Week 7

Schedules subject to change

All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted

Monday, Oct. 12

Capital at St. Albans, late

Wayne at Lincoln County, late

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Herbert Hoover at Nitro, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Sissonville, 7 p.m.

South Charleston at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 15

PikeView at Mount View

Friday, Oct. 16

Berkeley Springs at Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Bluefield at Parkersburg

Calhoun County at Gilmer County, 7 p.m.

Cameron at Clay-Battelle, 7 p.m.

Chapmanville at Wayne

Grafton at Braxton County, 7 p.m.

Hannan at Montcalm, 7 p.m.

Hundred at Tucker County, 7 p.m.

Hedgesville at Martinsburg, 7 p.m.

Jefferson at Keyser, 7 p.m.

John Marshall at Brooke, 7 p.m.

Lincoln County at Clay County

Midland Trail at Shady Spring

Morgantown at Parkersburg South, 7 p.m.

North Marion at Lewis County, 7 p.m.

Oak Glen at Weir, 7 p.m.

Oak Hill at Spring Valley

Petersburg at Frankfort, 7 p.m.

Poca at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pocahontas County at Pendleton County, 7 p.m.

Point Pleasant at Man

Preston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Richwood at Greenbrier West

Ritchie County at Webster County, 7 p.m.

Scott at Liberty Raleigh

Spring Mills at Ripley

St. Marys at Magnolia, 7 p.m.

Summers County at Meadow Bridge

Tolsia at East Fairmont, 7 p.m.

Tygarts Valley at Ravenswood

Tyler Consolidated at Williamstown, 7 p.m.

Valley Wetzel at Trinity Christian, 7 p.m.

Van at Sherman

Westside at Nicholas County (tentative), 7 p.m.

Wheeling Park at University

Winfield at Huntington

Wirt County at Wahama

Woodrow Wilson at Princeton

Saturday, Oct. 17

Beallsville (Ohio) at Madonna, 7 p.m.

Cabell Midland at George Washington, 1 p.m.

Musselman at Hurricane, 3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 18

Fairmont Senior at Robert C. Byrd (tentative), 3 p.m.