touchdowns.
“I’m sure they’re going to want to be balanced offensively,” Harmon said. “We’re going to try to be balanced offensively as well. Good teams take away what the other team does best. They’ve got the dynamic signal-caller who is a really good player and sticks out like a sore thumb on film. I think they’re a whole lot more than that. We got our hands full.”