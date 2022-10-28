Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Capital quarterback Fernando Valdivia (left) loses the football as he is sacked by George Washington’s Klayton Matthews. GW’s Guner Flores recovered the fumble and ran it into the end zone for a touchdown.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

It might have been a little tougher than many expected, but George Washington still put itself in an enviable position Friday night. If the Patriots win their final regular-season game next week, they’ll most likely host a first-round playoff contest.

GW leaned on Anthony Valentine for the bulk of its offense, getting 280 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns from its junior running back Friday to spark a 34-6 victory against Capital at Steve Edwards Sr. Field in South Hills.

