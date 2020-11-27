The Super Six is coming back to Charleston. All it took was a worldwide pandemic.
The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission has decided to move the high school football championship games from Wheeling Island Stadium due to Ohio County’s high-risk status on the state’s COVID-19 map. The three games are being moved to University of Charleston Stadium, where they were last held in 1993.
“We all knew this was coming one way or the other,’’ said Bernie Dolan, executive director of the SSAC. “It wasn’t looking good the last couple of weeks. [Ohio County’s status] wasn’t improving.’’
The title games are expected to remain at their original times and dates -- 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4 for Class AA, noon on Saturday, Dec. 5 for AAA and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5 for Class A.
Ohio County has been at orange level -- the second-highest-risk status on the state’s COVID map -- since the playoffs began two weeks ago. It prevented two of that county’s top football teams -- Wheeling Park and Wheeling Central -- from participating in the playoffs after they’d qualified in the top 16 in their respective classes.
This was supposed to be the first year of a four-year contract to keep the games in Wheeling, though due to the circumstances another year will most likely be added to that contract by SSAC officials.
The Super Six moved to Wheeling in 1994 and has remained there despite intermittent flooding issues at Wheeling Island Stadium, which sits alongside the Ohio River.
Doug Carte, facilities manager for UC Stadium at Laidley Field, expects things to be prepared at his end.
“We pretty well assumed this was going to happen,’’ Carte said, “so we’re about 80 percent ready. I had done some homework before [the announcement of the move]. I could play today if I had to, if it was a regular game.
“I have a great staff that helps me out tremendously. Without them, I’d be in trouble.’’
Carte, who took over at UC Stadium in 2012, previously spent 24 years as the events coordinator at the Charleston Civic Center, now the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
“I’ve been through 24 years of basketball, volleyball, cheer [tournaments] for high school and college,’’ Carte said. “So this will be a normal day for me.’’
Ticket sales for the Super Six will be done online or at the competing schools. No tickets can be purchased at UC Stadium on the day of the game. Admission will be limited to 15 percent of the seating capacity of the facility, roughly 2,500.