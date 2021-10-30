After 43 years of coaching in Kanawha County, most of it at the middle school level, and touching countless young lives with equal doses of discipline and teaching life’s lessons, Scott Swayne realized he’d hit the finish line.
So on Wednesday evening, Swayne coached his final football game for West Side Middle School, a victory against Horace Mann at University of Charleston Stadium. It brought an end to a coaching career marked both by consistent success on the field and a commitment to education off the field.
“It’s time. It’s just time,’’ Swayne said shortly before the game. “It wasn’t fun like it used to be.’’
What used to be for Swayne, now in his 60s, was a whirlwind of wins for the many teams he coached and the maturation of hundreds of young athletes and students he helped lead through the education process.
Former Capital Principal Clinton Giles, a lifelong friend of Swayne and his former football teammate at Gary High in McDowell County, considered Swayne’s retirement a significant milestone in Kanawha County athletic history.
“In a day and time when it seems that ‘feel good’ stories in the news are seldom being written,’’ Giles said, “this retirement begs reporting, considering the number of lives he has touched, the number of star athletes he has coached ... and the commitment he has demonstrated to the education, growth/maturation of so many young people over all these years.’’
The list of athletes Swayne has coached in their early years reads like a Who’s Who of Kanawha County sports — names like Jeff Coles, Darryl Denson, Dorian Etheridge, Kashuan Haley, John Jones, Chance Knox, Kevin Lee, Mike Mason, Mark Moore, Silas Nazario, Turan Rush, Darrion Scott, Rick Sherrod, Eric Smedley and Keion Wright, just to single out a few who were later standouts in high school, college and the NFL.
Talent like that helped Swayne rack up some impressive coaching numbers. He once won 36 straight football games at Stonewall Jackson Middle School, a precursor to West Side, and 87 in a row in basketball at Stonewall. In 16 seasons of coaching basketball at Stonewall, his teams won 11 county championships, including an undefeated season in 2012-13. Recently, his football teams had a stretch where they went 75-5, including five consecutive county titles.
Giles figures Swayne is one of the state’s winningest coaches at any level. Swayne estimates his teams won about 88% of the time, but can’t give any exact figures.
“I never did keep count,’’ he said with a smile. “I never was a record keeper, because it didn’t matter. The only thing that mattered was making sure the kids came to school and they stayed out of trouble.’’
That’s another area in which Swayne proved invaluable for youngsters growing up in Kanawha County. He wasn’t just their coach — and he coached football, basketball and track at the same time for several years — or just their teacher, instructing them in World history, American history and West Virginia history. He was also a father figure to many.
“Really, the reason I got into coaching,’’ Swayne said, “is because coming from McDowell County, you either worked in the coal mines or taught school. After I played football at West Virginia State, I just stayed in Charleston to teach. I grew up around coaches like Ergie Smith [Gary High] and Jennings Boyd [Northfork] — coaches that people looked up to. Discipline is the key, and they had discipline.
“If you’ve got discipline, you can compete with anybody. I consider myself a disciplinarian — mostly for the kids. A lot of kids I coached come from different backgrounds. They didn’t have dads. So I guess you could say I became their dad.’’
Swayne occasionally changed locations in his teaching and coaching career, but never varied in the lessons he tried to instill in his players — outside the lines of the field or court.
He began teaching at Valley Grove Elementary before moving to Taft Elementary, both in Charleston, before being hired as a history teacher at Woodrow Wilson Junior High on the West Side, where he stayed for 13 years. Upon the consolidation of Woodrow Wilson and Lincoln Junior High, which took place when Capital High opened in 1989, Swayne moved to teaching at Stonewall Jackson.
In 2004, he became a member of the teaching staff at Capital High, and was an assistant basketball coach there for seven years. He retired from teaching in 2015. Last year, he was an assistant coach for the Nitro girls team, which captured the Class AA state title.
Through it all, though, he never gave up his position as football coach at Stonewall/West Side.
“I never got the opportunity as a head coach [in high school],’’ Swayne said, “but I got the opportunity many times as an assistant coach. But there’s something about the West Side. I felt like it was just enough — good and bad. It was just right. It almost felt like a perfect fit. Because I never felt uncomfortable. It always felt like home.’’
As far as his approach to coaching, Swayne wasn’t just satisfied with teaching his athletes to win. He always took pride in teaching them how to win.
“Kids like to win because it gives them something positive to take out,’’ Swayne said. “But like I always tell them, we could beat teams 100 to nothing, but I would say, ‘What about those kids? They’ve got to go to school the next day.’
“So they’re walking down the hall the next day, and [other students] are saying, ‘You got beat 70 to nothing. You are sorry. You’re raggedy.’ But they practice every day. They’re out in the sun, just like us. So I’d try everything [to keep the score down]. I’d take knees on extra points. I’d try field goals. In basketball, we’d be up so much I’d say, ‘If you’re right-handed, you’ve got to shoot left-handed on layups.’ Anything to keep the score where the other team wouldn’t be embarrassed.
“Because they had to go to school and kids this age, they’re very, very sensitive about stuff like that. There are a lot of bullies at this age, and they bully kids. Kids are out here in the sun practicing — they don’t deserve that. So I’d call it off.’’