HUNTINGTON — Perhaps no one is more qualified to analyze a Huntington vs. Martinsburg football game than Brad Dingess.
The Spring Valley High School football coach played both teams this season. The Timberwolves split with the Bulldogs, winning 35-30 at home in the regular season and falling 42-6 on the road in the playoffs. Spring Valley (9-3) played Huntington closer than anyone, losing 9-6 Oct. 1 at Bob Sang Stadium.
The top-ranked Highlanders (13-0) meet No. 2 Martinsburg (12-1) at noon Saturday in the Class AAA championship game at Wheeling Island Stadium.
"I think it could come down to special teams and turnovers," Dingess said. "It could end up being a shootout or a low-scoring affair. It's hard to tell, but I think the team that makes the fewest mistakes wins."
The Highlanders might be the biggest threat to the Bulldogs in a title game since 2013, when Martinsburg edged Huntington 9-7, the difference being a blocked punt out of the end zone for a safety.
A reminder of that prompted Dingess to again emphasize special teams.
"In 2018 when we played them in the state championship game, it was 0-0 and they blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown," Dingess said of a 31-7 loss. "It snowballed after that."
Dingess said Martinsburg and Huntington are similar in nearly every way, with potent offenses, stout ball-hawking defenses and strong kicking games.
"They're both very athletic," Dingess said. "They're both very physical. They both have great skill kids, are strong and physical up front and have great linebackers. Both are well coached. They're probably the two best teams. Both have played well. It's going to be a fun game to watch."
Dingess pointed to two areas where Huntington might have an advantage. One, kicker Jonathan Aya-Ay has field-goal range from at least 46 yards and is accurate.
"Huntington High has a really good kicker," Dingess said. "But Martinsburg does a lot on special teams. We prepared a lot for that when we played them."
The other, Martinsburg sophomore quarterback Murphy Clement is out with a foot injury suffered two weeks ago. Clement is the running half of the Bulldogs' two-quarterback system and has a team-leading 1,181 yards and 22 touchdowns on 141 carries.
Clement's absence leaves junior Ezra Bagent under center. Bagent has rushed for a mere 28 yards on 39 attempts, but has completed 158 of 235 passes for 2,403 yards and 24 touchdowns, with nine interceptions.
With Murphy out, running backs Xavion Kendall (71 carries, 494 yards, six touchdowns) and Braxton Todd (38-467, three TDs) could be asked to bear more of the load. How Martinsburg will attack the Huntington defense is a key question.
"Clement being out is a big factor," Dingess said. "There's not a lot of film with him being out. He's missed just one game. They probably will change some things. Both teams' quarterbacks can give the other team problems."
Dingess referred to Huntington junior quarterback Gavin Lochow, who has 1,067 yards and eight touchdowns on 147 carries as well as 1,993 passing yards and 19 touchdowns on 119 completions in 205 attempts. Lochow is the first player in program history to rush and pass for more than 1,000 yards in a season.