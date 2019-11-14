WHEELING — Final West Virginia high school football regular season scoring leaders compiled by Doug Huff of the W.Va. Sports Writers Association:
SCORING
Pos--Player, School;Points
1. Ethan Payne, Poca;276
2. Mark Rucker, Tyler Consolidated;234
3. Blake Hartman, Musselman;206
4. Atticus Goodson, Independence;192
5. Noah Brown, Greenbrier West;180
6. Caleb Bower, Wyoming East;176
7. Daylin Goad, Mingo Central;155
8. Jeb Boice, Parkersburg Catholic;140
8. Reece Nutter, Webster County;140
10. John Covert, Winfield;136
10. Logan Vance, Clay County;136
12. Drew Hatfield, Mingo Central;132
13. Dawson Tharp, Webster County;130
14. Gage Michael, Fairmont Senior;128
14. Hunter Patterson, Oak Glen;128
16. Sean Hays, Clay-Battelle;122
16. Nick Marley, Frankfort;122
18. Hunter America, Doddridge County;120
19. Caleb May, Tug Valley;118
19. Ty Moore, Williamstown;118
21. Jarod Bowie, Martinsburg;114
21. Caden Biser, Keyser;114
23. Tre Moss, Ritchie County;110
Touchdowns: 46--Payne; 33--Hartman, Rucker; 28--Goodson, Bower; 27--Brown; 22--Covert, Boice; 21--Michael, Nutter, Hatfield, Vance, Patterson; 20--America, Tharp, Marley, Hays.
Modern regular season state records: 276 points and 46 TDs, Payne.
Rushing Yards: 2,369, Payne; 159 attempts, 43 TDs.
TOUCHDOWN PASSES
1. Elijah Banks, Martinsburg;32
2. Daylin Goad, Mingo Central;30
2. Grant Krajeski, Clay County;30
2. Ethan Varney, Tug Valley;30
5. Alex Dunlevy, Wheeling Park;27
6. R.T. Alexander, George Washington;26
6. Jessop Broughton, Cameron;26
8. Gage Michael, Fairmont Senior;24
9. Brandon Penn, Parkersburg South;22
9. Austin Womack, Hurricane;22
9. Carson Deeb, Bluefield;22
9. Monroe Mohler, James Monroe;22
9. Santino Arlia, Madonna;22
Passing Yards: 3,040, Goad; 181 of 263; 5 interceptions.
Total Offense yards and TDs: 3,830 yards and 49 TDs, Goad; passing--3,040; rushing--790 (104 attempts, 19 TDs)
TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS
1. Logan Vance, Clay County;21
2. Drew Hatfield, Mingo Central;20
3. Xander Castillo, James Monroe;18
4. Caleb May, Tug Valley;16
5. Jarod Bowie, Martinsburg;13
5. Toby Payne, Poca;13
7. Brennan Secrist, Madonna;12
8. Stevie Mitchell, Wheeling Park;11
8. Camden Longwell, Fairmont Senior;11
8. Ethan Parsons, Princeton;11
Receptions and yards: 115 for 1,795 yards, Hatfield (state records).
FIELD GOALS
1. Chris Catlett, Martinsburg;5
1. Nathan Young, Huntington;5
2. Atikilt Tamiru, Moorefield;4
2. John McConnell, Morgantown;4
Field goal distance: 49 yards--Tamiru; 45--Tamiru; 44--Joseph Wells (2), Woodrow Wilson; Brady Aldridge, Frankfort; 43--Zane Porter, Spring Valley; 41--Jared Griffith, Lewis County; 40--Tamiru; Andrew Glass, Wheeling Park; Griffin Price, Washington; Wyatt Ervin, Sissonville.
OTHER STATE RECORDS
1. Consecutive all-games win and unbeaten streak: 52 (2016-active), Martinsburg.
2, Coach, consecutive all-games win and unbeaten streak: 52 (2016-active), Dave Walker, Martinsburg
3. Career, pass receptions: 334, Drew Hatfield, Mingo Central, 2016-active
4. Career, pass reception yards: 5,093, Drew Hatfield, Mingo Central, 2016-active
5. Passes attempted, game: 64, Austin Womack, Hurricane vs. Parkersburg (42-28 loss), 40 completions, 441 yards, 4 TDs, 1 interception; Oct. 18, 2019.
6. Passes intercepted, game (tie): 5, Nathan Murray, Wirt County vs. Paden City (40-7), 70 return yards, 1 TD; Sept. 6, 2019.
7. Passes intercepted, team, Game: 10, Wirt County vs. Paden City (40-7), 2 TDs, 147 return yards; Sept. 6, 2019