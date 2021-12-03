WHEELING -- The Little Kanawha Conference steps into the big spotlight Saturday evening when two of its member schools collide for the Class A championship in the Super Six. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Ritchie County (12-1), the No. 4 seed, goes up against No. 6 Williamstown (11-2) in the final game of the weekend’s three state title matches at 10,000-seat Wheeling Island Stadium.
The two teams, separated by less than 40 miles, didn’t meet in the regular season -- and haven’t played in football since 2014 -- but Ritchie coach Rick Haught expects no surprises.
“I don’t think so,’’ Haught said. “Our kids know each other. They play each other in so many sports.’’
Williamstown certainly has the edge in Super Six experience, having now advanced to the state finals nine times since 2003, winning championships in 2008 and 2014. The Rebels, meanwhile, have made it past the semifinal round for the first time in program history, but knocked out annual favorite Wheeling Central last week to get to Island Stadium.
The Yellowjackets bank on the play of quarterback Maxwell Molessa, who has completed 61% of his passes for 744 yards and five touchdowns and forms a 1-2 rushing punch with Rickie Allen.
Molessa has carried 199 times for 1,660 yards and 22 TDs, and Allen is right behind with 211 attempts for 1,490 yards and 21 TDs. Of Williamstown’s 61 touchdowns, 54 have come on the ground.
When the Jackets do put the ball in the air, their top receivers are Kent Wigal (17 catches, 263 yards, two TDs) and Louis Goodnow (17 catches, 246 yards, one TD).
On defense, lineman Harbor Haught has been a disruptive force with 17 tackles for lost yardage. Williamstown has forced 35 turnovers in its 13 games and stands plus-21 in that category on the season.
Ritchie’s main man on offense has been versatile Gus Morrison, who has run for 947 yards and 16 touchdowns and caught 50 passes for 802 yards and 12 more scores. Morrison, who owns 30 touchdowns overall, has led the state in scoring the past two seasons.
Other sparks to the Rebels’ attack have been quarterback Ethan Haught, who has thrown for 2,050 yards and 23 touchdowns, and running back Brandon Riddle (908 yards, 12 TDs). Other leading targets for Ethan Haught are Austin Bartlett (24 catches, 436 yards, two TDs) and Marlon Moore (21 catches, 521 yards, four TDs).
Bartlett also makes his presence felt on defense with 29 tackles for loss. He had to sit out against Wheeling Central for making head-to-head contact with an opposing player in Ritchie’s quarterfinal contest against Mount View, which gave him a one-game suspension. Bartlett will play Saturday, as will another top defender, Riddle, at linebacker.
Riddle has been nursing an ankle injury that came in the quarterfinal round and limited him to less than 15 plays against Central last week.
“He’ll give us some plays,’’ Rick Haught said on Tuesday. “He’s feeling better today than he was yesterday.’’
The Rebels are plus-14 in turnovers this season.
The game will be streamed on wvmetronews.com and nfhsnetwork.com and will be replayed on many television cable systems via AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh.