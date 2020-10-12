Week 7
Schedules subject to change
All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted
Monday, Oct. 12
Capital at St. Albans, late
Wayne at Lincoln County, late
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Herbert Hoover at Nitro, 7 p.m.
Riverside at Sissonville, 7 p.m.
South Charleston at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 15
PikeView at Mount View
Friday, Oct. 16
Berkeley Springs at Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Bluefield at Parkersburg
Calhoun County at Gilmer County, 7 p.m.
Cameron at Clay-Battelle, 7 p.m.
Chapmanville at Wayne
Grafton at Braxton County, 7 p.m.
Hannan at Montcalm, 7 p.m.
Hundred at Tucker County, 7 p.m.
Hedgesville at Martinsburg, 7 p.m.
Jefferson at Keyser, 7 p.m.
John Marshall at Brooke, 7 p.m.
Lincoln County at Clay County
Midland Trail at Shady Spring
Morgantown at Parkersburg South, 7 p.m.
North Marion at Lewis County, 7 p.m.
Oak Glen at Weir, 7 p.m.
Oak Hill at Spring Valley
Petersburg at Frankfort, 7 p.m.
Poca at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Pocahontas County at Pendleton County, 7 p.m.
Point Pleasant at Man
Preston at Washington, 7 p.m.
Richwood at Greenbrier West
Ritchie County at Webster County, 7 p.m.
Scott at Liberty Raleigh
Spring Mills at Ripley
St. Marys at Magnolia, 7 p.m.
Summers County at Meadow Bridge
Tolsia at East Fairmont, 7 p.m.
Tygarts Valley at Ravenswood
Tyler Consolidated at Williamstown, 7 p.m.
Valley Wetzel at Trinity Christian, 7 p.m.
Van at Sherman
Westside at Nicholas County (tentative), 7 p.m.
Wheeling Park at University
Winfield at Huntington
Wirt County at Wahama
Woodrow Wilson at Princeton
Saturday, Oct. 17
Beallsville (Ohio) at Madonna, 7 p.m.
Cabell Midland at George Washington, 1 p.m.
Musselman at Hurricane, 3 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 18
Fairmont Senior at Robert C. Byrd (tentative), 3 p.m.