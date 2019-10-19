Ethan Varney threw five touchdown passes, three to Caleb May, and Tug Valley earned a 48-19 prep football victory Friday at Mount View.
Varney hit on 15 of 25 passes for 203 yards and also ran 3 yards for another score. May caught seven passes for 103 yards.
Zack Savage ran 21 times for 112 yards and one TD for the Panthers (4-3). Varney added 90 yards and one score on 21 attempts.
For the Golden Knights (3-4), Jaylen Hall caught TD passes of 61 and 48 yards from Jesse Rose. Hall had three catches for 115 yards and Rose completed 4 of 12 passes for 117 yards. Mount View managed just 13 rushing yards.
Doddridge County 31, Ravenswood 0: Noah Bumgardner connected on 11 of 15 passes for 216 yards and three TDs as the Bulldogs (7-0), tied for No. 1 in Class A, remained unbeaten.
Hunter America ran 23 times for 167 yards and one score for Doddridge. Griffin Devericks caught seven passes for 186 yards and one TD.
The Red Devils (3-4) were limited to 146 total yards and became the third opponent shut out by the Bulldogs this season.
Chapmanville 7, Wayne 6: Jaxson Turner scored on a 2-yard run in the first half and the host Tigers made it stand up, earning their first win against the Pioneers since 1991. Chapmanville had lost its last 15 games against Wayne.
Chase Berry ran for 68 yards and hit on 7 of 13 passes for 62 yards for the Tigers (4-3), who won their fourth in a row this season. Aaron Adkins scored on a 12-yard run for the Pioneers (0-7) in the third quarter, but the 2-point conversion missed.
Sherman 30, Van 8: Sophomore C.J. Winnell ran 32 times for 167 yards and two touchdowns as the visting Tide (1-6) won for the first time this season. Also for Sherman, Davy Jarrell threw a TD pass to Clay Hudson, who also had two quarterback sacks.
•••
CORRECTION: Senior Isaiah Osborne caught the winning 27-yard touchdown pass for Riverside in Friday’s 36-33 home victory against South Charleston. Osborne was misidentified in Saturday’s print editions.
Osborne’s catch from quarterback Javante Elzy came on a fourth-and-11 play with 25 seconds left in the game. Riverside (4-3) beat SC for the first time since 2007, breaking an 11-game losing streak in the series.