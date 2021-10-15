WINFIELD — With a renewed sense of urgency for postseason play, the determined Winfield Generals put together a staunch offensive effort in overpowering visiting Sissonville 44-7 in front of an energized crowd at General Stadium.
The Generals (4-3), who came into the game at No. 19 in the latest Class AA playoff ratings, were on the outside looking in and needing a few wins in the second half of the season to enhance their chances of making the field of 16 qualifiers.
“I thought we were pretty dynamic offensively. We wanted to take what they would give us, but I thought we were pretty balanced,” said Winfield coach Craig Snyder. “They were a pretty athletic team. We just get better every week and we got some big runs out of Bryson [Tate] and we got some runs out of Brycen Brown.’’
The Generals’ ground game proved too much for the Indians to defend as Bryson Tate reeled off 201 yards rushing in the first half alone. He began his stellar night weaving through the Indians’ defense on a 67-yard run with 3:03 to play in the opening stanza for the Generals’ second touchdown. He followed that with another 36-yard scamper two minutes later to put the Generals up 21-0.
The Sissonville offense found some success as it moved the ball downfield on the arm of quarterback Ethan Taylor, only to lose it on downs three times. With 9:46 to play in the second quarter, tailback Cameron Arbogast would break through the middle of the Winfield defense for a 60-yard sprint to the end zone bringing his team within two scores at 21-7.
However, the momentum was short-lived as Tate ran for another 42-yard score on the ensuing drive.
“Our line. All credit to them. Everything was working and they just dominated the line and I was able to run the ball the whole game,” Tate said.
The Generals would get two more scores from quarterback Brycen Brown on a 36-yard run and a Brown to Bray Boggs 10-yard touchdown toss to go in at the break leading 41-7. In the second half, a 44-yard field goal from Mor Ilderton set the final at 44-7.
Sissonville (1-6), which was coming off a bye week after consecutive losses to current Class AA No. 1 Herbert Hoover and No. 2 Poca, was trying to end its current losing streak at five, having only won the opener over Chapmanville back in August.
“They run that package and they even tell you it’s coming, and we just couldn’t stop it,” said Sissonville coach Chad Lovejoy of Winfield’s “Ram’’ single-wing offense. “We got behind the clock and overcame some penalties but when the other team is scoring like that, it’s tough. But I’m still proud of our team.”
For the Indians, Taylor threw for 77 yards on 9 of 12 passing while Arbogast added 104 yards on 11 carries.
For the Generals, Tate would finish the night with 206 yards on 12 carries while quarterback Brown would contribute with another 98 yards on 6 of 8 passing attempts and 107 yards rushing.