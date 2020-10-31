Week 10 schedule
Schedules subject to change
All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted
Monday, Nov. 2
Sherman at Shady Spring, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Lincoln at Herbert Hoover, 6 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 6
Bridgeport at Morgantown, 7 p.m.
Clay County at Braxton County, 7 p.m.
Brooke at Preston, 7 p.m.
Calhoun County at Ritchie County, 7 p.m.
East Fairmont at Fairmont Senior, 7 p.m.
Elkins at Nicholas County, 7 p.m.
Greenbrier East at Lincoln County
Hundred at Clay-Battelle, 7 p.m.
Keyser at Frankfort, 7 p.m.
Lewis County at Grafton, 7 p.m.
Liberty Harrison at North Marion, 7 p.m.
Man at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Meadow Bridge at Gilmer County, 7 p.m.
Midland Trail at Pocahontas County, 7 p.m.
Nitro at Scott
Parkersburg South at Parkersburg
Pendleton County at East Hardy, 7 p.m.
Philip Barbour at Oak Glen, 7 p.m.
Princeton at George Washington
Richwood at Van
Ripley at Ravenswood
Riverside at Huntington
Robert C. Byrd at Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Sherman at River View
South Charleston at Woodrow Wilson
St. Albans at Cabell Midland, 7 p.m.
Summers County at Mount View
Tucker County at South Harrison
Tygarts Valley at Doddridge County, 7 p.m.
University at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.
Washington at Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Webster County at Montcalm, 7 p.m.
Wheeling Central at Petersburg, 7 p.m.
Winfield at Poca, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 7
Washington at John Marshall, 1:30 p.m.