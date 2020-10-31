Essential reporting in volatile times.

Week 10 schedule

Schedules subject to change

All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted

Monday, Nov. 2

Sherman at Shady Spring, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Lincoln at Herbert Hoover, 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 6

Bridgeport at Morgantown, 7 p.m.

Clay County at Braxton County, 7 p.m.

Brooke at Preston, 7 p.m.

Calhoun County at Ritchie County, 7 p.m.

East Fairmont at Fairmont Senior, 7 p.m.

Elkins at Nicholas County, 7 p.m.

Greenbrier East at Lincoln County

Hundred at Clay-Battelle, 7 p.m.

Keyser at Frankfort, 7 p.m.

Lewis County at Grafton, 7 p.m.

Liberty Harrison at North Marion, 7 p.m.

Man at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Meadow Bridge at Gilmer County, 7 p.m.

Midland Trail at Pocahontas County, 7 p.m.

Nitro at Scott

Parkersburg South at Parkersburg

Pendleton County at East Hardy, 7 p.m.

Philip Barbour at Oak Glen, 7 p.m.

Princeton at George Washington

Richwood at Van

Ripley at Ravenswood

Riverside at Huntington

Robert C. Byrd at Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Sherman at River View

South Charleston at Woodrow Wilson

St. Albans at Cabell Midland, 7 p.m.

Summers County at Mount View

Tucker County at South Harrison

Tygarts Valley at Doddridge County, 7 p.m.

University at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.

Washington at Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Webster County at Montcalm, 7 p.m.

Wheeling Central at Petersburg, 7 p.m.

Winfield at Poca, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Washington at John Marshall, 1:30 p.m.