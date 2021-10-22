When two teams are playing for nothing more than pride, it’s not uncommon to see outstanding individual performances.
There were several in Sissonville’s 45-22 victory over visiting Wayne Friday night.
Indian quarterback Ethan Taylor completed 18 of 20 passes for 149 yards and three second-half touchdowns. While many of those passes traveled less than a foot in the air to receivers motioning across the formation, the sophomore also connected on several well-thrown balls along the sideline, including a 25-yard scoring strike to Brody Thompson on the front left pylon.
Dylan Lucas ran for 106 yards and two scores for Sissonville (2-6) in breaking a six-game losing streak.
Wayne (2-7) also had several outstanding individual performances. Senior Landon Wolfe caught four passes for 183 yards and three scores and sophomore quarterback Grady Spradlin threw for 212 yards in the loss.
Sissonville used the running game to build a 24-16 halftime edge. The Indians had 169 yards rushing in the half, with Lucas scoring both of his touchdowns, while junior Cameron Arbogast added a score on the ground. Jaxson Haynes drilled a 38-yard field goal in the final minute before half.
The Pioneers stayed in the game thanks to Wolfe, who took screen passes 37 and 54 yards for first-half scores.
But the Sissonville defense got a few third-quarter stops, helping the Indians gain separation, extending the lead to 31-16 going into the fourth quarter. Taylor completed all 11 of his second-half pass attempts.
The teams combined for 20 accepted penalties totaling 189 yards. The Pioneers managed just 86 yards on the ground in losing their 13th consecutive road game.
Ty Eastwood had an interception for the Pioneers. He is the son of Sissonville and Marshall football alum Jeremy Eastwood. Ty Eastwood’s interception came on the same field where his dad grew up playing in the 1990s.