At least two high school football openers in West Virginia were called off before they even started, resulting in forfeits.
Wirt County's scheduled trip to Trinity Christian for Thursday evening's contest was halted when John McKown, Wirt's superintendent of schools, informed Trinity officials on Thursday morning that his school opted not to play in Monongalia County, which currently falls into the orange category on the state's COVID-19 risk factor indicator.
Orange is the second-highest threat level on the state's color-coded system. Monongalia was ruled safer (yellow) in last Saturday night's metric, which determines games for the entire following week, but in the daily COVID-19 tally, it has since gone orange, which stipulates that athletic teams can practice but not play games. However, that is only enforced in the weekly Saturday count.
Bernie Dolan, executive director of the Secondary School Activities Commission, said the game was declared a forfeit rather than a no contest because Wirt made the decision not to play.
"By our rule, they could still play by the metric,'' Dolan said, "and they made their own choice not to play. We're not arguing their decision, but the other team has a right to play as long as the metric is still what it is. We've told other schools already this week the same thing. If they choose not to play, it becomes a forfeit.''
Another game, Braxton County at Lewis County set for Friday night, was also called off because of a lack of eligible players for Braxton, which was down to 13 players. Lewis receives a forfeit win.
Two more Friday games were postponed because of COVID-19 cases involving one of the schools -- Fairmont Senior at Lincoln and Musselman at Martinsburg. Lincoln and Martinsburg had recent positive cases in their football communities.