Prep football

Week 9

Schedules subject to change

All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Man at Logan

PikeView vs. Lincoln at Glenville State, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29

Buckhannon-Upshur vs. Preston at University

Friday, Oct. 30

Berkeley Springs at Ripley

Bridgeport (Ohio) at Cameron, 7 p.m.

Calhoun County at South Harrison

Chapmanville at Man

Clay County at Grafton

Clay-Battelle at Montcalm, 7 p.m.

Fairmont Senior vs. Elkins at Tygarts Valley, 7 p.m.

Frontier (Ohio) at St. Marys

Gilmer County at Ritchie County, 7 p.m.

Greenbrier East at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Greenbrier West at Midland Trail

Hampshire at Washington, 7 p.m.

Herbert Hoover at Doddridge County, 7 p.m.

Huntington at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Independence at Lincoln County

Jefferson at Parkersburg

Keyser at John Marshall, 7 p.m.

Lewis County at East Fairmont, 7 p.m.

Liberty Raleigh at Shady Spring

Madonna at Vienna Mathews (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Meadow Bridge at Nicholas County

Nitro at Logan

Oak Glen at Frankfort, 7 p.m.

Philip Barbour at Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Poca at Hurricane, 7 p.m.

Ravenswood at Webster County, 7 p.m.

Richwood at Summers County

Robert C. Byrd at North Marion, 7 p.m.

South Charleston at Riverside

St. Albans at Sissonville

Steubenville Central (Ohio) at Trinity Christian, 7 p.m.

Tucker County at Petersburg, 7 p.m.

Tygarts Valley at Pocahontas County, 7 p.m.

University at Morgantown, 7 p.m.

Weir at Brooke

Wheeling Park at Parkersburg South, 7 p.m.

Winfield at Point Pleasant

Williamstown vs. Wheeling Central at Wheeling Island Stadium, 7 p.m.

Woodrow Wilson at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Wahama at PikeView, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Summers County at PikeView