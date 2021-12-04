WHEELING — It had been two years since Martinsburg last played in the Class AAA title game, but it was like the Bulldogs had never left Wheeling Island Stadium.
For a second straight time, they blitzed their championship game opponent with a flurry of touchdowns late in the second quarter, this time resulting in a 62-21 victory against No. 1 seed Huntington on Saturday.
In the final 2:52 of the second quarter, Martinsburg saw its lead balloon from 14-7 to 41-14, thanks to some Highlanders mistakes and three touchdown passes by Ezra Bagent, two of them to Hudson Clement.
“When you get extra possessions and have great players, you can score points quickly,’’ said Bulldogs coach Britt Sherman. “Our guys did an excellent job today capitalizing on those.’’
After turning away a Huntington drive that reached the Martinsburg 1-yard line, the Bulldogs went 99 yards to score and take a 20-7 lead with 2:52 left in the second quarter. Then it started to unravel for the Highlanders.
They muffed the ensuing pooch kickoff, giving the ball to Martinsburg on the Huntington 32. On the next play, Bagent found Clement for a TD and it was 26-7. Huntington streaked downfield in two plays to score to make it 26-14, but Martinsburg matched that with a rapid touchdown drive of its own and it was 34-14 with 27 seconds left.
The Bulldogs weren’t done, however.
Huntington took over at its own 32 after another high kickoff and wasn’t willing to take a knee to end the half. Gavin Lochow was picked off by Avion Blackwood, who returned the ball 37 yards to the Huntington 5 with 14 seconds to go.
Bagent lofted a 10-yard touchdown pass to Clement to beat double coverage in the end zone with two seconds on the clock, and the Bulldogs were well in control, leading 41-14.
“We gave them too many opportunities with the ball in good field position,’’ said Huntington coach Billy Seals, “and maybe mistakes got to us today. It all falls back on me. I wasn’t good enough today.’’
The flow of those hectic final minutes of the first half mirrored what happened to Cabell Midland in the 2019 title game, when Martinsburg turned a 14-all tie into a 49-14 halftime lead with five touchdowns in the final 3:16 of the first half.
That onslaught two years ago was assisted by a shanked 8-yard punt, two fumbled kickoff returns and another kickoff into an open space that wasn’t covered, a flurry that changed the outcome of the game for good. Just like Saturday.
“We work on it a lot,’’ Sherman said of the Bulldogs’ penchant for special-teams efficiency. Sherman was the program’s special-teams coach before Dave Walker left after the 2019 season.
“We just try to expose our opponent’s weaknesses and try to steal extra possessions. I’m an offensive guy now, and I just like to play offense. We do as much stuff as we can to try and manipulate the other team.’’
Good sportsmanship
There seemed to be an air of respect between the teams in Friday’s Class AA title game, as competing players went out of their way to show good sportsmanship.
Before the first play of the second quarter, as the opposing linemen got in position, Independence offensive tackle Parker Withrow reached across the line and offered to bump fists with Fairmont All-State lineman Eric Smith, who returned the gesture.
Late in the third quarter, the Patriots tried a deep pass into the end zone to Atticus Goodson, who got tangled up with Fairmont’s Dylan Ours as they tumbled into the fencing behind the field on an incompletion. Goodson got up first and helped Ours to his feet before they headed back to their respective huddles.
“Sometimes when you get up here,’’ said Independence coach John H. Lilly, “there are really no losers. Just somebody happened to win tonight and win the state championship, and it wasn’t us.’’
End of the long, winding road
Fairmont Senior not only had to navigate a season full of challenging Class AAA games (and losses) and a bout with COVID-19 that nearly derailed its playoff hopes, but also a slew of injuries to key players, all of which forced the Polar Bears into the 16th and final seed in the AA playoff bracket.
But they made the most of it, becoming just the second No. 16 seed to capture a state championship since Musselman turned the trick in the 1995 Class AA title game. The state went to 16 playoff teams in each class in 1991.
“We’re not a 16 seed,’’ said Fairmont quarterback Dom Stingo. “We’re not a normal 16 seed. And I’m glad we’re here.’’
If Wheeling Park had not opted to rule its canceled game with Fairmont Senior a no-contest instead of a forfeit win for the Patriots, the Polar Bears wouldn’t have even made the playoffs.
Instead, they look the long path to success, going on the road to win three playoff games. That’s after a regular season in which six of nine games were away from home.
“Just finishing the job and taking it home to Fairmont,’’ said Polar Bears coach Nick Bartic, whose program took its third AA crown in four years. “When you win, it never gets old, and we’re going to enjoy it.’’
Quick kicks
n Fairmont Senior pulled out all the stops late in the second quarter Friday, running a hook-and-lateral play and a double pass five snaps apart. On the latter, one wide receiver (Evan Dennison) accepted a lateral in the flat and threw a 39-yard pass to another wideout (Kayson Nealy).
n Huntington’s game MVP selected by the media was NaKyin Harrell, but it just as easily could have been defensive back Scout Arthur, who had 14 tackles, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery along with one pass reception.
n Independence had four offensive penalties on its first 12 plays, then had just one more infraction the rest of the game. “Yeah, it was nerves,’’ Lilly said. “You can’t make those mistakes early in the game.’’
n Oops. When Fairmont Senior called a timeout at one point in Friday’s AA game, the referee made the announcement over the public address system: “Timeout, Fairmont East.’’