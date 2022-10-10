Rebuilding St. Albans is struggling this year and it won't get any easier for the Red Dragons in Week 8 of the prep football season.
St. Albans is winless this year (0-6) and the Red Dragons will play host to Class AAA No. 10 George Washington (4-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Crawford Field in St. Albans.
George Washington is coming off a bye week and the last time the Patriots hit the field they dominated Parkersburg in a 42-10 home win.
St. Albans is playing in its fourth home game in a row and the Red Dragons are coming off a 43-22 loss to Ripley last week. The St. Albans offense showed signs of improvement, though, as the Red Dragons posted their highest point total of the year. Before scoring 22 against Ripley, St. Albans' highest point total was 13 in a 37-13 loss to Nitro on Sept. 2.
George Washington and St. Albans have played each other 41 times since the series began in 1967 and the Patriots are 24-17 against the Red Dragons. GW has won the last 12 matchups between the teams dating back to 2009.
"We're just looking forward to getting back at it Friday night after being off a week," George Washington coach Steve Edwards Jr. said. "We're hoping to put some things together and have a good showing for Friday night."
Edwards explained what he's seen from St. Albans' game film.
"They play hard, they're playing hard," Edwards said. "They're doing things that are sound on film. We're definitely going to have to show up and play. They're certainly not going to lay down and roll over for anybody. They put up good fights every week and we don't look for them to do anything different this week. We just hope we're able to do enough to score more points than they do."
In GW's win over Parkersburg, quarterback Abe Fenwick completed 28 of his 35 passes for 314 yards and five touchdowns. Fenwick is one of the top passers in the Mountain State Athletic Conference as he's completed 101 of 154 passes for 1,419 yards, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
The Patriots have three receivers putting up good numbers this year. Keegan Sack has caught 34 passes for 480 yards and eight touchdowns, Hayden Hatfield has 27 receptions for 431 yards and three touchdowns and Anthony Valentine has pulled in 25 passes for 314 yards and two touchdowns.
During the bye week, Edwards and the Patriots used the time to tune up in preparation for St. Albans and built on some of the things they did well against Parkersburg.
"We worked a lot on some of the things we did well and we tried to correct a lot of things we didn't do well," Edwards said. "I know that sounds like coachspeak but that's exactly what we did. We took some time to rest a little bit also. We played a tough first half of the schedule. It doesn't get any easier in this second half starting with St. Albans.
"You always have to respect your opponent. That's what we preach every week. By doing that you go out and you play hard. Play as hard as you can play and you do the things that you work on. You never overlook anybody. You can't. Kids are kids. We respect what they do and if we do that we can try and take care of business."