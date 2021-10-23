Bryson Tate ran 25 times for 171 yards and scored on a 4-yard run Friday night as Winfield celebrated homecoming with a 34-0 prep football victory against Nitro.
Tate went over 1,000 yards rushing for the season on a night when the Generals (5-3) protected their Class AA playoff hopes. They entered the game 16th in the ratings and end the regular season with games at No. 9 Scott and at home versus No. 3 Point Pleasant.
Quarterback Brycen Brown completed 6 of 15 passes for 170 yards and one touchdown for Winfield, a 60-yard connection with Ian Cottrell, and also carried 13 times for 53 yards and a TD.
The Generals got their other scores on runs of 13 yards by Carter Perry and 2 yards by senior nose guard Gabe Akers. Winfield gained 299 yards on 48 carries.
The Wildcats (1-7) picked up their first victory of the season earlier in the week when they received a forfeit win from Clay County.
Clay County 20, River View 6: Levi Burnette carried 20 times for 197 yards and two touchdowns as the visiting Panthers earned a road victory.
Also for Clay (4-4), Noah Collins hit on 11 of 20 passes for 160 yards and threw a 2-point conversion to BJ Williams, who had four receptions for 89 yards.
Defensive end Gene Sams led the Panthers defense with eight tackles, including four for lost yardage, and recovered a fumble. Isaiah Payton returned an interception for a touchdown for Clay.
River View (4-4) entered the game 16th in the Class A playoff ratings.
Tug Valley 29, Westside 22: Tanner Kirk rushed for 237 yards and a touchdown and Elijah Fluty threw a pair of scoring passes and ran for a TD as the Panthers (3-4) picked up a road win.
Fluty connected on 9 of 20 passes for 152 yards, finding Dakota Ooten with a 23-yard TD toss and Tanner Urconis with a 26-yarder. Ooten caught four passes for 100 yards.
For Westside (1-8), quarterback Jaxon Cogar ran 27 times for 135 yards and hit on 10 of 24 passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns, a 35-yarder to Kadien Vance and a 26-yarder to Hansel Bledsoe, who had eight receptions in all for 114 yards. Cogar also returned an interception 49 yards for a TD.