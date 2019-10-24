Both George Washington and Riverside have had some nice playoff runs over the past 20 years, but seldom have they made the Class AAA postseason in the same year.
The Patriots qualified 10 times in 11 years between 2007-17, which came on the heels of the Warriors advancing six straight times from 1999 (their first season) to 2004.
That’s what makes Friday’s 7:30 p.m. meeting in Quincy all the more interesting, as both teams stand at 4-3 and carry top-10 ratings with three weeks remaining in the regular season. GW enters the game ninth in AAA and Riverside is tied for 10th. The top 16 in each class earn playoff spots, and the top eight get choice of home field in the first round. Both schools haven’t made the postseason in the same year since 2007.
Riverside is riding the wave of emotion following last week’s 36-33 win against South Charleston, its first victory over the Black Eagles since 2007, and a game in which the Warriors had to come from behind three times to win. They did so on a 27-yard touchdown pass from Javante Elzy to Isaiah Osborne with 25 seconds remaining.
“That was what I would consider the first quality win for our program the past couple years,’’ said Alex Daugherty, Riverside’s second-year coach. “I think our kids have responded well to it; they’re ready to go play again. Even the coaches have gotten into it. They’ve responded well in practice and we’re making sure we get our adjustments. But we’re using that 24-hour rule [for celebrating]. Go on to the next one, and that’s what we’ve done.’’
It’s been a fun few weeks for GW, too, as the Patriots have rallied following an 0-2 start to get back into playoff contention.
“It’s good to be back in the top 10 again,’’ said GW coach Steve Edwards Jr. “We struggled there — there’s no denying that. It’s a credit to the kids. They just kept their determination and said, ‘Coach, how can we turn this around?’ I’ve coached a lot of teams, and they’re all different, but credit this team for having that mentality.
“We made some changes and simplified some things, moved guys around and played them at positions maybe they didn’t think they were good at, and they accepted it and kept playing hard. As long as you do that, good things will happen and the credibility gets there and the next thing you know, you’re winning. When you’re 0-2, sometimes you quit coaching X’s and O’s and coach spirit and attitudes and once you get them to believe, they believe in themselves.’’
The Patriots are quite familiar with Riverside’s main offensive weapon, senior tailback Caden Easterling (1,146 yards, nine TDs), who has gone over 1,000 yards rushing for a third straight season. Last year, despite the Warriors falling 39-36 on the game’s final play, Easterling broke the school record for rushing yards, rolling up 410 and four TDs on 45 carries.
“He is a very good back,’’ Edwards said, “he’s strong, runs hard and has got good speed and good vision. Those are things you don’t coach — he’s a natural. And Elzy is playing real well and [Charlie] Pierson lines up in the backfield and plays linebacker, and he’s as tough a kid as there is in the conference. And you can throw [lineman Austin] Chapman in there, too. That’s four nice kids who can flat-out play for anybody.
“The most dangerous thing about them is that they’re playing with great confidence right now. It’s a credit to [Daugherty] and his kids.’’
The Patriots bank on the right arm of junior quarterback R.T. Alexander, who has thrown for 1,273 yards and 16 touchdowns. GW averages only 70 yards rushing per game, but that figure has climbed steadily throughout the season.
“I think they’ve found an identity,’’ Daugherty said, “and they do it well. They throw the ball well and run it when they need to. They can come at you from different angles.’’
Despite his young age, the 25-year-old Daugherty realizes the significance of Friday’s game for Kanawha Valley fans.
“It’s been a long time that Riverside-South Charleston meant something for both teams,’’ he said, “and now it means something for both us and GW. We’re looking forward to being with the guys and fighting our way through it.’’