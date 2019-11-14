WHEELING — Final West Virginia high school football regular season scoring leaders compiled by Doug Huff of the W.Va. Sports Writers Association:

SCORING

Pos--Player, School;Points

1. Ethan Payne, Poca;276

2. Mark Rucker, Tyler Consolidated;234

3. Blake Hartman, Musselman;206

4. Atticus Goodson, Independence;192

5. Noah Brown, Greenbrier West;180

6. Caleb Bower, Wyoming East;176

7. Daylin Goad, Mingo Central;155

8. Jeb Boice, Parkersburg Catholic;140

8. Reece Nutter, Webster County;140

10. John Covert, Winfield;136

10. Logan Vance, Clay County;136

12. Drew Hatfield, Mingo Central;132

13. Dawson Tharp, Webster County;130

14. Gage Michael, Fairmont Senior;128

14. Hunter Patterson, Oak Glen;128

16. Sean Hays, Clay-Battelle;122

16. Nick Marley, Frankfort;122

18. Hunter America, Doddridge County;120

19. Caleb May, Tug Valley;118

19. Ty Moore, Williamstown;118

21. Jarod Bowie, Martinsburg;114

21. Caden Biser, Keyser;114

23. Tre Moss, Ritchie County;110

Touchdowns: 46--Payne; 33--Hartman, Rucker; 28--Goodson, Bower; 27--Brown; 22--Covert, Boice; 21--Michael, Nutter, Hatfield, Vance, Patterson; 20--America, Tharp, Marley, Hays.

Modern regular season state records: 276 points and 46 TDs, Payne.

Rushing Yards: 2,369, Payne; 159 attempts, 43 TDs.

TOUCHDOWN PASSES

1. Elijah Banks, Martinsburg;32

2. Daylin Goad, Mingo Central;30

2. Grant Krajeski, Clay County;30

2. Ethan Varney, Tug Valley;30

5. Alex Dunlevy, Wheeling Park;27

6. R.T. Alexander, George Washington;26

6. Jessop Broughton, Cameron;26

8. Gage Michael, Fairmont Senior;24

9. Brandon Penn, Parkersburg South;22

9. Austin Womack, Hurricane;22

9. Carson Deeb, Bluefield;22

9. Monroe Mohler, James Monroe;22

9. Santino Arlia, Madonna;22

Passing Yards: 3,040, Goad; 181 of 263; 5 interceptions.

Total Offense yards and TDs: 3,830 yards and 49 TDs, Goad; passing--3,040; rushing--790 (104 attempts, 19 TDs)

TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS

1. Logan Vance, Clay County;21

2. Drew Hatfield, Mingo Central;20

3. Xander Castillo, James Monroe;18

4. Caleb May, Tug Valley;16

5. Jarod Bowie, Martinsburg;13

5. Toby Payne, Poca;13

7. Brennan Secrist, Madonna;12

8. Stevie Mitchell, Wheeling Park;11

8. Camden Longwell, Fairmont Senior;11

8. Ethan Parsons, Princeton;11

Receptions and yards: 115 for 1,795 yards, Hatfield (state records).

FIELD GOALS

1. Chris Catlett, Martinsburg;5

1. Nathan Young, Huntington;5

2. Atikilt Tamiru, Moorefield;4

2. John McConnell, Morgantown;4

Field goal distance: 49 yards--Tamiru; 45--Tamiru; 44--Joseph Wells (2), Woodrow Wilson; Brady Aldridge, Frankfort; 43--Zane Porter, Spring Valley; 41--Jared Griffith, Lewis County; 40--Tamiru; Andrew Glass, Wheeling Park; Griffin Price, Washington; Wyatt Ervin, Sissonville.

OTHER STATE RECORDS

1. Consecutive all-games win and unbeaten streak: 52 (2016-active), Martinsburg.

2, Coach, consecutive all-games win and unbeaten streak: 52 (2016-active), Dave Walker, Martinsburg

3. Career, pass receptions: 334, Drew Hatfield, Mingo Central, 2016-active

4. Career, pass reception yards: 5,093, Drew Hatfield, Mingo Central, 2016-active

5. Passes attempted, game: 64, Austin Womack, Hurricane vs. Parkersburg (42-28 loss), 40 completions, 441 yards, 4 TDs, 1 interception; Oct. 18, 2019.

6. Passes intercepted, game (tie): 5, Nathan Murray, Wirt County vs. Paden City (40-7), 70 return yards, 1 TD; Sept. 6, 2019.

7. Passes intercepted, team, Game: 10, Wirt County vs. Paden City (40-7), 2 TDs, 147 return yards; Sept. 6, 2019