Prep football

Week 6

Schedules subject to change

All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted

Tuesday, Oct. 6

Tug Valley 38, James Monroe 32

Wednesday, Oct. 7

South Charleston 47, Capital 14

George Washington 35, Riverside 21

Sissonville 28, Herbert Hoover 21

St. Albans 26, Nitro 13

Thursday, Oct. 8

Clay County at East Fairmont, late

Friday, Oct. 9

Berkeley Springs at Magnolia, 7 p.m.

Bluefield at PikeView, 7 p.m.

Braxton County at Nicholas County, 7 p.m.

Brooke at Oak Glen, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Mount View

Cabell Midland at Hurricane

Cameron at Tyler Consolidated, 7 p.m.

Elkins at Tygarts Valley, 7 p.m.

Frankfort at Washington, 7 p.m.

Grafton at Richwood, 7 p.m.

Greenbrier East at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.

Greenbrier West at Pocahontas County, 7 p.m.

Hedgesville at Musselman, 7 p.m.

Huntington at Woodrow Wilson

Jefferson at University

Keyser at Point Pleasant

Linsly at Parkersburg South, 7 p.m.

Martinsburg at Spring Mills, 7 p.m.

Meadow Bridge at Webster County, 7 p.m.

Midland Trail at Wayne

Mingo Central at Tolsia

Moorefield at Ritchie County, 7 p.m.

Morgantown at Wheeling Park, 7 p.m.

Petersburg at Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Poca at Winfield, 7 p.m.

Preston at Lewis County, 7 p.m.

Princeton at John Marshall, 7 p.m.

Spring Valley at Fairmont Senior, 7 p.m.

Westside at Logan

Wheeling Central at Weir, 7 p.m.

Williamstown at Summers County

Wirt County at St. Marys

Saturday, Oct. 10

Clay-Battelle at Valley Wetzel, 6 p.m.

Hundred at Madonna, 7 p.m.

Montcalm at Wahama, 1 p.m.

North Marion at Chapmanville, 1 p.m.