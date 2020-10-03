Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Week 6

Schedules subject to change

All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted

Tuesday, Oct. 6

James Monroe at Tug Valley

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Capital at South Charleston, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Sissonville at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.

St. Albans at Nitro, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 8

Clay County at East Fairmont, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 9

Bluefield at PikeView, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Preston, 7 p.m.

Brooke at Oak Glen, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Mount View

Cabell Midland at Hurricane

Cameron at Tyler Consolidated, 7 p.m.

Conotton Valley (Ohio) at Hundred, 7 p.m.

Elkins at Tygarts Valley, 7 p.m.

Frankfort at Washington, 7 p.m.

Gilmer County at Roane County

Greenbrier East at Oak Hill, 7 p.m.

Greenbrier West at Pocahontas County, 7 p.m.

Hedgesville at Musselman, 7 p.m.

Huntington at Woodrow Wilson

Jefferson at University

Keyser at Point Pleasant

Liberty Raleigh at Wayne, 7 p.m.

Linsly at Parkersburg South, 7 p.m.

Man at Calhoun County, 7 p.m.

Martinsburg at Spring Mills, 7 p.m.

Meadow Bridge at Webster County, 7 p.m.

Midland Trail at Independence

Morgantown at Wheeling Park, 7 p.m.

Mount View at Van

North Marion at Chapmanville

Paden City at Clay-Battelle, 7 p.m.

Petersburg at Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Poca at Winfield, 7 p.m.

Preston at Lewis County, 7 p.m.

Princeton at John Marshall, 7 p.m.

Ravenswood at Doddridge County, 7 p.m.

River View at James Monroe

Spring Valley at Fairmont Senior, 7 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Tug Valley

Union Local (Ohio) at Magnolia, 7 p.m.

Wahama at Ravenswood

Westside at Liberty Raleigh

Wheeling Central at Weir, 7 p.m.

Williamstown at Summers County

Wirt County at St. Marys

Wyoming East at Shady Spring

Saturday, Oct. 10

Hundred at Madonna, 7 p.m.