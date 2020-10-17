Things appear to be changing in the Mountain State Athletic Conference.
When South Charleston and St. Albans met last year, the Blacks Eagles were 3-5 and the Red Dragons 1-7. When they tangle Monday at SC, they’ll both carry 2-0 records and likely will vie for a spot in the top five of the Class AAA playoff ratings.
Kickoff for all three of Monday’s Kanawha County games is scheduled for 7 p.m.
South Charleston has been impressive so far, downing Capital 47-14 and George Washington 49-24. Black Eagles coach Donnie Mays was asked if he’s encouraging the excitement surrounding his team or perhaps reining in the enthusiasm since the postseason is still several weeks away and two wins isn’t enough to qualify.
“I encourage it,’’ Mays said. “There is good football in this valley, especially in Kanawha County. To beat two games like Capital and GW, it’s a pretty tough feat to do that. I’m proud of the kids and proud of their effort.’’
St. Albans, meanwhile, has started off with victories against neighboring rival Nitro (26-13) and Capital (12-6). The win against Capital was the first for the Red Dragons, who came into the game 0-19 all-time against the Cougars.
“I think we gave the ball to four different backs and threw to three different receivers,’’ said SA coach Nick Watts, “so it was by committee, and that’s what we want to see at St. Albans. We’re preaching team, preaching unity trying to turn this thing around, and I think we’re on our way.’’
SC has taken 11 of the last 12 meetings in this series.
Riverside (0-2) at Capital (0-2): Capital, which opened in 1989, has never started a season with three straight losses. Riverside’s last win against the Cougars came in 2011 and the Warriors have dropped eight in a row in the series.
Nitro (0-2) at Sissonville (2-0): The Indians seek their fourth straight 3-0 start to the season. Sissonville won last year’s game 51-27 as Dylan Griffith scored five touchdowns. Trevor Lowe threw for 178 yards and three TDs for the Wildcats.