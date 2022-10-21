MADISON — The Poca Dots were able to strike first, but No. 1 Scott’s high-octane offense prevailed in the end as Scott defeated Poca 49-28.
Poca scored first when quarterback Jordan Wolfe found receiver Brandon Moore in the end zone for a 35-yard touchdown pass. Following a missed extra point attempt, Poca led 6-0 with around 10 minutes left in the first quarter.
On Scott’s first possession, the Skyhawks marched down the field and found themselves in the red zone after a reception from receiver Brayden Clark.
Sophomore running back Kyle Fox finished off the Skyhawks’ first drive with a 4-yard touchdown run. The extra point was good and Scott took a 7-6 lead.
The Skyhawks added to their lead on a 40-yard touchdown pass of around 40 yards from Matt Frye to Isiah Bush for a 14-6 lead.
Carson Brinegar added a touchdown reception to increase Scott’s lead to 21-6 late in the first quarter.
As the first quarter expired, Poca’s Wolfe connected with Preston Bonnett for a touchdown pass of nearly 60 yards, cutting Scott’s lead to 21-13.
The next score came with around eight minutes left in the half as Scott’s Preston Cooper rushed for a 4-yard touchdown extending Scott’s lead to 28-13, which stood up at halftime.
Around four minutes into the second half, on a fourth-and-5 play, the Skyhawks decided to roll the dice and it proved to be the correct decision as Frye found Brinegar for a 45-yard touchdown pass, increasing their lead to 35-13.
Poca’s Wolfe scored on a 12-yard keeper to cap an eight-minute drive late in the third quarter, and his 2-point conversion pass to Andrew Young cut Scott’s lead to 35-21.
On the first play of Scott’s next drive, Frye completed a long pass to Bush to immediately put Scott in the red zone. One play later, Frye found Brinegar for a 15-yard touchdown to give the Skyhawks a 42-21 fourth-quarter lead.
The Skyhawks scored once more on Clark’s 20-yard reception.
Multiple Skyhawk penalties allowed Poca to score one more time as Wolfe scored on a designed run play of around 5 yards, setting the final score at 49-28.
Scott quarterback Frye threw for five touchdowns in the contest. Poca quarterback Wolfe threw for a pair of touchdowns and rushed for two.
Scott coach Jeremy Dolin spoke on his team’s preparation for its road test at Winfield next Friday.
“We have to go back to what we were doing earlier in the season,” Dolin said. “A lot of that started with what we did during the week in practice, we can’t come out and not have a good week of practice, that’s the biggest thing.”
Poca’s next game is at home next Friday against Herbert Hoover.