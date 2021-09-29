Halfway through the regular season, Herbert Hoover is playing its best football in many years.
The Huskies, ranked third in the Class AA playoff ratings, are 5-0 for the first time since 1995. They've also got the No. 1 offense in the state with 249 points -- a shade under 50 per game -- and their defense has permitted just one touchdown over the last three games and 29 total points.
"I do think we're exceeding expectations,'' said Joey Fields, Hoover's second-year coach.
Yes, Hoover is certainly turning some heads with its remarkable play, but at the same time appears to be ruffling a few feathers along the way.
The Huskies have scored 70 points in their last two games, beating Wyoming East 70-6 and Sissonville 70-0. The one-sided nature of those games rubbed some people the wrong way, especially last week at Sissonville, which was missing six starters.
The Huskies kept their offensive starters in the entire game and went with an onside kick leading 35-0 with just over a minute left in the first half. Things seemed to get a little testy toward the end. After Hoover got its final touchdown with a little more than two minutes left in the game (there was a running clock), Sissonville took three straight procedure or delay penalties from its own 20, and then took a knee to run out the time, seemingly to ensure that the Huskies didn't get the ball back.
Even though their teams didn't shake hands afterward, Fields and Sissonville coach Chad Lovejoy did, but the mood wasn't exactly pleasant.
Fields said the Huskies weren't trying to embarrass the Indians, who had beaten them the last five times they played.
"There are a lot of things we want to work on that we might not get the chance to,'' Fields said. "The onside kick, I thought it was a good time to get the ball back and keep them from scoring. We probably didn't have enough time to score anyway. If we've got things to work on, there's no better time to do them than Friday night.
"At the same time, I tell our guys to finish and tell them to go hard. I'd be a hypocrite if I told them to do anything less. I'm never going to tell our kids not to play hard. In our situation, we need to play [starters in] the fourth quarter. We hadn't played the fourth quarter in four weeks, and we're talking about winning a state championship. Fairmont Senior plays [Robert C. Byrd], North Marion, Bridgeport, and they've got to do the right things every single snap. We've got to match that.''
Hoover's margin of victory has grown every game, from 15 points in its opener, to 23, 48, 64 and 70 points. Fields said his players and coaches take more pride in keeping the other team from scoring than they do putting up their own points.
"We wanted to keep that shutout,'' Fields said of keeping the starters in at Sissonville. "They work hard and buy into that, and they want to keep that zero on the board.
"I think that was the emphasis in the off-season for us -- we've got to get better defensively. And we got better on our [coaching] staff with Tim Meyer, Richard Harper, Brian Young and Chris Flanagan. Our defensive guys are flying around, competing for tackles, competing for interceptions ... I tell our guys the things we have that are state championship worthy are our wide receiver blocking and our defensive effort. We have a long way to go in other categories, but not those.''
Hoover got a taste of postseason success last year, beating previously undefeated Liberty Raleigh on the road in the first round before losing in the quarterfinals at Oak Glen. Fields, a former assistant coach on state title teams at Mingo Central and Martinsburg, wants to bring that mentality to the Elk River area, and is building the process his way.
"Of course, we have goals and aspirations to be at Wheeling Island [for the Super Six],'' Fields said, "and we know the guys we've got in this room are very talented. They're getting better each week, and we're not just seeing it on Friday, we're seeing it on Monday and Thursday.
"They've got the right attitude, the right effort every single day. You don't win championships the first week of December -- you win them every day, and we're buying into that. Having better practices results in better Friday nights.''
Another knock on the Huskies is the influx of transfers this season -- with impact players coming in from places like Capital, George Washington, Logan, Scott and Belfry, Kentucky. They've made Hoover's squad stronger, but that's also raised the ire of some parents.
Copies of a letter signed "The Herbert Hoover Community'' were sent to the Secondary School Activities Commission, the Kanawha County Board of Education and the Gazette-Mail, detailing displeasure from "concerned parents'' at what it called "recruiting efforts.'' The letter said: "We are highly upset that our boys are standing on the sidelines of their high school football careers ... Our boys deserve to play their junior and senior years.''
Fields said he's seen those complaints and heard many others in his 18 months on the job.
"Recruiting somebody, promising them something, giving them something, we're not doing that,'' Fields said. "You can't do that. Now, advertising your program and having a good program that people want to come and join, that's a good thing. There's not a school or coach that would turn away players, especially these players who are good people first. And it's not going to stop. It happens in football, it happens in academics, it happens in basketball, baseball, soccer and other sports.
"We went up to the SSAC and they investigated every one of our transfers. They did home visits with every one. Two kids got denied -- one is sitting out 365 days and the other transferred back to GW. We have done our due diligence. Some kids are not from here, but live in our district and are walking our hallways and wearing the HH logo. They're our kids. This community has welcomed my family and welcomed them.
"Obviously, we're doing this differently to try and build something special. Yeah, we're winning and doing well. This is a good community and a good school, but it's a good thing people want to come to your community and be a part of something. I don't care that much to win high school football games. I'm more worried about what I'm leaving these kids with -- it's more than just football to us with them. We're trying to voice that and show them that. Of course people want to be part of that.''
As for the grumbling about Hoover's supposed lack of sportsmanship, Fields said he's ready to take the heat.
"If somebody gives me a butt whipping,'' he said, "and I've gotten a bunch and I've given some, I'll walk straight across the field and shake hands. I won't complain about it. You've just got to go back and get better. It's a cycle. It's high school football.''