Week 9
Schedules subject to change
All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Lincoln County vs. Lincoln at Glenville State, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
Clay-Battelle at Hannan, 7 p.m.
Man at Logan
Thursday, Oct. 29
Buckhannon-Upshur vs. Preston at University
St. Albans at Sissonville, 7 p.m.
Wheeling Central at St. Clairsville (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 30
Berkeley Springs at St. John's Prep (Md.), 6 p.m.
Bridgeport (Ohio) at Cameron, 7 p.m.
Clay County at Grafton
Clay-Battelle at Montcalm, 7 p.m.
East Hardy at Trinity Christian, 7 p.m.
Fairmont Senior at Elkins, 7 p.m.
Frontier (Ohio) at St. Marys
Gilmer County at Ritchie County, 7 p.m.
Greenbrier East at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Greenbrier West at Midland Trail
Hampshire at Washington, 7 p.m.
Huntington at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Keyser at John Marshall, 7 p.m.
Lewis County at East Fairmont, 7 p.m.
Liberty Raleigh at Shady Spring
Madonna at Vienna Mathews (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Magnolia at Fort Frye (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Meadow Bridge at Nicholas County
Nitro at Logan
Oak Glen at Frankfort, 7 p.m.
Philip Barbour at Lincoln, 7 p.m.
PikeView at River View
Richwood at Summers County
Roane County at Liberty Harrison, 7 p.m.
Robert C. Byrd at North Marion, 7 p.m.
South Charleston at Riverside
Tucker County at Petersburg, 7 p.m.
Tygarts Valley at Pocahontas County, 7 p.m.
University at Morgantown, 7 p.m.
Valley Wetzel at Tyler Consolidated, 7 p.m.
Wahama at Federal Hocking (Ohio)
Weir at Brooke
Wheeling Park at Parkersburg South, 7 p.m.
Winfield at Point Pleasant
Woodrow Wilson at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.