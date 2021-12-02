The road wasn't kind to Fairmont Senior during the regular season, as the Polar Bears suffered all four of their losses away from home.
But during the playoffs? That's a different story, as Fairmont has gone unbeaten while criss-crossing the state as the No. 16 and final seed in the Class AA field, relegated to road duty throughout.
The Polar Bears (8-4) can write the final chapter to their remarkable story when they tackle No. 2 Independence (11-0) in the Class AA championship game at 7 p.m. Friday at Wheeling Island Stadium. The game will be streamed live at nfhsnetwork.com and wvmetronews.com and shown on some cable television systems through AT&T Sports Net Pittsburgh.
Fairmont Senior attempts to become the second team to capture a Class AA state title as the No. 16 seed at the Wheeling Super Six, matching the effort of the 1995 Musselman squad that edged Bluefield 17-13.
During their playoff run, the Polar Bears have trekked 140 miles to beat No. 1 seed Herbert Hoover in the first round at University of Charleston Stadium, 22 miles to get past No. 8 Robert C. Byrd in the quarterfinals and 155 more miles to put away No. 5 Poca in the semifinals. Now, it's 95 more miles to Wheeling for a date with destiny.
Independence coach John H. Lilly realizes Fairmont Senior isn't a typical No. 16 seed -- three of its losses came to Class AAA teams that finished in the top seven of the playoff ratings -- Bridgeport (12-1), University (11-1) and Spring Valley (9-3). The other setback came to Linsly, a private school in Wheeling.
"I don't know who the last double-A team is to beat them,'' Lilly said. "You have to go back a while.''
Fairmont has won its last 17 games against AA competition, 8-0 this season and 9-0 last year. It's also taken 39 of its last 40 versus its own class, losing only to Bluefield in the 2019 title game. The Polar Bears sandwiched that loss with state titles in 2018 and 2020.
"They're very well-coached and so fundamentally sound,'' Lilly said. "The biggest compliment I can give them is that they just don't make mistakes. When I say mistakes, I mean a lineman blocking mistake. If you're going to play them, you've got to beat them. We know what we have to do.''
The Patriots met the Polar Bears last season, falling 43-15 in the opening round of the playoffs.
"We haven't lost a game since then,'' said Lilly, whose unbeaten team has matched the most wins in program history set when the 1986 squad went 11-1.
"We know we have a tall task, but here's the thing: You don't have to be the best team. You just have to be the best team that day. That's how we're approaching it.''
Fairmont has thrived by playing solid defense much of the season, allowing just 261 yards of total offense per game behind a line led by 6-foot-6, 300-pound Eric Smith. The Polar Bears also feature a reliable ground game, led by Germaine Lewis (1,090 yards, 11 touchdowns) and a big-play passing attack, as they average nearly 20 yards per completion.
Dom Stingo, who started the season at quarterback and returned under center for the playoff push, has thrown for 1,234 yards and 11 scores against only three interceptions and also run for three touchdowns. His top targets are Kayson Nealy (22 catches, 499 yards, eight TDs) and Evan Dennison (18 catches, 348 yards, three TDs).
For Independence, the offense is centered around running back Atticus Goodson (1,765 yards, 29 TDs), who has piled up impressive numbers despite missing two games. Other contributors on the ground are Judah Price (822 yards, 13 TDs) and quarterback Logan Phalin (555 yards, eight TDs).
Phalin has passed for 1,198 yards and 20 touchdowns against just three interceptions. The leading receivers for the Raleigh County team are Cyrus Goodson (21 catches, 508 yards, seven TDs) and Trey Bower (20 catches, 478 yards, seven TDs).