Week 10 schedule
Schedules subject to change
All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted
Friday, Nov. 6
Berkeley Springs at Pendleton County, 7 p.m.
Bluefield at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
Clay County at Braxton County, 7 p.m.
Brooke at Preston, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Wahama
Calhoun County at Ritchie County, 7 p.m.
Chapmanville at Man
East Fairmont at Fairmont Senior, 7 p.m.
Elkins at Buckhannon-Upshur, 7 p.m.
George Washington at Winfield
Greenbrier East at Lincoln County
Hannan at Tolsia, 7 p.m.
Hedgesville at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Herbert Hoover at Logan
Hundred at Clay-Battelle, 7 p.m.
Independence at Berkeley Springs, 7 p.m.
James Monroe at Summers County
John Marshall at Wheeling Park, 7 p.m.
Keyser at Frankfort, 7 p.m.
Lewis County at Grafton, 7 p.m.
Liberty Harrison at North Marion, 7 p.m.
Madonna at Cameron, 7 p.m.
Meadow Bridge at Gilmer County, 7 p.m.
Midland Trail at Pocahontas County, 7 p.m.
Moorefield at Hampshire, 7 p.m
Musselman at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Nitro at Scott
Parkersburg South at Parkersburg
Pendleton County at East Hardy, 7 p.m.
Philip Barbour at Oak Glen, 7 p.m.
PikeView at Westside
Richwood at Van
Ripley at Ravenswood
Riverside at Huntington
Robert C. Byrd at Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Sherman at River View
Sissonville at Roane County
South Charleston at Woodrow Wilson
Spring Mills at Morgantown
Spring Valley at Hurricane
St. Albans at Cabell Midland, 7 p.m.
St. Marys at Tyler Consolidated, 7 p.m.
Tucker County at South Harrison
Tug Valley at Wirt County, 7 p.m.
Tygarts Valley at Doddridge County, 7 p.m.
University at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.
Washington at Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Wayne at Poca, 7 p.m.
Webster County at Montcalm, 7 p.m.
Wheeling Central at Petersburg, 7 p.m.
Williamstown at Magnolia, 7 p.m.
Winfield at Point Pleasant
Wyoming East at Liberty Raleigh
Saturday, Nov. 7
Washington at Weir