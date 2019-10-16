Take a quick glance at the Class AA playoff ratings and you’ll see a lot of familiar names — Fairmont Senior, Bridgeport and Bluefield have all won titles since 2015, and all hold down spots in this week’s top 10.
But take a closer look and you’ll see another team near the top that’s not one of the usual suspects as a state championship contender. Yep, it’s the Man Hillbillies.
Riding their best start to a season since 1989, the unbeaten Billies (6-0) from Logan County have climbed into a tie for the No. 5 spot in the AA playoff list and stand as one of just 10 teams in West Virginia without a loss in any class as squads gear up for the postseason.
By most respects, the sight of Man — the school with the smallest enrollment in double-A — ranking right up there with the state’s power programs is a bit unusual. After all, the Hillbillies haven’t made the playoffs since 2015 and haven’t won a postseason game since 2009 when they reached the Class A title game at the Wheeling Super Six.
But then again, coach Harvey Arms’ team returned nine starters on offense and eight on defense from a squad that went 6-4 last year and missed a playoff berth by two spots. So the Billies began this season with some confidence and some optimism.
“We wanted to get to the point where we hoped we could make the playoffs,’’ Arms said. “Two years ago, we were 1-9 and last year 6-4 and it’s mostly with these same players. This year going in, we knew we had a good shot to make the playoffs, and we hope to take it as far as we can.’’
There have already been some highlights for Man through six games — a season-opening 62-8 conquest of county rival Logan, the most points for either side in a series that dates back to 1923, and a 22-17 comeback victory at Greenbrier East, currently the No. 8 team in Class AAA. The Billies hadn’t beaten the Spartans since 1982 in their sporadic meetings.
A denying defense and a balanced ground game have been the backbone for success at Man. The Hillbillies have allowed only six total touchdowns in six games, recording shutouts against Westside (40-0) and Lincoln County (44-0).
“Our kids have just really been playing aggressive, tough defense,’’ Arms said, “and the coaches have been preparing well. Things have just worked out good for us. The kids have been real focused and have had some excellent games.’’
The run game is curious in that the Billies average right about 250 yards, a solid figure, but no individual has more than 377 yards to his credit all season.
The leading rusher is speedy freshman Josh Moody, who plays halfback and wingback and gets about five carries per game. He’s run 31 times for 377 yards and seven TDs, averaging a robust 12.2 yards a carry. He broke off scoring runs of 79 and 75 yards in the opener against Logan.
Other main ball-carriers include Cameran Frye (287 yards, two TDs), Zack Frye (232 yards, five TDs) and Nick Plumley (201 yards, six TDs). Quarterback Caleb Milton has added four scoring runs of his own.
Arms doesn’t feel like his offense is lacking if it doesn’t have one player to tote the ball 20-plus times per game.
“We have several good backs,’’ Arms said, “and we don’t really need to hand it to one that many times because we have several backs who can get us yards.’’
Milton also directs a potential passing game, having thrown for 767 yards, seven touchdowns and five 2-point conversions against only three interceptions. He’s hitting on more than 54 percent of his passes and when he does make a connection, it counts for something. Milton’s average completion covers 23.2 yards.
The top receivers are Quentin Moody (10 catches, 307 yards, four TDs) and Caleb Milton’s twin brother, Sam Milton (10 catches, 272 yards, two TDs).
In fact, one of the secrets of the Billies defense has been Sam Milton (5-foot-11, 176 pounds), who was moved from cornerback to outside linebacker a few games into the season. His quickness off the edge has allowed him to register 6 1/2 quarterback sacks and 12 1/2 tackles for loss, both team highs.
Other top tacklers for Man are junior linebacker Erick Grimmett (48 total tackles) and Frye, a senior defensive back (47 tackles, 11 for losses). Moody, another DB, has picked off four passes and brought them back 77 yards.
Arms, who has served as head coach for 18 seasons at Man and taken the program to the playoffs seven times, realizes that everything his team has accomplished so far won’t mean much unless it finishes the season the way it started. Thus, the Billies are taking a low-key approach for Friday’s home showdown against No. 10 Wyoming East (5-1).
“We know it’s a cliche,’’ Arms said, “but we always talk about taking it one game at a time and not getting ahead of ourselves.’’