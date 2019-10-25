WINFIELD –- Nick Vance is feeling a lot better these days, and his performance reflects that.
The senior quarterback accounted for 337 yards and five touchdowns Friday, leading Class AA-ranked Winfield to a 54-13 revenge victory against visiting Nitro.
Vance ran 15 times for 237 yards and four scores and completed 4 of 6 passes for 100 yards and another score.
At this point of the season the last two years, Vance was a non-factor. He broke his ankle midway into his sophomore season and the aftereffects nagged him to the point last season where he had to sit out two-plus games.
“I feel so much better this year,’’ Vance said. “Last year, I was just limited, and this year I’m back to my old self.’’
Winfield (6-2) entered the game as the No. 14 team in the SSAC Class AA state rankings, while the Wildcats (3-5) were tied for 26th. The top 16 teams in each class advance to the playoffs, with the top eight getting the choice of home field in the first round.
The Generals scored touchdowns on their first four possessions to go up 26-0 just 36 seconds into the second quarter. The Wildcats, who moved the ball pretty well in the first half, were never able to stay afloat.
Last year, Nitro ran for nearly 300 yards and five touchdowns and piled up almost 500 total yards in a 38-24 victory against Winfield. The cleat was on the other foot Friday.
Winfield racked up 405 yards on the ground behind Vance and fullback John Covert (15 carries, 110 yards, one TD) and managed 509 total yards.
“I was worried coming in,’’ said Generals coach Craig Snyder, “because they were averaging more points than we were. Offensively, I felt we could run the ball and we like to spread things out and let Nick do his own thing, and then spread the ball to everybody.’’
Winfield was without one of its top offensive threats in injured runner-receiver Carson Crouch, but got a lot of contributions. Carter Perry had an interception in his own end zone on defense, ran five times for 34 yards and caught three passes for 68 yards, including a 42-yard scoring toss from Vance. The Generals had 23 first downs.
Nitro quarterback Trevor Lowe hit on 16 of 25 passes for 124 yards and ran 10 times for 49 yards. Cameron Foster led the Wildcats offense with 14 carries for 138 yards and two touchdowns.
The Wildcats gained 200 yards even in the first half but could seldom keep a drive going due to untimely penalties.
“Bad penalties at bad times,’’ said Nitro coach Zach Davis. “False starts, holding. That will kill you. They’re good on offense and they’ll hurt you. Obviously, you can’t do those things if you want to play better than that.’’
Offense hasn’t been a problem for the Wildcats so far this season, as they scored at least four touchdowns in every game coming into this one. Defense, however, has been a sticking point, and it was in the first half as the Generals scored five TDs while running only 22 plays.
Vance gave Winfield a 26-0 lead as he tallied on runs of 60, 9, 51 and 21 yards. The gap between the first and second scores was just two minutes as the Wildcats muffed a kickoff at their own 40. At the break, Vance had 10 carries for 182 yards.
The final Generals’ touchdown of the first half was a 42-yard pass from Vance to Perry. Prior to that, Nitro got on the board on a Foster 2-yard scoring run.
Winfield’s other TD came on short runs by Brandon Canterbury and Malakai Woodard in the second half.