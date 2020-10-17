Essential reporting in volatile times.

Week 8

Schedules subject to change

All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted

Monday, Oct. 19

Grafton at Roane County

Nitro at Sissonville, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Capital, 7 p.m.

St. Albans at South Charleston, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Buffalo at Wayne, 7 p.m.

Herbert Hoover at Man

Lincoln County at Chapmanville

Sherman at Ravenswood

Friday, Oct. 23

Braxton County at Webster County, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Midland Trail

Cameron at Beallsville (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Conotton Valley (Ohio) at Clay-Battelle, 7 p.m.

Doddridge County at Roane County

East Hardy at Tucker County, 7 p.m.

Fairmont Senior at Lewis County, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Woodrow Wilson

Gilmer County at Tucker County, 7 p.m.

Hampshire at East Fairmont, 7 p.m.

Herbert Hoover at Moorefield, 7 p.m.

Hurricane at Winfield, 7 p.m.

James Monroe at Liberty Raleigh

John Marshall at Parkersburg, 7 p.m.

Lincoln at Liberty Harrison, 7 p.m.

Lincoln County at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Linsly at Morgantown

Logan at Richwood

Midland Trail at Chapmanville

Montcalm at Meadow Bridge

Nicholas County at Independence

Nitro at Chapmanville

North Marion at Frankfort, 7 p.m.

Oak Hill at Bluefield

Pendleton County at Gilmer County, 7 p.m.

Petersburg at Keyser, 7 p.m.

Poca at Scott

Pocahontas County at Summers County, 7 p.m.

Preston at University

Ravenswood at Clay County

Ritchie County at Roane County

Robert C. Byrd at Grafton, 7 p.m.

Shady Spring at Ripley

Sherman at Greenbrier West

Sissonville at Greenbrier East

South Charleston at Huntington

St. Marys at South Harrison

Tolsia at Mount View

Trinity Christian at Tygarts Valley, 7 p.m.

Tyler Consolidated at Magnolia, 7 p.m.

Valley Wetzel at Hundred, 7 p.m.

Van at Hannan

Wahama at Calhoun County, 7 p.m.

Weir at East Liverpool (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Wheeling Park at Brooke

Saturday, Oct. 24

Riverside at St. Albans, noon

Wheeling Central at Madonna, 7 p.m.