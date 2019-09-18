Three weeks into the season, and some things have panned out as planned in the Kanawha Valley.
Capital, Poca and Sissonville were all expected to have strong seasons, and none have disappointed so far — the Dots and Indians are unbeaten at 3-0 and the Cougars come in at 2-1, losing only to Kentucky power Johnson Central.
Elsewhere in the Valley, however, some unexpected twists have popped up — surprise teams, surprise players and surprise approaches to success. Here’s a look at some of them:
TeamsBuffalo (2-1): The Bison lost their first six games last season and seven of their first eight in 2017. So how surprising is it to see Buffalo tied for 15th in the first set of SSAC Class A playoff ratings? The youthful Bison have already turned in one highlight-reel win — two weeks ago, Jackson England threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Bradley Harris with 1:13 remaining to capture a 20-14 victory at Ravenswood.
Herbert Hoover (2-1): The Huskies began the season with a nine-game losing streak carried over from last year, but got rid of that in a hurry by beating Scott 28-14 in their opener. Following a close 28-21 loss at Winfield, they topped last year’s win total by edging Nitro 34-27, getting a 40-yard Nick Grayam to Nathan Harper scoring pass with 21 seconds left to break a tie. That moved Hoover into 14th in the AA ratings.
Riverside (2-1): It’s been well-documented that the one-time West Virginia Class AAA contender hasn’t posted a winning season or a playoff berth since 2007. But the Warriors are taking steps in the right direction. Riverside heads into its bye week tied for fifth in the playoff ratings, ahead of recent state powers such as Capital (seventh), Wheeling Park (seventh) and Huntington (11th). The Warriors host St. Albans on Sept. 27.
PlayersAgain, potential All-Staters like Poca running back Ethan Payne, Capital linebacker Logan Spurlock and Riverside running back Caden Easterling were expected to excel this year, and each has held up his end of the bargain.
But elsewhere around the Kanawha Valley, some unforeseen player developments have taken place:
Nick Vance, Winfield: No one has been more impressive so far than the Generals’ senior quarterback. In three games, he’s thrown for 511 yards and two touchdowns and run for 378 yards and four more scores, giving him a per-game average of almost 300 yards of total offense.
Not bad for a player who missed two-plus games last year with chronic swelling from an ankle he broke as a sophomore, which limited him to five games that season.
“When he came back, you saw some glimpses of the old athleticism,’’ said Winfield coach Craig Snyder. “In middle school and midget league, he was one of the best athletes on the field, so he just ran around everyone. He was more athletic than other people. But he’s worked hard last year and this year to become a better passer, and if you combine that [athleticism] with a nice, accurate arm, he’s the total package as a quarterback.’’
Vance’s evolution has enabled Snyder to take some of the heat off workhorse running back John Covert, who last year got more than 25 carries per game when healthy. Thus, Covert can expend more energy at linebacker, where he anchors the defense.
“John’s carries are way down, but it’s better for him,’’ Snyder said. “John will be better all around not having to carry on every down. He and Nick are a two-headed monster for our offense. If Nick wasn’t Nick, we’d probably be in the single wing more than the 50 percent of the time we’re in it now.’’
Brayden McCallister, George Washington: Everyone knew the Patriots possessed an All-State caliber receiver coming back in senior Alex Mazelon, who led the Mountain State Athletic Conference last year with 58 catches for 860 yards and 10 touchdowns. And Mazelon is off to another hot start this year with 16 receptions for 205 yards and three TDs.
But McCallister is not-so-quietly giving GW a stellar 1-2 punch at the position, and actually leads the MSAC in receiving yards so far. He’s grabbed 15 passes for 220 yards and two scores. He’s only eight receptions shy of his total for all of last season.
MethodsSissonville: Graduation and injuries can force the hands of a coaching staff preparing for a new season. That’s been the case for the Indians, who not only lost an All-State pitch-and-catch combo of quarterback Will Hackney and receiver Mayson Miller, but found themselves without two of their top three running backs in the season opener when Gavin Shamblin and Elijah Thompson went down with ankle injuries.
The Indians have compensated nicely, leaning on a strong defense that’s allowed just one touchdown in each of the first three games. The ringleaders there are linebacker Cole Hughart (36 tackles, eight sacks), linebacker Jacob Carter (34 tackles) and defensive back Jameson Shaffer (32 tackles, two interceptions).
The offense has survived thanks to the development of first-year QB Parker Shamblin, the move of versatile receiver Dylan Griffith to running back and the addition of Ripley transfer Jackson Foster, another running back.
“We cross train a lot of players to have people ready,’’ said Sissonville coach Marc Wilson. “Still tough to deal with.’’
Buffalo: The Bison are another team hit hard by injuries early in the year, forcing radical adjustments. They went into last week’s game against Montcalm missing their starting QB (England), top lineman (Park Michels) and two other runners and linemen. And those are just the starters that were out.
Some of those players will return in time for Friday’s game at Sherman, but coach Brian Batman said it’s nice to have a novice QB like Austin Kile contribute right away. Kile threw for 230 yards and four TDs in a 53-12 against Montcalm.
“We knew we needed a backup quarterback coming into the year,’’ Batman said, “and we kind of pegged him, and he’s been getting reps from camp as soon as we started on Aug. 5. So it’s good to know there’s somebody reliable back there who can come in — just in case something happens to Jackson, or if he can’t keep playing.
“I know we’re far ahead of where we were last year at this time, so we’ll take it.’’