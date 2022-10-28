It might have been a little tougher than many expected, but George Washington still put itself in an enviable position Friday night. If the Patriots win their final regular-season game next week, they’ll most likely host a first-round playoff contest.
GW leaned on Anthony Valentine for the bulk of its offense, getting 280 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns from its junior running back Friday to spark a 34-6 victory against Capital at Steve Edwards Sr. Field in South Hills.
The Patriots (7-2) entered the game sixth in the Class AAA ratings and, with a win next week at Woodrow Wilson, should lock up a first-round home game in the playoffs. The top eight teams in each class get the choice of home field to begin the postseason.
Valentine had exactly 140 yards rushing and receiving Friday — getting two scores on 16 carries and another TD on a 51-yard reception from Abe Fenwick, part of five-catch evening. Valentine accounted for 280 of GW’s 381 offensive yards as it had to fend off a stronger-than-anticipated challenge from the Cougars (2-7).
“I kind of knew after the first half I was going to get the ball most of the time,’’ Valentine said. “We struggled a little bit in passing, but we got the running game down for sure. When I get the ball and see a hole, I take it.’’
Fenwick, who shared the Mountain State Athletic Conference lead of 23 touchdown passes with Huntington’s Gavin Lochow before the game, completed 9 of 17 passes for 161 yards and the lone TD on Friday, and in the second half, his only attempt was intercepted as the Patriots relied on Valentine, the ground game and a few big plays from their defense.
Perhaps the biggest play of the game came in the waning seconds of the first half with GW ahead 14-0, but Capital lining up for a first-and-goal play from the Patriots’ 3 after a pair of long completions by quarterback Fernando Valdivia.
Valdivia was flushed out of the pocket on the ensuing snap and sacked by linebacker Klay Matthews, who forced a fumble that was scooped up by GW teammate Guner Flores and returned 83 yards for a touchdown with 13 seconds left before halftime. GW went from perhaps ahead by just one TD to a 20-0 advantage.
The Patriots rode that margin for the next quarter-plus before they finally put the game on ice with two scores in the final five minutes, a 3-yard run by Valentine and a 24-yard run by reserve Peyton Coulter.
The level of play might not have been the same as in landmark wins earlier this season against Cabell Midland and Spring Valley, and GW coach Steve Edwards Jr. acknowledged that his team fought through some malaise during the course of the game, but he was still satisfied to pick up another win.
“I just want us to prepare a little bit better,’’ Edwards said. “I’ll take the blame for that. Our kids fought tough and came out and won, but we made a lot of mistakes. We did a lot of bad things, but we also made some good things happen.
“Never apologize for a win. A win’s a win, especially this time of the year. We’ve got to take care of some things ourselves. We’ve got to be able to handle success a lot better than we did, and respect our opponents and respect what it takes to be good and stay good, especially now at this time of year.’’
Capital made it interesting most of the evening, three times getting inside the GW 25-yard line without scoring in the first three quarters before it got on the board with a 28-yard hookup between Valdivia and sophomore tight end Sha’lik Hampton with 8:21 left to play.
Earlier, the Cougars got to the Patriots’ 25-yard line before two sacks eventually forced a punt; reached the 3 before Flores’ fumble return; and advanced to the GW 17 before losing the ball on downs.
Capital coach Mark Mason was encouraged by his team’s resilience.
“Absolutely,’’ he said. “Our guys showed up tonight, showed out tonight. I’m really proud of how they approached the game. They played their butts off tonight.
“We had a couple injuries there and guys were trying to piece things together and get the right chemistry on the field. We have some young guys and these are big-time games that these young guys are starting to play in, and their experience will really help them a lot for the coming years.’’
Valdivia hit on 10 of 22 passes for 118 yards but was sacked four times. Sai’Vion Brown ran 13 times for 49 yards and Hampton, a mismatch in the open field, caught five passes for 92 yards.
Edwards said he isn’t exactly surprised his team will be playing to lock down a home-field playoff game next week, but was hopeful of being in this position.
“I thought we’ve got to be lucky and stay healthy,’’ Edwards said. “Certainly, I knew we had a good team. We just didn’t know how good. Our kids, when they play tough, we can play with just about anybody. We’ve proven that.’’
It’s the 12th time GW has beaten its crosstown rival in their last 17 meetings.