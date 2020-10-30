Sissonville coach Marc Wilson keeps challenging his players by scheduling tough games, and they keep responding.
Braeden Murray had touchdowns on a reception and an 88-yard kickoff return Friday night and Dylan Griffith ran for 122 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries as the Indians boarded a 34-20 victory over visiting St. Albans at Joe Sawyers Field.
It’s the third win of the season for unbeaten Sissonville (5-0) against a Class AAA opponent and should allow the Indians to remain in their No. 1 perch in the Class AA playoff ratings when those are updated on Tuesday.
“That was a tough team and we’re very proud of the way our kids played,’’ Wilson said. “We want to challenge our team because we want to be battle-ready when it comes time for the playoffs.
“This senior class has set their sights on hosting and winning a playoff game and I don’t think that’s where we’re going to end if we go out and play the way we’ve been. What I’m most proud of tonight is that it took our defense and our special teams to step up … which makes me feel like we’ve got a complete football team.’’
St. Albans (2-3) led late in the first half at 14-10 and was still within striking distance at 27-20 when do-it-all senior Jaimelle Claytor scored on a 14-yard run with 2:46 left. Brian Mitchell, however, recovered the ensuing onside kick for the Indians and they eventually cashed in with a Griffith 10-yard TD run with 51 seconds to go.
The Red Dragons got an inspired effort from Claytor, who ran 11 times for 138 yards and one TD, caught four passes for 97 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown, and completed 4 of 9 passes for 49 yards while splitting time at quarterback with Peyton Brown.
SA might have been closer at the end except for a pair of snaps that sailed over the head of its punter, resulting in losses of 28 and 19 yards and setting up a pair of Sissonville scores, including one recovery at its own 1-yard line.
“Very disappointing,’’ said Red Dragons coach Nick Watts. “You’re talking the next-to-last game of the season, so to make these mistakes is very disappointing.
“Offensively, we could have been better. There were a lot of drives where we ended with penalties or had negative plays. That’s something that’s a goal of ours to mitigate that and we didn’t accomplish that side of it either, so disappointing all the way around. We felt like we had a good game going at times, but just shot ourselves in the foot over and over again.’’
St. Albans also had nine penalties for 90 yards and threw a fourth-quarter interception that was returned to the Dragons’ 19.
The Indians also got field goals of 35 and 40 yards from Jaxson Haynes, a developing weapon who has booted five field goals in his last two games.
Sissonville is scheduled to play Roane County to end the regular season next Friday, but that game doesn’t look like it’s going to happen due to COVID-19 concerns. Wilson said a decision will be made later this weekend when the state risk-factor map is updated.
“Really, it’s going to come down to the map,’’ Wilson said. “We’re going to have to look and see who’s available, see if we can find a football game.
“We’re definitely going to have to find a game for us that meets all our goals. If we’re going to want to stay in that No. 1 position, we’re going to have to find one that has enough points that if we’re going to do our job and go out and win the game, we’re going to end with a point total that helps us stay in the No. 1 position.’’
Sissonville led 17-14 at halftime thanks to two big plays from Murray, a junior receiver, on his kickoff return and 24-yard scoring reception from Foster with 20 seconds left until halftime. Haynes also booted a 35-yard field goal.
St. Albans got a timely runback of its own as Ametrice Hall returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown. Brown also heaved a 70-yard TD toss to a streaking Claytor.
The Red Dragons entered the game without two of their best players, both injured — linebacker Jaxon Holbert and lineman Andrew Vickers.
The two Kanawha County teams hadn’t played since 1966, and Sissonville’s last previous win in the series came in 1953. Also, all 20 previous games were played at Crawford Field in St. Albans. The Red Dragons still lead the series 16-4-1.