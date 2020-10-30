Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Week 10 schedule

Schedules subject to change

All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted

Friday, Nov. 6

Berkeley Springs at Pendleton County, 7 p.m.

Bluefield at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.

Clay County at Braxton County, 7 p.m.

Brooke at Preston, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Wahama

Calhoun County at Ritchie County, 7 p.m.

Chapmanville at Man

East Fairmont at Fairmont Senior, 7 p.m.

Elkins at Buckhannon-Upshur, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Winfield

Greenbrier East at Lincoln County

Hannan at Tolsia, 7 p.m.

Hedgesville at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Herbert Hoover at Logan

Hundred at Clay-Battelle, 7 p.m.

Independence at Berkeley Springs, 7 p.m.

James Monroe at Summers County

John Marshall at Wheeling Park, 7 p.m.

Keyser at Frankfort, 7 p.m.

Lewis County at Grafton, 7 p.m.

Liberty Harrison at North Marion, 7 p.m.

Madonna at Cameron, 7 p.m.

Meadow Bridge at Gilmer County, 7 p.m.

Midland Trail at Pocahontas County, 7 p.m.

Moorefield at Hampshire, 7 p.m

Musselman at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Nitro at Scott

Parkersburg South at Parkersburg

Pendleton County at East Hardy, 7 p.m.

Philip Barbour at Oak Glen, 7 p.m.

PikeView at Westside

Richwood at Van

Ripley at Ravenswood

Riverside at Huntington

Robert C. Byrd at Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Sherman at River View

Sissonville at Roane County

South Charleston at Woodrow Wilson

Spring Mills at Morgantown

Spring Valley at Hurricane

St. Albans at Cabell Midland, 7 p.m.

St. Marys at Tyler Consolidated, 7 p.m.

Tucker County at South Harrison

Tug Valley at Wirt County, 7 p.m.

Tygarts Valley at Doddridge County, 7 p.m.

University at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.

Washington at Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Wayne at Poca, 7 p.m.

Webster County at Montcalm, 7 p.m.

Wheeling Central at Petersburg, 7 p.m.

Williamstown at Magnolia, 7 p.m.

Winfield at Point Pleasant

Wyoming East at Liberty Raleigh

Saturday, Nov. 7

Washington at Weir