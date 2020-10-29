Week 9
Schedules subject to change
All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted
Wednesday, Oct. 28
Man 44, Logan 6
Lincoln 40, PikeView 26
Thursday, Oct. 29
Buckhannon-Upshur vs. Preston at University, late
Friday, Oct. 30
Berkeley Springs at Ripley
Bridgeport (Ohio) at Cameron, 7 p.m.
Calhoun County at South Harrison
Chapmanville at Man
Clay County at Grafton
Clay-Battelle at Montcalm, 7 p.m.
Fairmont Senior vs. Elkins at Tygarts Valley, 7 p.m.
Frontier (Ohio) at St. Marys
Gilmer County at Ritchie County, 7 p.m.
Greenbrier East at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Hampshire at Washington, 7 p.m.
Herbert Hoover at Doddridge County, 7 p.m.
Huntington at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Independence at Lincoln County
Jefferson at Parkersburg
Keyser at John Marshall, 7 p.m.
Lewis County at East Fairmont, 7 p.m.
Madonna at Vienna Mathews (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Meadow Bridge at Nicholas County
Nitro at Logan
Philip Barbour at Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Poca at Hurricane, 7 p.m.
Ravenswood at Webster County, 7 p.m.
Robert C. Byrd at North Marion, 7 p.m.
South Charleston at Riverside
St. Albans at Sissonville, 7 p.m.
Steubenville Central (Ohio) at Trinity Christian, 7 p.m.
Tucker County at Petersburg, 7 p.m.
Tygarts Valley at Pocahontas County, 7 p.m.
University at Morgantown, 7 p.m.
Weir at Brooke
Wheeling Park at Parkersburg South, 7 p.m.
Winfield at Point Pleasant
Williamstown vs. Wheeling Central at Wheeling Island Stadium, 7 p.m.
Woodrow Wilson at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 31
Wahama at PikeView, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Meadow Bridge at Philip Barbour, 7 p.m.
Winfield at St. Albans, 6 p.m.