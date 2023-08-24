Herbert Hoover has a tough road ahead as the Huskies try to make it back to Wheeling Island Stadium for the second year in a row.
That road starts with an away game against Cardinal Conference rival Scott on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Huskies struggled to start the 2022 season. Hoover lost its first two games before rattling off 10 wins in a row to earn a Super Six berth in Class AA.
The first of those two losses was a 34-19 hiccup to the Skyhawks at Joe Eddie Cowley Field, when Scott scored 20 straight fourth-quarter points to come from behind and stun the Huskies.
Then-sophomore quarterback Dane Hatfield threw five interceptions in the contest, including a pick-six in the fourth quarter that sealed Hoover’s fate.
It was Scott’s first win over Hoover since 2017. The Huskies are 14-5 against the Skyhawks dating back to 1989.
Hoover coach Joey Fields hopes his team is more prepared this time around.
“We probably weren’t physically prepared or mentally prepared to play a game like that that early,” Fields said. “Each year, we’re playing a lot of different guys to try to get them to our standard that we believe in.”
Scott is led by senior quarterback Matt Frye, who passed for more than 2,500 yards last season.
“The quarterback Frye, he’s a four-year starter,” Fields said. “No. 5 [wide receiver Carson Brinegar] is a junior. All these guys are track stars. They’re beating Bluefield and Fairmont. They’re beating them all.”
Parkersburg South at Capital
The Patriots make the trip south to play against the Cougars at University of Charleston Stadium.
Capital went 3-7 last season, starting with a 59-0 loss to Parkersburg South. A year prior, in 2021, Parkersburg South edged Capital 29-28 at home.
Capital, however, leads the all-time series with a 7-3 record since the teams started playing in 1993.
The Cougars won seven of the first eight matchups between the teams. Parkersburg South’s first win over Capital was a 35-0 thumping in 2013. Capital avenged that loss with a 70-0 rout in 2014.
South Charleston at Morgantown
As the Black Eagles look to improve on a 1-9 2022 campaign, it won’t be an easy start as South Charleston heads north to play the Mohigans.
Morgantown went 6-5 last season before losing to Martinsburg in the first round of the Class AAA playoffs.
Last season, Morgantown routed the rebuilding Black Eagles 50-0 in coach Carl Lee’s first and only year at the helm of South Charleston.
Friday will be the fourth matchup between the teams. They first met in 2005 when Morgantown won 14-7. South Charleston won the next two games — 34-18 in 2008 and 37-28 in 2021 — before Morgantown’s rout in 2022.
For the second time in as many years, there is a new regime overseeing South Charleston football as Dustin Resler takes over as coach.
Riverside at Woodrow Wilson
The Warriors have gone 3-7 the past two seasons and both those campaigns started with losses to Woodrow Wilson. The Flying Eagles downed Riverside 39-12 at home 2021 and 31-28 on the road in 2022.
Last season, Woodrow Wilson scored four first-quarter touchdowns and took a 28-0 lead into halftime. Riverside stormed back with three touchdowns — two in the third quarter and one in the fourth — to cut the lead to 28-21.
A 41-yard Woodrow Wilson field goal made the score 31-21 with four minutes left in regulation and that proved to be the game-winner. The Warriors scored a touchdown with 2:48 left in the game.
Riverside and Woodrow Wilson have played 18 times since 2001 and the Flying Eagles lead the all-time series 10-8.
Chapmanville at Sissonville
Sissonville won just two games last season, opening its 2022 campaign with five losses in a row, starting with a 43-26 loss to Chapmanville.
That loss broke a four-game winning streak for Sissonville against its Cardinal Conference rival from the south. The Tigers hadn’t beaten the Indians since 2015, prior to 2022.
Chapmanville went 7-4 in 2022 before losing to Fairmont Senior in the first round of the playoffs.
Sissonville is 10-6 all-time against Chapmanville dating back to 2006.
Parkersburg at St. Albans
St. Albans had one of its worst seasons in school history last season, going 0-10 as the Red Dragons were outscored by opponents 482-110.
The endless rout in 2022 started with Parkersburg’s 55-0 home win over St. Albans to open the campaign.
St. Albans, which has just 11 wins since 2017, has won its season opener once since 2011 — a 26-13 win over Nitro in the COVID-19-affected 2020 season.
Parkersburg didn’t have a season to remember in 2022, going 4-6. But the Big Reds opened the season with a bang and have had their way with St. Albans since the teams started playing in 1973.
Parkersburg has an all-time record of 19-4 against St. Albans. The Big Reds have won the last 15 matchups between the teams and Parkersburg has outscored St. Albans 803-227 in the 23 meetings.