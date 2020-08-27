It’s going to look different, but it should still resemble football.
High school teams get back to blocking and tackling someone besides themselves Friday when preseason scrimmages take place around West Virginia. Nine Kanawha Valley schools have announced their scrimmage plans, with two of those workouts matching area teams — Winfield travels to St. Albans for a 6 p.m. start, and South Charleston hosts Sissonville at 4 p.m.
The COVID-19 pandemic, which has disrupted preseason and regular season plans for all teams in the state, will certainly be in evidence Friday. Since schools in both Kanawha and Putnam counties are currently in the yellow category of the state’s color-coded system for determining the level of permissible activities, it means that no tickets are sold at any scrimmage.
The only spectators allowed Friday will be parents of players and coaches’ spouses. Fans must regard social distancing and face coverings are either recommended or required. Concession stands will likely not be open at most venues.
Despite the delays and obvious changes in circumstances surrounding the scrimmages, most coaches are happy to be returning to some sort of normality. The regular season opens on Friday, Sept. 4.
“We want to compete a little,’’ said Winfield coach Craig Snyder. “We are definitely behind conditioning-wise. It doesn’t feel like the week before we play a [regular-season] game. It feels like a couple of weeks.
“We really don’t know a lot about St. Albans, so it’s just another practice for us. Just working a little bit on everything. The format will probably be 10-play series, then down and distance stuff. We’ve got so many new offensive linemen, and that’s one of those things I’ve got to see. You like to see your linemen block.’’
Preseason practice didn’t start until Aug. 17 and it was just this past Tuesday that teams finally got to experience live contact — their first true hitting since last November, since contact was ruled out during the three-week summer practice period. Teams are limited to one scrimmage this year (normally, there’s two) because there’s one less week of preseason practice. The start of the regular season was also pushed back one week, and many teams around the state haven’t been able to schedule a full 10-game season.
St. Albans coach Nick Watts said the game plan heading into Friday’s scrimmage might vary from past years.
“At this point,’’ Watts said, “if we had another week of preseason, it might be different. When you’re looking at [less than] two weeks to prepare before your first game, you’ve got to get live reps. We’ve got a bunch of guys who have played the game, but it’s always challenging coming off a long layoff to get used to contact.
“We’ll get our [first-string players] a lot of reps. We’ll get our twos a lot of reps. Since we’re still not decided on some of those ones and twos on the depth chart, we’ll get as many guys as many reps as we can.’’
Other scrimmages Friday involving Kanawha Valley schools find Wayne at George Washington, Point Pleasant at Riverside, Parkersburg South at Hurricane, Huntington at Poca and Nitro at Ripley. All begin at 6 p.m. except Nitro at Ripley, which is set for 6:30. At last report, Capital and Herbert Hoover weren’t able to find scrimmage partners.