Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Week 9

Schedules subject to change

All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Lincoln County vs. Lincoln at Glenville State, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Clay-Battelle at Hannan, 7 p.m.

Man at Logan

Thursday, Oct. 29

Buckhannon-Upshur vs. Preston at University

St. Albans at Sissonville, 7 p.m.

Wheeling Central at St. Clairsville (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30

Berkeley Springs at St. John's Prep (Md.), 6 p.m.

Bridgeport (Ohio) at Cameron, 7 p.m.

Clay County at Grafton

Clay-Battelle at Montcalm, 7 p.m.

East Hardy at Trinity Christian, 7 p.m.

Fairmont Senior at Elkins, 7 p.m.

Frontier (Ohio) at St. Marys

Gilmer County at Ritchie County, 7 p.m.

Greenbrier East at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Greenbrier West at Midland Trail

Hampshire at Washington, 7 p.m.

Huntington at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Keyser at John Marshall, 7 p.m.

Lewis County at East Fairmont, 7 p.m.

Liberty Raleigh at Shady Spring

Madonna at Vienna Mathews (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Magnolia at Fort Frye (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Meadow Bridge at Nicholas County

Nitro at Logan

Oak Glen at Frankfort, 7 p.m.

Philip Barbour at Lincoln, 7 p.m.

PikeView at River View

Richwood at Summers County

Roane County at Liberty Harrison, 7 p.m.

Robert C. Byrd at North Marion, 7 p.m.

South Charleston at Riverside

Tucker County at Petersburg, 7 p.m.

Tygarts Valley at Pocahontas County, 7 p.m.

University at Morgantown, 7 p.m.

Valley Wetzel at Tyler Consolidated, 7 p.m.

Wahama at Federal Hocking (Ohio)

Weir at Brooke

Wheeling Park at Parkersburg South, 7 p.m.

Winfield at Point Pleasant

Woodrow Wilson at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.