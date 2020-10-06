The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission’s playoff ratings formula really liked University High’s first win of the 2020 season.
The Hawks victory over Albert Gallatin High of Uniontown, Pennsylvania, put them at No. 1 in the SSAC’s Class AAA ratings, released Tuesday. Monongalia County had not been able to play sports until recently, because its designation on the West Virginia Department of Education’s COVID-19 map prohibited prep teams there from competing.
Spring Valley was No. 2 in Class AAA on Tuesday, followed by Hurricane at No. 3, Bridgeport at No. 4 and Cabell Midland at No. 5.
In Class AA, Bluefield was at No. 1 with Frankfort at No. 2 and Liberty (Raleigh) at No. 3. Wayne was at No. 19 and Poca 21st. In Class A, Buffalo climbed to a tie with St. Marys and Tygarts Valley for No. 4. Doddridge County was No. 1, Tug Valley was No. 2 and Greenbrier West was No. 3.
This will be the last week that Kanawha County teams will be left out of the ratings. The county, barred from competing since the prep football season began, will play its first football games Wednesday night.