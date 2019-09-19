Sissonville coach Marc Wilson makes his third trip up Miner Mountain Friday, taking his team to face Mingo Central at Buck Harless Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. He understands it’s a long and different sort of road trip to face a different sort of team.
Not only will the unbeaten Indians (3-0, ranked No. 7 in Class AA) be facing another of the Cardinal Conference’s top teams in the Miners (2-1, tied for 18th), but also one of the league’s best home-field advantages. The Miners have won 34 of their last 37 at home, and are 41-8 all-time at Harless Stadium.
“One of the things we’ve talked to our guys about,’’ Wilson said, “is stepping up to face the things you can predict. You know it’s going to be a long trip. You know the referees are going to make calls we don’t like. We know it’s going to be a hostile place to play — pink locker rooms and all that stuff. We understand that’s going to happen.
“We want take to take active steps to where we’re ready to overcome those things, and be mentally prepared. We understand the challenges we have to overcome.’’
Not only does Sissonville square off with one of AA’s top programs, but also one of the most pass-oriented. Daylin Goad has thrown for 723 yards and nine touchdowns, with his top target being All-Stater Drew Hatfield (29 catches, 528 yards, eight TDs).
“It’s not that their pass game is all that sophisticated,’’ Wilson said. “It’s incredibly simple. They’re just good at it. They run a lot of single receivers — one guy running a route and everyone else not — in their concept. They run a vertical passing game and pretty much run past you if you let them do it. They’ve added a few wrinkles this year, but their base passing game? Well, my scouting report from them four years ago looks almost exactly the same now.’’
The Indians hope to get one of their top players back tonight, as senior running back-linebacker Gavin Shamblin could return from an ankle injury he suffered in the first quarter of the opener. He was Sissonville’s top returning rusher from last season, as well as a vital cog in the defense.
South Charleston (1-2) at Spring Valley (2-1): The Black Eagles have been able to move the ball and score despite their 1-2 start, averaging 24 points and having freshman QB Trey Dunn throw for three TDs and 604 yards, good for second in the MSAC. Dunn has also run for three scores. The Timberwolves rely on a punishing ground game, with three players in the top 11 of the league in rushing, led by Luke Christopher (231 yards, two TDs).
St. Albans (0-3) at George Washington (1-2): The Red Dragons have lost 10 straight to the Patriots, including 69-0 last year. In that game, George Washington’s Alex Mazelon caught two passes, both going for touchdowns. Brayden McCallister and Mazelon stand 1-3 in the Mountain State Athletic Conference in receiving yards. St. Albans’ versatile Jaimelle Claytor ranks in the top eight of the MSAC in rushing (274 yards) and receiving (142 yards).
Hurricane (1-2) at Cabell Midland (3-0): The acid test for the Redskins’ run defense, which allows 221.3 yards per game. Midland sports three of the top rushers in the MSAC with J.J. Roberts (395 yards, eight TDs), Jakob Caudill (385 yards, three TDs) and Isaiah Vaughn (260 yards, one TD), and averages a whopping 443 yards per game. Hurricane’s diverse offense features MSAC passing leader Austin Womack (630 yards) and tailback Christian Hill (342).
Chapmanville (0-3) at Nitro (1-2): Last year, the Wildcats ran into a wall against the Tigers, falling 28-0 — the only time they were shut out all season. Chapmanville quarterback Chase Berry ran for one touchdown and threw for another in that contest, hitting on 13 of 16 passes for 108 yards. Nitro QB Trevor Lowe ranks as one of the Cardinal Conference leaders in total offense with 687 yards (372 passing, 315 rushing) and has accounted for nine touchdowns.
Logan (0-3) at Poca (3-0): The numbers don’t add up so well for Logan. The Dots are averaging 50 points per game, and the Wildcats are giving up 47.3. Last year, Poca rolled up a 62-36 conquest as Ethan Payne carried 19 times for 235 yards and six TDs and Jay Cook threw for 127 yards. This season, Ethan Payne leads the Cardinal Conference in rushing (844 yards) and scoring (13 TDs) and younger brother Toby Payne is tied for second in the league with three TD catches.
Clay County (1-1) at Herbert Hoover (2-1): The Huskies and Panthers haven’t met since 2010, and Clay hasn’t beaten Hoover since 2007, with the Huskies taking the last three meetings. Hoover enters the game tied for 14th in the Class AA playoff ratings. The Panthers’ game against Roane County last week was ruled a no contest following the death of the Raiders’ Alex Miller, who collapsed after the first quarter, prompting the suspension of the game.
Wayne (0-2) at Winfield (2-1): Wayne hasn’t started out a season 0-3 since 1999. Last year, the Pioneers prevailed 28-9 as Gunner Harmon threw a pair of touchdown passes. The Generals ran for 268 yards that night, but played without ailing quarterback Nick Vance and went 0 for 1 passing. Winfield has dropped 12 of the last 13 meetings in this series, with its lone win coming in 2016 by a 23-22 score.
Buffalo (2-1) at Sherman (0-3): The Bison hit the road trying to protect their No. 15 position in the Class A playoff ratings. The winless Tide can put up some points; it’s averaging more than 21 points per game. Sherman won this matchup last year 56-6, racking up 467 total yards. Buffalo was minus six starters in last week’s 53-12 win versus Montcalm, including quarterback Jackson England and top lineman Park Michels, but expects to get some of those players back.
Huntington (1-1) at Woodrow Wilson (1-2): The Highlanders have beaten the Flying Eagles eight straight times. Woodrow’s last win in the series came in 2010.