The West Virginia prep football playoff quarterfinal schedule was thrown for another loop Friday morning with the release of the state’s COVID-19 metrics daily map.
Two Class AAA games scheduled for Friday night -- No. 9 seed Spring Mills (5-2) at No. 1 Cabell Midland (5-0) and No. 5 Bridgeport (7-1) at No. 4 Martinsburg (5-1) -- have been reset for 4 p.m. Saturday.
The changes were necessitated when the state’s daily map update revealed that Berkeley County -- home to Spring Mills and Martinsburg -- changed from orange to red in the COVID metrics.
The two games can only be played Saturday if Berkeley County reverts back to orange in the next daily map release, scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday. If not, then Martinsburg -- the four-time defending AAA champion -- and Spring Mills will be eliminated and Cabell Midland and Bridgeport will advance to the semifinals uncontested. No forfeit victories or losses will be issued, as the SSAC will rule the games no-contests.